With few roads, a new development offers cheaper Auckland housing

Developers want to build Sunfield, a new suburb for South Auckland close to Papakura – which minimises car use.

Sunfield – a “carless” neighbourhood two minutes from Papakura Station – will knock 20 per cent off the average cost of Auckland housing by building fewer roads, developers say.

The 5000 homes in the Winton development won’t have driveways or garages. But residents will be able to take advantage of an electric shuttle service, when they’re not walking or biking.

Following the sustainability principle that people should live no more than 15 minutes from their daily needs, the neighbourhood will also contain offices, shops, cafés, parks, a supermarket, a private hospital, two schools and three retirement villages.

READ MORE:

* Life in the 'burbs without a car – or why Aucklanders drive so much

* Climate change agreement may lead to 'zero emission zones' in Christchurch

* Removable walls and secondhand finds: a co-working and events space making a positive climate difference



Minimising the roads in the South Auckland development to a single loop allows more houses to be built, said Winton chief executive Chris Meehan. In this way, Sunfield houses will cost “easily” $100,000 less than standard Auckland housing.

“You save more than 20 per cent of the land by not putting roads in – so you have 20 per cent more land to sell that otherwise was wasted,” he said. “A good 20 per cent of the average house’s footprint is taken up by garaging. So you can comfortably save 20 per cent and still have a better product at the end of it.”

Winton/Supplied Sunfield’s houses will be connected to each other and the main road by paths, instead of feeder roads. (Concept designs)

Houses will start from between $600,000 and $650,000, Meehan said.

Without the need to run a car, residents will also save money in the long-term, he added.

The layout encourages residents to use greener modes of transport, such as walking, cycling or scooting. The main road – a loop around the area – will have dedicated lanes for bicycles and the Sunbus, the autonomous electric shuttle.

Instead of feeder roads off the main loop, Sunfield will have “an abundance of paths”.

With work, leisure and shopping facilities nearby, Sunfield will introduce residents to a new, lower-carbon way of life, Meehan added.

“Obviously, there are reasons you’d need to leave and that’s natural and expected. But we think for 90 per cent of what you’d want, it’s there.”

The connectedness will also boost locals’ health and wellbeing, he said. “You get to bump into people… and people get to know each other. You quickly build a strong sense of community, which I think is very sadly missing in many of the typical neighbourhoods that are being churned out.”

Winton/Supplied Unlike the suburbs next to it, the Sunfield development will have fewer roads, including one main loop. (Concept design)

Meehan estimated the neighbourhood would see 90 per cent fewer vehicles. That would slash vehicle emissions by two-thirds, he added.

Based on the interest in the neighbourhood, he believes plenty of Aucklanders are ready for this new type of lifestyle. Businesses want to reduce their carbon footprint and be situated close to their employees.

“People are genuinely sick of commuting,” he said.

But cars won’t be entirely absent: visitors will get some dedicated car parks and residents will be able to rent others. Shared electric vehicles will also be available for locals.

To earn its name, Sunfield will incorporate solar panels to provide the community’s energy. Electricity would be stored in four large batteries, though the development would still be connected to the grid.

But essentially, Sunfield should generate enough energy to power every business and home. Residents will buy the solar electricity from the community pool, which will be far cheaper than the standard grid price, Meehan said.

Winton/Supplied The Sunfield loop road will have dedicated spaces for cycling, plus a lane for the electric shuttle service. (Concept designs)

The final cost of the housing will depend on how quickly the development gets the greenlight, Meehan said. As a large project, Sunfield requires approval from central government (under the Urban Development Act) to start construction. “All they have to give us is a yes.”

If approval is quick, construction could start early next year, with the first residents moving in before the end of 2022, he added.

Sunfield’s design doesn’t fit into any standard zoning categories, so Winton is proposing that two new zones are created: a Walkable Residential zone and a Walkable Commercial zone.

“We hope this creates a precedent for more developments.”

Meehan believes the new neighbourhood will be the first to fully embrace 15-minute urban design principles in Australasia.

There have also been other projects – including apartment buildings – to promote carless living.

Stay on top of the latest climate news. The Forever Project's Olivia Wannan will keep you in the know each week. Sign up here.