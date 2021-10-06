Plan to create 'zero-emission' zones gets the go-ahead

Christchurch’s 602-hectare Ōtākaro Avon River corridor is one area that could become a zero-emission zone.

Accusations of climate change denial flew around the Christchurch City Council chambers as councillors debated the merits of joining a global initiative to reduce emissions.

The council decided on Wednesday to join the Race to Zero initiative, which could lead to petrol-guzzling cars being banned from parts of Christchurch by 2025 as areas are turned into “zero emission zones”.

But there was some resistance around the council table with three councillors – Aaron Keown, Sam MacDonald, and Phil Mauger, who wants to be the city’s next mayor – voting against it. Tim Scandrett and Yani Johanson abstained.

The proposal went ahead because 10 councillors and mayor Lianne Dalziel did support it.

More than 730 cities worldwide have signed up to the initiative, which encourages cities to pledge to reduce carbon emissions, come up with interim and long-term targets, take action on those targets, and produce annual reports showing their progress.

The council is already doing most of these things and has a target of being carbon neutral by 2045, which is five years ahead of both Wellington and Auckland’s city councils.

Cr Mike Davidson said there was a climate emergency and the council needed to show leadership. Being part of the race was a “no brainer” and showed true leadership.

They only rationale he could think of for councillors to vote against it was that they were “climate change deniers”, he said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Christchurch City Council is building an extensive network of 13 major cycleways as one way to reduce the city’s emissions.

But, Dalziel had a different view. She did not think the opposition was due to denial, she thought it was down to politics.

“It’s the politicising of something that does not need to be politicised.

“The world is at its limits. That is the reality. I don’t know how much evidence people require of that.”

Joining the race was symbolic of the council’s leadership and commitment to reducing the impact of climate change, Dalziel said.

Christchurch is to have 13 cycleways, but the cost of the project has repeatedly spiralled. (First published April 3, 2021)

“It’s about showing how our actions can help influence others to take action.”

Cr Melanie Coker also criticised the naysayers, saying she found it appalling anyone would vote against belonging to the initiative.

“Councillors that will not support the Race to Zero don’t want to provide leadership. They don’t want to prevent future threats. They don’t want to create decent jobs. They don't want to unlock inclusive sustainable growth.”

But Keown remained firm in his view.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Councillor Aaron Keown says the Race to Zero initiative is a waste of time and effort.

He said joining the Race to Zero was a “waste of time and effort”.

“The declaration to the Race to Zero, given that it does not change anything we are doing to achieve the actual Race to Zero, is pointless.”

He said everything we do as a planet must be sustainable, but it also needed to be economically sustainable.

“The dollars have to make sense.”

Cr Sara Templeton said the objective was to build momentum around the shift for a decarbonised economy.

Not signing the agreement would be to deny that climate change was even happening, she said.

“It’s hard to take seriously sometimes the protestation of virtue signalling when it’s coming from those that vote against every action proposed to reduce emissions.”

As part of signing up, the council must commit to implementing at least one action from a list of 23.

The council chose to commit to expanding and improving walking, cycling and other transport methods, and identify potential areas suitable for becoming “zero emission zones” by 2025.

Dalziel said the 602-hectare Ōtākaro Avon River corridor, which was four times the size of Hagley Park, could become one of those zones.

Council head of strategic policy Emma Davis said the size and location of any potential future zero emission zones had not yet been identified. The council decision was only to explore the merits of these zones.

Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, has five of these zones already and Auckland intends to make its city centre a zone too.