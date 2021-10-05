Covid-19: Govt bypassed its climate assessment rules to give $390m to airlines

There's a type of turbulence that can’t be seen by pilots, or easily picked up by radar or satellite. It could become more prevalent.

The global problem of ghost flights

The pandemic has seen ‘ghost flights’ flying empty or near-empty to long-haul destinations, and airlines packing in more cargo in an attempt to claw back revenue.

With governments in many countries spending billions rescuing airlines, campaigners and government advisers globally view the bailout as an opportunity to clean up one of the world’s fastest-growing sources of planet-heating gases – moving faster to a world where people travel long-haul more selectively, and goods travel by climate-friendlier modes.

On Friday, Wood announced the Government was extending a further $195m on top of $170m already budgeted for the Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme, an aviation support package to keep planes flying more regularly to and from New Zealand.

The MIAC scheme would have ended this month, but the extra funding extended the subsidies until March 31. An additional $25m was allocated to maintain connections with countries with which New Zealand has quarantine-free travel.

The announcement said Government support had already enabled 8,800 flights, carrying $13.5 billion of freight.

New Zealand would have struggled to maintain regular air services without the money, said Wood – adding that almost half of people who’ve passed through MIQ facilities returned to New Zealand on Government-supported flights.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says Cabinet didn’t need to see a tally of emissions for the flight support funding, because Covid had already decreased emissions from flying (file photo).

Climate screening

Since late 2019, all Cabinet decisions likely to greatly increase emissions need to have a Climate Implications of Policy assessment (CIPA), as do any Cabinet decisions aimed at reducing emissions.

While a CIPA showing a big climate impact won’t necessarily stop ministers from going ahead, the intention of the screening is to put the estimated climate consequences – good or bad – of Cabinet actions squarely in front of Ministers, by showing them the approximate tally in CO2. New Zealand is struggling to turn around decades of rising emissions.

“Ensuring ministers are aware of the implications a decision may have for New Zealand's future greenhouse gas emissions will be vital to ensuring we all play our part in meeting the commitments we have made,” Climate Change Minister James Shaw said when he announced the CIPA rules.

On its surface, the MIAC proposal would appear likely to have triggered the need for a full climate assessment.

iStock Airlines say they wouldn’t have been able to fly without the Government funding.

A Cabinet circular says a CIPA disclosure is required for proposals likely to create at least 0.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (or equivalent) within the first ten years – a threshold one expert on aviation’s climate impact said was likely to have been crossed in this case.

Asked why a CIPA wasn’t done, Woods responded with an emailed statement saying Covid-19 had pushed the number of weekly flights down by three-quarters from pre-pandemic levels, that air freight was being carried more efficiently now than it was pre-Covid (because with few passengers, airlines can carry the same amount of products on fewer flights), and that over the last 18 months, airlines had largely retired their older, less efficient aircraft.

When Stuff suggested to a spokesperson for Wood that the intention of a CIPA was to compare the climate impact of a policy with the real-world situation if the policy isn’t adopted (not to compare the impact of a policy with the pre-pandemic situation), the spokesperson re-iterated that a CIPA was not needed because aviation emissions were down on pre-pandemic conditions.

‘Nothing to stop emissions jumping’

Professor Robert McLachlan, a mathematician at Massey University who regularly writes about climate and aviation issues, believed the package appears likely to have met the criteria for a CIPA.

“International air freight is a major emitter at 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 a year, so it looks like this would meet the criteria for CIPA (0.5 million tonnes over 10 years),” he said.

“Air freight has over 100 times the emissions of sea freight per tonne-km. At present this is justified by the high-value exports, but longer term, the industry needs to reduce emissions which means moving away from air freight.”

McLachlan added that nothing in the subsidy package at present appeared to stop aviation emissions rebounding to pre-pandemic levels. A Government proposal to require an increasing percentage of sustainable biofuels applies only to domestic flights.

“The MIAC document suggests that passengers have been subsidising air freight, which may not be sustainable in the long term as we reduce emissions,” said McLachlan.

“International air freight is not covered by the Emissions Trading Scheme [which prices emissions] or the proposed biofuel mandate. At present there is nothing in place to stop aviation emissions jumping back up to pre-Covid levels.”

Pre-pandemic, New Zealand’s share of international aviation produced well over 3 million tonnes of CO2 a year (compared with total emissions for the rest of the economy of around 80 million tonnes), though international flights are not counted towards New Zealand’s total under the Paris Agreement. That puts long-haul flying’s impact somewhere between that of the Huntly power station and the New Zealand operations and sales by petrol company BP.

Assuming emissions are now approximately a quarter of that total (based on Wood’s statement that flights are operating at 25 per cent) total emissions from Government-supported flights would easily top the 0.5m tonne threshold.

However, it’s not clear what share of that pollution the Government is responsible for, because some flights would likely have carried on anyway. Wood’s spokesperson did not reply to a request for any estimates of how many flights would have occurred without the subsidies.

An airline industry representative said on Friday that many airlines could not have operated flights without the money, because, with most passenger flights less than a third full, it was “nearly impossible” for airlines to cover costs even with a full cargo load.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

‘We could have been cut off’

Asked whether climate considerations were discussed by Cabinet at all, Woods responded with another emailed statement.

“There was consideration of the climate impact and the reality is emissions from international air travel with the scheme are still far lower than pre-Covid.... If we did not have the scheme in place, we would have had no regular schedule of flights to and from New Zealand. Our Government couldn’t accept that as it would have meant businesses would have been cut off from international markets and many jobs lost, tens of thousands of New Zealanders not being able to return, and potential shortages in critical supplies like medicines...,” he said.

“We’re continuing to engage with the sector on decarbonising aviation, including through our sustainable biofuels mandate.”

Rare assessment

The CIPA requirement has seldom been triggered since it was introduced as part of the Green Party’s confidence and supply agreement with Labour.

Only eight CIPAs were done during the first year of the requirement’s existence, which was also a period of unusually high Government spending. Commenting on the low number, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern previously said that many decisions that would have increased emissions never made it to Cabinet.

CIPA’s were done for the government’s freshwater reforms and changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme as well as the Clean Car Standard.

A fast-track law to speed through eleven large infrastructure projects – including roads, cycling and rail – was not subject to a CIPA, after environmental officials advised Cabinet it wasn’t possible to assess the fast-track plan’s impacts, because they didn’t know the full list of projects that would ultimately go through.