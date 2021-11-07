Exploring water through the eyes of indigenous cultures

Water over rocks in a New Zealand alpine river, taken by Richard Sidey for Wai Pasifika.

David Young has been writing about water, in one way or another, for the past five decades. Having grown up near the banks of the Whanganui River, he was never far from the source.

A former journalist, Young’s

latest book, (he’s written 10, dating back to 1986) Wai Pasifika, is a series of essays on freshwater, its customary use, traditions and myth, and its centrality to sustaining life from Pacific perspectives.

Set against the backdrop of an impending global crisis, the book connects themes of community responsibility and people’s connection to the landscape to the wisdom of Polynesian cultures.

Despite his experience, there’s something Young is missing – indigenous heritage. But through years of conversations and expert guidance, indigenous voices form the heart of this book. “This is not a Pākehā telling indigenous people anything they don’t already know, or how to live,” Young says. “It’s a Pākehā telling other Pākehā to pay attention.”

Young draws upon decades of exchanges with indigenous elders and scholars from Aotearoa to Hawaii, Australia to Oregon, to present a story of intergenerational connectedness of groups of people with their environment in a way the disconnected can understand.

“Water is such a wonderful lens through which to observe culture. It’s a place where people stop to consider their relationship with other things. Polynesia has never let go of that.

“Wonderful though it is, science will only get us so far when it comes to protecting our precious waterways. We need to listen to indigenous voices. Theirs is a clarion call to action.”

It began with the kernel of an idea more than 30 years ago, when a piece of Māori wisdom was imparted to him; waters from the mountains were differentiated intrinsically depending on their source; mist, ice, spring, and snow.

It was an occasion when ancient knowledge overlapped with science; water has been discovered to take on different isotopic signatures (chemical properties) depending on its environment.

“Through intimacy with nature, they often come to similar conclusions to science,” Young said.

Young, who now lives in Moutere outside of Nelson with his wife Scilla, wrote his first articles on the environment in the 1970s.

Polynesians had long lived in a state of heightened awareness of nature, and it was this story of interconnectedness which Young sought to explore.

“We seem to be stuck in terms of moving people into a respect and appreciation for the earth,” he said. “By all means let’s stick with the science, but there has to be a consciousness shift.”

The pages feature remarkable photographs, most of them taken by Young’s daughter Aliscia Young and her husband Richard Sidey.

As well as encompassing ancient wisdom, the book traverses the territory of natural disasters, modern forests, and wraps up in Portland, Oregon, a modern example of an “environmentally aware city”.

*Wai Pasifika: Indigenous ways in a Changing Climate, published by Otago University Press. RRP $60.