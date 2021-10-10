Council approves change to library decision-making timeline

A proposed site plan for Nelson's Riverside Precinct, with the recommended location for the new library marked in orange.

Nelson City Council will undertake negotiations on a land transfer for a planned new central library, at the same time as engaging with the community on the proposal.

Councillors voted on Tuesday to allow negotiations on a land exchange with Wakatū Incorporation to run in parallel with the programme’s community engagement, governance and financial processes.

Council officer Andrew White recommended the change, in the council's library “decision-making timeline” report.

He said officers had realised there could be a “significant void” of up to six months, where the council was not engaging with the community on the project, if council stuck to wording that land negotiations needed to be completed first.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson's Civic House, top right and the Elma Turner Library on the banks of the lower Maitai River in Nelson.

Councillor Rachel Sanson voted against the change, saying it read like the council was accelerating the council’s preferred option - a $44m building next to the current library - on land that was subject to climate change impacts.

She requested an amendment for the council to undertake an independent, climate-related financial risk assessment in relation to the project, in the sites being considered.

Councillors Rohan O’Neill-Stevens and Matt Lawrey supported the request, with O’Neill-Stevens saying it would be a “small step” that would alleviate concerns in the communityaround issues like insurance retreat.

But most councillors opposed it, with Gaile Noonan saying it was too early for such an assessment because council didn’t yet know where the library was going to be.

White said the resolution for concurrent land negotiations related entirely to being able to proceed on “non-site based pieces of work” related to the library programme.

“We’re being very careful ... that work around community engagement for example is not about the site, it’s about the library.”

The resolution passed with 10 votes in favour, one opposed, and two apologies.

Councillor Trudie Brand said the report would achieve what the community wanted – a project on time and on budget, for a service they needed.

Mayor Rachel Reese said councillors had received assurances that the council was taking the appropriate steps around risks like insurance retreat, before approving a flood mitigation plan for the library two weeks ago.

More work around flood modelling would happen as the process progressed, she said.

“We are not accelerating a project to change any of our appropriate responses to climate change risk.”

Climate economist Belinda Storey last month advised properties in Nelson stood to lose insurance by 2050 due to flood risks related to sea level rise and storm surge.

While insurers wouldn’t say what their threshold for withdrawing insurance was, evidence overseas showed they wouldn’t insure a 1 in 20 year flood event, she said.

On September 23, Nelson Tonkin and Taylor engineer Damian Vellupillai confirmed in a council meeting that a 30-year timeframe for a 1 in 100 year event becoming a 1 in 20 year event, was “about right”.

Council engineer Toby Kay said the library floor level at the preferred site was planned to be above the level of a flood expected to happen once every 100 years in 2130.

Such an event would result in a flood depth of 1.2m on Halifax St, with a speed of about 1 – 1.5m per second, assuming no other measures had been taken to mitigate flooding, he said.

“Certainly if you had a car parked on Halifax St, it wouldn't be in a good state. Whether it would float down the street, possibly.

“But again would the street level be at the same level as it is today in 100 years time, I very much doubt.”