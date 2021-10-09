Man living car-free uses cargo bikes to move bed, drawers and table to new flat

Jonathan Coppard is living car-free in Wellington and even moving flats did not veer him off course. On Saturday, Coppard, some friends and a fleet of cargo bikes moved his belongings, including a bed and a table, from The Terrace to Garrett St.

Of all the days to move flats in Wellington, Jonathan Coppard​ chose a good one – especially since he doesn’t own a car.

Nor does he want to.

The 29-year-old is trying to live car-free and even having to move his bed and all his other belongings won’t send him off course.

On Saturday, Coppard along with his friends filled their cargo bikes with his clothes, electronics and other bits of furniture – as well as his bed, desk, chest of drawers and “five or six boxes of junk”, he said.

It was a sight that was hard to miss – a row of cargo bikes travelling from The Terrace, along the waterfront to Garrett St.

“I’ve never owned a car, but in the past, I’ve had regular access to one,” Coppard said.

But after living overseas, Coppard said he could do everything he needed to do in Wellington without a car.

His decision was also an environmental one.

“I did the carbon footprint calculator and saw how much CO2 emissions I was contributing to the planet, so I want to do my bit to reduce that,” he said.

“Having a bike is my way of getting around and the only time I won't use it is when I need to go somewhere like Upper Hutt – then I’ll take public transport.”

Coppard also said he found driving unpleasant.

“You’re stuck in traffic and I found myself immediately feeling more hostile and competitive whereas when I’m cycling or on the bus, it’s more relaxing.”

Initially, Coppard planned to do the move solo – cycling back and forth to pick up his belongings, he said.

But organisations and businesses had got behind Coppard, providing bikes and people to help him move.

This included Bicycle Junction, Switched-on Bikes, Kaicycle, Rebicycle, Nocar Cargo and Mt Vic Hub.

“That’s the amazing thing about the biking community. I see them regularly and it's really nice they’re willing to give up an hour or two on the weekend. It’s a good time and we'll finish up right next to Rogue and Vagabond.”

And as Coppard pedalled through central Wellington, he hoped there would be growing support from local and central Government as well as other Wellingtonians to make cycling more accessible and more safe in the city.

“I often read a lot in the media about people saying how bikes can't do certain things but a simple bike can do a lot,” he said.

“You can put a bed on the back of a bike – that’s not something that can fit in a car.”