Temperature soars to 28.9C as Napier records second-warmest early spring day

Here's a look at the weather around the country on Thursday.

Napier recorded its second-warmest day this early in spring, with the temperature reaching a scorching 28.9 degrees Celsius.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said Wednesday’s maximum temperature was the second highest recorded in the Hawke’s Bay city between September 1 and October 27 since records began in 1870.

Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier​ said a warm air mass moving over the North Island, combined with westerly winds coming off the interior ranges in Hawke's Bay, had likely caused the mercury to climb.

“When air moves down from a higher elevation towards sea level that helps the air mass warm up even more.”

The highest temperature ever recorded for Napier at this time of year was 31.3C on October 22, 1961.

Nearby neighbour Hastings recorded the country’s hottest temperature of 29C on Wednesday.

It was a balmy, but nowhere near record-breaking, 21C in Masterton, while in Wellington the top temperature was 17C.

The unseasonably warm day for Hawke’s Bay comes after winter 2021, which was the warmest on record, with temperatures across the country 1.3C warmer than average.

Ahead of the release of Niwa's seasonal climate outlook later this week, Carrier predicted that the next two to three months would be warmer than average across the country. That was because a La Niña trend was expected which would bring more easterly winds to New Zealand from the tropics.

Last spring was New Zealand's fifth warmest – and Wellington’s wettest – spring since records began. That was likely due to La Niña conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean too.

The nationwide average temperature during spring 2020 was 12.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.9C above the 1981-2010 average, Niwa said in December.

More warm weather is forecast for Thursday, with a high of 20C expected in Napier and Masterton and a top temperature of 18C likely for Wellington, according to MetService.

It will be cloudy, and at times drizzly and with rain in the capital, with light winds. A cloudy day, with occasional rain, is also expected in Napier and Masterton.