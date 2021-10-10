NZ 'actively considering' joining methane pledge, numbers no barrier

New Zealand is “actively considering” joining other countries in a pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 – despite intending cuts of only 10-12 per cent at this point.

Countries are allowed to join the pledge even if they don’t plan on meeting the 30 per cent target themselves, because the goal is collective, not individual, the European Commission has confirmed.

The US and EU made a joint pledge in September to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by the end of the decade.

Argentina, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico and the UK joined them, with New Zealand among the other countries asked to join.

New Zealand’s Zero Carbon Act requires methane cuts of 10 per cent off 2017 levels by 2030, and the Climate Change Commission deemed 12 per cent by 2030 (from 2018) feasible without dropping milk and meat production.

Asked what joining the pledge entailed for agriculture, the European Commission (which implements the EU’s policies) supplied Stuff with further detail behind the EU/US target, which shows slashing methane from both landfills and energy production (such as leaky gas pipes) is expected to do the lion’s share of the work. Countries are expected to make all feasible reductions to gas escaping landfills, oil drilling wells and pipelines,

However, agriculture – by far New Zealand’s largest source of methane – will play a supporting role, with a more holistic set of measures encouraged. Industrial agriculture will be targeted ahead of artisanal or traditional farming, and nations can decide for themselves how to tackle their farm gas.

Signing up to the pledge does not require countries to alter the greenhouse-cutting pledges they have made under the Paris Agreement.

New Zealand’s lead negotiator for the upcoming world climate conference in Glasgow, Climate Change Ambassador Kay Harrison, said in a briefing on Friday that joining the methane initiative was being “actively considered by [the] Government at this time”.

“It’s too early to say whether we would or not, [but] I certainly wouldn't presume that we wouldn't or couldn't, because it's very clearly focused in a science-based way on the importance of addressing methane leakage from energy production, but also it's underscoring the kinds of things we already do, in terms of agricultural methane ... research, best practice. And of course there aren't any other countries in the world that are going to price methane from agriculture.”

Although New Zealand moved first to set up an emissions price for agriculture (which won’t apply until 2025), Denmark last week announced Danish farmers would be required to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

New Zealand’s 10 per cent requirement is from 2017 levels.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Farmers won’t have to cut methane by 30 per cent in order for New Zealand to join an international methane pledge.

Harrison said methane was likely to be more prominent in the climate negotiations next month than it had been in the past.

“For many years, climate action was the clean energy transition, it was really about fundamentally about the way people generated electricity, and now they also understand very much that methane is a powerful, if short-lived gas, and there are a number of instances where we could literally plug holes and address methane leakage quite quickly and easily, and cost effectively... largely in the area of energy production and oil and gas exploration, and we need to do that,” Harrison said.

Auckland will host the ground control for MethaneSAT, an international space mission primarily designed for finding oil and gas leaks, after the Government contributed $26m to the mission. The mission will use the satellite to show polluters where fugitive emissions are coming from, in a bid to get them plugged.