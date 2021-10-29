Oil deal tarnishes the All Blacks' brand, say ex-players, musician Neil Finn and others

In 2020, a New Zealand ski field shut for a week. Why? It was so warm, the rain-soaked snow was falling off the slopes.

A group of more than 100 New Zealanders, including two former All Blacks and musician Neil Finn, has written an open letter to New Zealand Rugby saying it is going against its own leadership principles by making a major deal with an oil, gas and plastics company.

The letter was released two days before world leaders gather in Glasgow to wrangle over the final rules for keeping the world inside the comparitively safe zone of 1.5C-2C heating. The world’s leading energy body – the International Energy Agency – says safeguarding the climate requires swiftly phasing out fossil fuels and no new gas and oil exploration.

The six-year deal with British petro-chemical giant Ineos will see the All Blacks, Black Ferns, Māori All Blacks and other New Zealand rugby teams wear the Ineos logo on their shorts, and training jerseys.

Last year Ineos, an oil and gas company as well as a major plastics manufacturer, bought BP’s petrochemical business, making plastic bottles, packaging and other products.

Ineos’ publicity material on the All Blacks’ deal refers to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and says the company plans to get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But, behind the scenes, reporting by the Guardian has found Ineos lobbied to weaken environmental taxes in the UK that would help pay for the cost of the low-carbon transition.

Its super-wealthy chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been an outspoken critic of the UK Government’s rules to limit fracking, a method of extracting hard-to-reach fossil fuels which causes minor earthquakes in local areas where it happens.

The letter, which is packed with rugby puns, was signed by businessmen Phillip Mills and Malcolm Rands, environmentalist Dame Anne Salmond, former All Blacks Bob Burgess and Chris Laidlaw, musician Neil Finn, climate scientist Dave Frame, former Olympic hockey player Emily Gaddum, former Waitakere mayor Sir Bob Harvey, and Sophie Handford of Schools Strike 4 Climate, among others.

There are moves in other rugby-playing nations, such as France, to ban or restrict fossil fuel advertising, citing oil companies' leading roles in public health damage from climate change, and well-funded misinformation campaigns. Tobacco company sponsorship of sports events was phased out in New Zealand in 1990.

Alex Brandon/AP The All Blacks’ famous black test jerseys will not carry Ineos branding, but players’ shorts and training jerseys will. The deal starts in 2022 and runs for six years.

The letter says the signatories are All Blacks fans who believe the “decision to scrum down with petrochemicals giant Ineos fends modern scientific and political realities in the face”.

“It shoulder-charges at least two of the All Blacks' own principles to boot, including ‘be a good ancestor’ and ‘write your legacy’”, the letter says, and “high tackles our Pacific neighbours, responsible for just 0.03 per cent of global emissions but already being hit with the worst effects of climate change.”

The group has offered to send a delegation to meet NZ Rugby and help it cut its own climate impact, and source climate-friendly sponsors.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Rugby boss Mark Robinson has agreed to meet the letter-writers to talk about climate change.

New Zealand Rugby received the letter a week ago. It has replied to the group, saying its own due diligence into Ineos and its environmental work “gave us and our NZ Rugby Board full comfort that they are a great partner for our Teams in Black”.

Rugby boss Mark Robinson offered to meet with representatives when he returned from a rugby tour in December.

Robinson also supplied a statement from Ineos in which the company claimed its products “make massive contributions to reductions in CO2 emissions.”

“The problem is not the fact that we, as a petrochemical producer, use carbon as our building block for so many products, the problem occurs when that carbon finds its way into the natural environment – whether that is through CO2 emissions to atmosphere or plastic waste into the oceans. Our task is to ensure that doesn’t happen,” it said.

Ineos’ response to the letter largely focussed on the chemicals side of the business, with less discussion of its role in oil and gas exploration and production. Although it is investing in hydrogen and alternative fuels and has conducted relatively small-scale carbon dioxide capture, the company’s website stresses the ongoing role of fossil fuels: “Oil and gas will be essential for many decades to come.”

Ineos’ carbon capture was 1 million tonnes over 10 years, or an average of 100,000 tonnes a year, according to the company’s statement. The company’s 2019 annual footprint, before its major purchase of BP’s chemical plants, was about 21 million tonnes of emissions in a year, according to its sustainability report.

The deal was earlier sharply criticised by Greenpeace, who said it allowed Ineos to “greenwash” by associating itself with the All Blacks’ and New Zealand’s good names.