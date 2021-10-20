Kiwis happy to recycle, but feeling flat about meaningful climate action

One-in-five New Zealanders surveyed doesn’t believe in climate change, new research has shown. Pictured: School Strike 4 Climate in Nelson (File photo)

One in five New Zealanders surveyed doesn’t believe in climate change, new research shows.

The survey of 750 people, funded by EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority), also showed only four in 10 people believe they could do more to lessen their contribution to emissions.

More than a third of businesses believe climate change won’t impact them; only around one in five was feeling any pressure from customers and suppliers to do more to reduce emissions.

Forty-three per cent of respondents said New Zealand was too small to have any real impact on the planet.

READ MORE:

* Second hot water cylinder company accused of misleading energy efficiency claims

* Why more electric vehicles won't make the lights go out

* Survey shows demand for council action on climate in Nelson-Tasman

* From recycling to ditching the car: what will really save the planet



Ricky Wilson/Stuff Emissions from energy make up 41 per cent of New Zealand’s total emissions, but more than 80 per cent of people point to recycling as their biggest contribution to climate change mitigation. (File photo)

This research, released on Wednesday, showed 81 per cent of respondents favoured recycling compared with higher impact actions such as driving less (30 per cent of respondents) or purchasing products with a low carbon footprint (32 per cent of respondents).

The energy sector is responsible for 42 per cent of gross emissions in 2019 – the latest year available from the Ministry for the Environment – with transport making up 20 per cent of that.

Despite this, more than four out of five Kiwis surveyed favoured recycling as their most common climate action.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Four out of five Kiwis surveyed favoured recycling as their biggest contributor to climate action. (File photo)

EECA general manager of marketing and communications Jo Bye said enthusiasm for recycling should be encouraged, but “we won't recycle our way out of the climate crisis”.

“We need to do more to recognise the highest-priority actions we can each take to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, such as driving and flying less, transitioning to lower-emissions vehicles, purchasing products with a low carbon footprint, and embracing clean energy for businesses.”

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

With only eight years left to reach 2030 targets, she said there had never been a more crucial time to bring attention to the huge job of mitigating climate change.

“Collectively, our small nation can make an invaluable contribution when we live more with less energy. We can tackle climate change and our energy emissions – but we have to shift our thinking and move into action now.”

Gen Less, a new arm of the authority focused on galvanising action, is launching the #RightSideNZ campaign, which runs for a year, and will document the country's progress on tackling energy-related emissions.

The campaign encourages individual and business action on climate change by showcasing historic moments in which New Zealand or the global community have been on the “right side of history”, and climate responses from people and businesses taking positive climate action with clever energy use.