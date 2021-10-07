Southern primary producers receive funding to decarbonise processing plants

Alliance Group has received funding to decarbonise three of its South Island plants.

Several of Southland’s biggest manufacturers have received funding from the Government to reduce their carbon footprints.

Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods announced 23 new projects that will receive government co-investment from round two of the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Fund.

The $69 million GIDI Fund was established last year as part of the Government’s Covid-19 response, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions and supporting regional economies. The recipients will receive $28.7m between them, and will match this with $54.5m of their own funding.

Included in the list of companies that received funding are Alliance Group, Mataura Valley Milk and Prime Range Meats.

READ MORE:

* Cash boost for South Canterbury businesses to move away from fossil fuels

* Green hydrogen projects: Plenty of chat but limited cash

* Heating without fossil fuels: Shovelling coal out the door

* Fonterra's Te Awamutu site to go coal-free next season



Mataura Valley Milk, at McNab near Gore, will install New Zealand’s first high pressure electrode boiler (15MW) to replace all current coal-fired heat production, making the site 100 per cent electrified.

The company, which is Chinese-backed and part of the A2 Milk Company, received $5m in funding.

John Hawkins/Stuff Mataura Valley Milk chief executive Bernard May said work had already been done to to replace all current coal fired heat production at the company’s plant near Gore. (File photo)

MVM chief executive Bernard May said the project had already begun and would be commissioned by August 2023.

“Climate change is one of the dairy industry's biggest challenges. The environmental investment in converting to a cleaner, greener energy source at MVM, located in the beautiful Southland region of New Zealand, is an impactful step forward,’’ May said.

John Hawkins/Stuff Mataura Valley Milk infant milk formula factory at McNab near Gore. (File photo)

Prime Range Meats at Invercargill received $338,887 in co-funding for its decarbonisation project, which is the first stage in implementing Prime Range's Low Carbon Strategy using energy efficiency and technology upgrades that will reduce lignite use by 50 per cent.

Chief executive Brent Crawford was unable to be contacted for comment.

Alliance Group and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) will co-fund the projects at the co-operative’s Lorneville and Mataura plants in Southland and at Smithfield plant at Timaru.

Alliance chief executive David Surveyor said that in 2019, the co-operative set a goal of ending the use of coal at its plants within 10 years.

“We have been tracking the carbon emissions from our plants, examining other fuel options across our network and rolling out a range of energy-saving projects. The co-operative aims to cut our carbon footprint significantly and this investment will help us reach that goal faster,’’ Surveyor said.

Diane Bishop/Stuff Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor said emissions savings from the decarbonisation projects at three South Island plants represents the equivalent of taking more than 8,000 average sized passenger cars off the road

An EECA spokesperson said Alliance Group spent just over $6m in co-funding for the three projects, and it was investing more than $9m of its own.

An electrode boiler will be installed to reduce the use of existing coal-fired boilers at the Lorneville plant near Invercargill by October 2023, saving 11,739 tonnes of carbon a year. The project received $5m in EECA funding and the co-operative will spend $7,573,700 on the project.

The meat producer received $750,000 in co-funding and will invest the equivalent amount to replace the existing main coal-fired boiler at the Mataura plant with a high temperature heat pump system and small diesel boiler used only for peaking, saving 6401 tonnes of carbon per annum. That project will be completed by March 2023.

Alliance also received $398,000 in funding to capture waste heat from the refrigeration plant at Smithfield to replace coal use for process heat, saving 3811 tonnes of carbon per annum. The project will be completed by June 2023.

Supplied Alliance Group's Lorneville plant near Invercargill.

The co-operative says emissions savings from the decarbonisation projects represents the equivalent of taking more than 8000 average sized passenger cars off the road.

Last month, Greenbriar Ltd announced the closure of the Ohai coalmine, on September 30.

Woods said the Government was continuing to back businesses in their switch from fossil fuels to cleaner power to fuel their industry.

“By partnering with the private sector to help it transition away from fossil fuels, the Government is delivering on a key election commitment to tackle climate change and helping to create jobs in the clean energy sector. This is about future-proofing our planet and our economy.’’