Carbon farming land will be 'losing money in 100 years' — East Coast report

Raging Australian bushfires, Arctic “zombie fires”. Climate change can make wildfires more intense. This is how.

A stark report on the future of carbon farming on the East Coast has concluded land planted in pine trees for carbon will be losing money in 100 years, leaving behind potentially unsellable land covered in ageing pine.

Even in the short-term, planting land in pine that’s never intended to be harvested could harm the region’s employment if it replaces forestry or farming, according to a BDO report on carbon farming in Tairāwhiti/the East Coast.

But Ngāti Porou Holdings, which owns some 25,000 hectares of forestry land in the region, says the report has gaps – and should have considered the iwi’s perspective.

Ngāti Porou Holdings chief executive Shayne Walker says it’s hard for those who don’t own land on the East Coast to understand how tough land use decisions can be on steep and difficult terrain, which is not suitable for pastoral farming.

READ MORE:

* Native trees to be planted on unusable forestry land to protect waterways

* Let's create jobs by restoring the Raukūmara forest

* Plant pines, not natives to make money from carbon farming, says consultant



The report by BDO Gisborne proved so controversial in Tairāwhiti that some local business leaders argued against making it public.

It concluded that, after an initial boom in carbon profits, land in left in pine trees could end up unable to cover its own rates bills. It recommended regulation of anyone planning to keep large areas of land in pines past their typical harvest age.

As carbon prices soar, the region around Gisborne has found itself at the centre of a debate over the future of carbon farming – and how much planting trees can address the climate crisis.

According to the report, 83 per cent of grassland in the region is between land classes 6 and 8 – the least productive and arable classes, and the most attractive for carbon farming.

Around half of the region’s pine plantations could also potentially be converted to permanent carbon farming, if landowners wanted to do that, and the carbon price was right, the report suggested.

Tairāwhiti’s huge areas of steep, remote whenua (land) are often difficult to profit from, making the land cheaper and more likely to be snapped up for permanent forests, as polluters seek carbon credits to mop their greenhouse gas emissions, and carbon farming companies seek to profit from spiking carbon prices.

SUPPLIED Slash covering the beach at Tolaga Bay, north of Gisborne, in November 2019. Plantation forestry has been a mixed blessing for the region – and carbon forestry may also come with drawbacks, says a new report.

Meanwhile, poorly managed plantation forestry – where pine trees are harvested for logs – caused devastating effects on Tairāwhiti’s rivers and beaches when leftover wood slash washed downhill during heavy rain.

The region needs employment, but some locals fear that permanent carbon farming will outcompete the two major industries – production forestry and livestock farming.

Against this background, Trust Tairāwhiti, the region’s economic development agency, paid for an independent report by BDO Gisborne. Various local forestry, economic development and farming groups supplied input or submissions during drafting.

Stark forecast

According to the latest report, discussions about the need for an independent view arose after two previous reports by (one commissioned by Beef + Lamb and completed by consultancy BakerAg, and one commissioned by the Government’s planting agency Te Uru Rakau and completed by accounting firm PWC) suggested employment provided by permanent pine forests was low.

Almost all the employment from carbon forestry was during the first year, when the trees were planted, said BDO.

Production forestry and livestock farming in the region each employed more people per hectare, at higher wages, it said.

Yet rising carbon prices – needed to get the country’s net emissions down – meant the average East Coast forest could earn more from staying permanently in pine trees than from selling logs, the report concluded.

Because establishing native trees costs considerably more than planting pine monoculture, pine trees are more lucrative for carbon farming than planting indigenous forest. Pine also grows faster than tall native forest, meaning it earns cash quicker under the Emissions Trading Scheme.

But those credits only accrue while the forest is growing.

Supplied Mature native forest holds much more carbon dioxide per hectare than tree plantations or young forest, but it takes time and money to establish.

The BDO report warns that, if land is left in unharvested pine, “once the forest matures the forests will have negative returns for future generations”.

In 100 years, the grandchildren of today’s owners would be losing money on the land - the carbon income would have dried up, but annual overheads such as rates and insurance would go on, said the report.

The unprofitable forest could not be chopped down without repaying the carbon credits, the report said.

“The land would be worthless on sale as the ETS liability attached to the land would far exceed the land value.”

The report also cast doubt on claims by some carbon farmers that they would transition permanent pine forests to permanent native forests over the course of centuries, citing the intensive, long-term pest culling and skilled management needed to make that happen.

Hypothetically, if all Te Tairāwhiti class 6-8 land was placed into permanent carbon forests it would risk 10,000 jobs and, eventually, could cost more than $300m in lost GDP from farming and logging.

On the other hand, the report acknowledged some environmental benefits of carbon farming: permanent pine forests are better for water quality than either farmland or production forest.

A new permanent forest category planned in the Emissions Trading Scheme would only further incentivise more permanent forest plantings, it said.

Although the Government plans to require resource consents to plant trees on large blocks on the more fertile land classes - Classes 1-5 – that won’t affect large parts of Tairāwhiti, which are classes 6-8.

123RF Stunning sunrise at dawn at Tolaga Bay historic wharf near Gisborne. The region needs jobs, but there are fears about the rise of carbon farming.

Mixed reception

Although dated July, the final report was not made public until September.

When it was released, various industry leaders put out statements of disagreement, including several saying it was biased against carbon farming from the outset.

Some said it underplayed carbon farming’s climate and other environmental benefits, and unfairly discounted the chances of permanent native forests (instead of pine) being established for carbon credits.

Several foresters pointed to the comparative difficulty of establishing large areas of native trees.

Prominent among the critics were iwi-linked foresters.

Daniel Williams, of Ngāti Porou Whanui Forests, which plants and manages forests for the Ngāti Porou iwi, as well the Crown and private iwi landowners, released comments at the time of the report saying landowners wanted to be able to choose between harvesting plantation forests, permanent pine forests and establishing native forests, and did not support anyone trying to take those choices away.

Williams declined to comment further.

But Shayne Walker, chief executive of Ngāti Porou Holding Company (which owns 25,000 hectares of mainly pine-forested land, which the iwi received in its Treaty settlement with the Crown) criticised the report for not involving the iwi’s holding company during formal consultation.

“There’s quite a number of limitations. One that stood out to me quite quickly is... I can’t see a lot of Māori landowner engagement in the report.”

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Pine grows fast and is cheaper to plant, which is why carbon farmers deploy it.

“There are some good suggestions in there, but when you consider things from a landowner's perspective, particularly in a hard region with steep land, your land use options become limited,” said Walker.

Carbon farming companies were offering “a pretty good deal”, he said. “You have limited options for a starter, and pastoral farming isn’t necessarily one of those... I get that there’s some angst around carbon farming and loss of productive land … but,at the end of the day, landowners have to make a decision that’s in their best interests.”

Of the 25,000 hectares owned by the holding company, all but 5,000 hectares remains subject to leases to largely overseas-owned forestry companies, which were signed by the Crown before it returned the land to the iwi.

Ngāti Porou had decided to double the legal minimum setbacks from waterways of its pine plantations, and plant native trees there, Walker said. “One in four whānau on the East Coast are employed by the forestry industry, so it’s too early for us to say that some of these trees may never be harvested.

“Eventually, we want to consider how we get more natives… there is an opportunity in mānuka honey and oil for us but also … in the future, whānau might be able to harvest [native trees such as tōtara] commercially or culturally, for carving waka or marae,” he said.

“I'm not saying that we’ll end up having 100 per cent of our trees as native, but I wouldn’t rule it out, either. But we can’t go there tomorrow.”

Walker said turning things around would need greater rewards for landowners for increasing biodiversity and sequestering carbon with native forests.

“There’s still a possibility that [pine trees regenerating into native forest] could work.”

Ngāti Porou has a deal with New Zealand Carbon Farming, a business which manages some 90,000ha of mainly pine trees nationally, half of which it owns directly. The company has expressed a particular interest in working with more iwi groups and others who own so-called marginal land.

Asked about the BDO findings, New Zealand Carbon Farming said it did not support the “plant and leave” carbon farming model described in the report – and that its forests will receive regular, ongoing care to make sure native forests take over eventually.

“We agree with the report that … unmanaged forestry creates poor outcomes for communities and for the environment,” it said in an email.

“In terms of local jobs created and rural businesses supported, our native regeneration forestry creates as many jobs as traditional farming on the unproductive land where it is planted.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Dame Anne Salmond wants to see the Government level the playing field for native trees.

New solutions?

One of the report’s supporters is Dame Anne Salmond, the prominent East Coast environmentalist and writer, who started an eco-sanctuary with her husband in Te Tairāwhiti and was a reviewer for various iterations of the BDO report.

At the moment, she said, the lack of rules meant “you don’t have to do anything [with permanent forest], which means basically no jobs”.

Salmond said rules covering plantation forestry were out of touch with reality in the region, and so was the ETS.

“Why would you do this, at the same time as a biodiversity crisis?” she asked. “Logs are still rolling in on the beaches all over the East Coast. Places like the East Coast end up in situations which are intolerable and often because of decisions that are made in Wellington.”

Salmond stressed she was not criticising iwi, who had found themselves with pine-forested land because that was all that was available in Treaty settlements, and now had to manage it.

“We’re in a situation which is lose-lose-lose.”

She said a permanent forestry category in the ETS should be reserved for native forests, to make native planting a more favourable option for carbon farming compared with pine. Such a category could reward long-lived native trees such as tōtara, which took a longer time to grow, but would likely sequester more carbon over the long-term, she said.

“These forests are going to sequester carbon for a very, very long time. And this is a long run crisis that we're dealing with,” she said.

Selective logging could supplement forest income, she said.

“You’d generate high value logs because they’re unique in the world, and our timber trees are absolutely beautiful in Aotearoa.

“If you had a biodiverse native forest, which is going to need pest and weed control and [light wells] … and you plant seed-bearing and fruit-bearing natives, the virtue of that is, they are the ones that the native birds will go for and disperse … you’re not saying let’s plant the whole place in pine trees.”