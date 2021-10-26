Big plans for a greener central Wellington as inner city grows more dense

Midland Park in central Wellington is green oasis in an otherwise grey and built-up area.

A new long-term vision for a greener central Wellington will see tens of millions of dollars earmarked for more parks, tree-lined streets, green rooftops and community gardens.

Wellington City Council has released its draft Green Network Plan, which aims to increase the central city’s green space.

It centres around protecting and enhancing existing green areas, planting more trees, and developing sites into new parks over the next 30 years.

The central city covers an area of 444.5 hectares, and just over 9 per cent of that – 41.25ha – is green space. Forty-three per cent is made up of public parks, 24 per cent is road reserves, and 33 per cent is privately-owned land.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The central city covers an area of 444.5 hectares, and just over 9 per cent of that - 41.25ha - is green space.

Nature provides a service to the city; trees provide shade, regulate runoff during heavy rain, and store carbon.

Environmental consultant Paul Blaschke, a member of the New Zealand Centre for Sustainable Cities, said there were all sorts of biodiversity values in green spaces.

“There’s plenty of work that shows people get health and wellbeing benefits from having patches of nature around us.”

Local reserves and patches of bush and streams were also important, Blaschke said.

“They have to be close and very easily accessible for people to get those benefits.

“Nature in our streets and back sections is what most people, who aren’t lucky enough to have a house and a section, get most of their contact with nature from.”

Kate Green/Stuff Volunteers get stuck in at a planting day hosted by Victoria University, in a partnership with the Wellington City Council to reforest the town’s green belt. (File photo)

In years four to six of the council’s Long Term Plan, $7.5 million has been assigned for the purchase and development of one central city park, and $30m in years 11 to 30 for the acquisition and development of central city parks and to enable more street tree planting and parks in the central city.

The population of the central city is expected to grow from 18,000 to 36,000 over the next 30 years, and the built environment will begin to grow denser. Green space per capita declines substantially – by half on average – when not increased in relation to the projected population.

The document is non-statutory, but intended to give direction to investment and prioritisation. Work has already begun on identifying new spaces for parks in the central city.

Wellington is 30.6 per cent tree canopy, but in the central city this falls to 5.12 per cent – lower even than London, which is 18 per cent.

The city is heavily car-focused, with around 11 per cent of the central city area dedicated to car parking, not including streets and on-street car parks.

Half of the public space is grassed, creating a “mono-culture environment” which limits biodiversity, but provides for a range of uses.

The addition of trees, which absorb carbon dioxide, would positively contribute to the city’s zero carbon goal.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Waitangi Park on the waterfront is one of the areas key green spaces, but like many others, is mostly grass. (File photo)

Trees That Count’s Wellington-based community and engagement manager Emma Giesen said the inner city was very lacking in green space, but it was lucky to have a council so focused on its environmental assets.

“Six per cent of the population live in cities,” she said. “People’s connection with nature has been shown to be increasingly important.”

The process of greening up the city would also provide jobs with the benefits of physical exercise and interacting with nature, and provide increasing numbers of native species with more habitat.

It would also likely increase the areas needing predator control – an area in which Wellington was “leading the charge”, and well-equipped to handle.

The plan is due to be discussed at a council meeting this week.