Grazing licence back up for grabs in a park previously declared cow-free zone

A grazing licence could be back up for grabs for 208 hectares of land in Queen Elizabeth Park on the Kāpiti Coast, an area previously put aside for peatland restoration.

Stock has been absent from the park for 18 months, and good options for restoring the park were underway in other areas, but a delay before further restoration work can get underway leaves the land at risk of becoming overgrown; a fire risk as summer nears.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council announced in December 2020 it would be returning 1350 of its 2000ha of grazed park land to native habitat over the next 10 years as part of its Toitū Te Whenua Parks Network Plan.

The council’s general manager of environment management, Al Cross, said the option of returning farm animals on the land was back on the table as an interim solution.

READ MORE:

* 'Let nature get on with it'. How to turn Te Ahu Pātiki from gorse to native bush

* Round the clock security for abandoned psychiatric hospital has cost more than $1 million

* Stock grazing to be reduced, native bush and wetlands restored in Wellington region's parks



Ross Bell/Stuff Parts of Queen Elizabeth Park, on the Kāpiti Coast which could be returned to wetland. (File photo)

If the council chose to go with this option – which was still a way off yet, Cross said – a grazing licence covering approximately 208 ha would be valid for three years.

Restoration work was going well at the northern end of the park. In August, 28ha of native seedlings were planted on 128.5ha of the previously grazed land in the space of one week.

Cross acknowledged it appeared out of step with the intentions of Toitū Te Whenua Parks Network Plan 2020-30, and the council’s goal to reach carbon net-zero by 2030. “We know that in terms of our corporate carbon emissions, grazing in regional parks provides for around a quarter of those emissions.”

The key was the difference between farming and grazing. A farming licence allowed pasture-improving actions to be carried out – pesticides and nutrients – which had detrimental effects on waterways.

A fire ripped through the park’s overgrown dunes during summer last year. Friends of Queen Elizabeth Park chair Russell Bell said it was supposedly started by an overheating muffler on a mower, operating during a hot time of the day – easily avoided by mowing early or late, and keeping equipment clean.

The group had recently been granted $100,000 from the Wellington Community Trust to carry out restoration work in the park.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Grazing cows were removed from the DOC-owned, regional council-contolled land 18 months ago. (File photo)

That would have included “re-wetting” the peatland – an area of peat soil with wetland on its surface which ran alongside the Peka Peka expressway – which was easily done by blocking the field drains originally installed to make the land suitable for grazing, reducing fire risk.

But Cross said the council needed to do more research, and acquire plants and workers, before that could go ahead – and in the meanwhile, the land still posed a risk. “We can’t turn the switch overnight.”

Bell said all the work would be reversible. The drains were large plastic pipes, and the plan was to cap their ends. They could plant the dunes with the leftover grant money.

For every hectare of peat drained, 29 tonnes of carbon would be released. It would take a hectare of newly planted trees 12 years to reabsorb it.

Blocking off the peatlands and grazing the dunes would be “an excellent compromise,” he said.