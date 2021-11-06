COP26: Is NZ on the wrong side of history in the fight over carbon credit cash?

Between now and 2030, New Zealand will need to purchase up to 102 million carbon credits, a multibillion-dollar spend. Developing countries argue that an “angel’s share” of these credits should be put to the good of the planet, and another cut directed to a fund to help vulnerable states adapt to climate change. The plan is backed by climate activists, so why are New Zealand delegates putting up a fight? Olivia Wannan reports from Glasgow.

The Paris Agreement, negotiated in 2015, was a landmark global achievement – able to get 193 of 197 countries to agree to reduce carbon emissions. One of the reasons for its success was its brevity: it’s just 26 pages long (and one of those is a title page).

But as climate negotiators have discovered since, the parties to the agreement had very different understandings of what the sections of text would mean in reality.

The debate is continuing five years later, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Take the phrase “deliver an overall mitigation in global emissions”. This appears on page 7, and refers to a carbon market that could allow countries to produce and sell carbon credits to another government, or even a city or company.

This market is of particular importance to New Zealand, because we’ve failed to arrest our growing carbon footprint. Our annual gross emissions have remained stubbornly high (at least pre-Covid).

In decades past, the Government relied on planting trees to meet our climate goals. The short-sightedness of this plan is now clear: many of those trees are coming up for harvest (thus releasing their carbon stores) in the coming decade – the same time period covered by the country’s first climate pledge under the Paris Agreement.

Yet, the Government recently increased this commitment (known as a Nationally Determined Contribution, or NDC). It’s promised to find savings of 149 million tonnes of carbon dioxide out to 2030. In its budgets, the Government aims to save 47m tonnes through a variety of domestic policies. Under a very optimistic scenario, the country’s pollution might drop by 74m tonnes.

In either case, the Government would need to find extra emissions savings, potentially up to 102m tonnes. Theoretically, it could purchase them from another country, perhaps one willing to plant a lot of extra forest, or looking for some finance to replace a coal-fired power plant with wind and solar farms.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images New Zealand could fund other countries to replace fossil-fuelled power stations with greener energy, such as a wind farm.

There’s a range of views on carbon trading. Some countries and activists view this as a cop-out – and think all action should be taken domestically.

Meanwhile, proponents argue that if, for example, New Zealand has $3 billion to spend on planting trees, which would fund 60m tonnes of carbon sequestration onshore or 120m tonnes of sequestration in another country, the planet is better off with the latter.

The Paris Agreement allows carbon trading. It actually gives permission for two kinds: first up, countries can create a direct agreement with one another to buy and sell emissions reductions, through a bilateral or a multilateral agreement. The Paris Agreement also outlines a carbon market, which would be centrally administered and monitored.

Both are subject to generalised safeguards. But there is a bit more detail about the rules of the latter, the carbon market.

This is where the requirement to deliver overall mitigation in global emissions comes in.

This phrase remains a controversial one. Free-market thinkers believe that the very nature of the market guarantees “overall mitigation”, because governments will try to get the best carbon bang for their buck.

The more dominant perspective is that the numbers in each carbon trade should be rounded down in some way, tucking away a little extra.

In one proposal currently being negotiated in Glasgow, a set percentage of all the units purchased by one country would be cancelled by carbon market administrators: anywhere from 2 to 30 per cent would be the “angel’s share” gifted to the planet.

It’s an idea favoured by a few negotiating blocs at the summit: including the Alliance of Small Island States – representing 39 islands and coastal nations, including the Cook Islands, Fiji and Samoa – and the Least Developed Countries, which represents parties in Africa and Asia, as well as some island states.

Other countries have offered to use conservative maths to undercount the emissions savings sold to the purchasing country. But this fails to address the goal of developing countries: to guarantee extra ambition.

WWF carbon market expert Brad Schallert​ believes – based on the work at previous meetings and in the draft texts published so far in Glasgow – that there’s a growing consensus on automatic cancellations. “The question is: what’s the rate?”

If this is successfully incorporated into the Paris Agreement “rulebook”, the proposal would increase the cost for New Zealand, and other countries, to buy international carbon credits on the market.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw recently boosted NZ’s Paris pledge. (File photo)

This would be in addition to other levies written into the Paris Agreement: if New Zealand buys credits on the carbon market, a share of the proceeds should go to adaptation. This could be a cash levy, proportional to the purchase. Alternatively, a set number of credits could be reallocated into a fund and resold.

Either way, the money would go towards helping vulnerable countries provide infrastructure in preparation for extreme weather and sea level rise.

The negotiators are debating the exact proportion: both 2 and 5 per cent are on the table. There’s also an option to set a minimum fee for each credit, so vulnerable countries aren’t left high and dry if the price of credits crashes.

Some countries argue that a reallocation of credits for resale could tick both the “share of proceeds” and “overall mitigation” boxes.

Compared to other forms of climate finance – such as the $100b promised by developed countries as part of the Paris Agreement – these adaptation funds may be “more predictable,” Schallert said. “But it might not be that much.”

Another yet-to-be-determined fee would cover the admin costs of running the market.

New Zealand could escape the latter by not using the market, and instead directly brokering a deal with another country.

123RF Developing countries argue that a portion of purchased carbon credits should be cancelled, for the sake of the planet’s health.

What worries developing nations is that richer countries are also looking to escape the adaptation levy and the “angel’s share” provision for the planet, through this type of arrangement.

Using the what’s-good-for-the-goose philosophy, proponents argue that all carbon trading should be subject to similar requirements.

But others disagree. These countries note – correctly – that the phrases “overall mitigation” and “share of the proceeds” appear only in sections of the Paris Agreement discussing the international carbon market.

New Zealand is amongst the group fighting the proposals.

Climate change ambassador Kay Harrison​ said, in a statement, that the country did not support the idea of cancelling a set percentage of credits.

Instead, New Zealand preferred a voluntary option, where governments and businesses “may choose to cancel high-integrity units, and contribute these reductions directly to the atmosphere”.

Asked about funding for adaptation beyond the carbon market, Harrison compared the proposal to a tax, and said New Zealand’s preferred approach is to offer funding through its climate finance pledges. The Government recently committed to providing $325m each year to developing countries, with half of that directed to adaptation, Harrison said.

Without factoring in the additional expenses that could be finalised at COP26, the Government already faces an estimated bill of between $1.9 and $6.4b to meet its NDC.

To keep the price of units in its Emissions Trading Scheme manageable, it also sold millions of extra units this year at $53.85 a pop. It will need to purchase 1.6m tonnes of carbon reductions – potentially offshore – to account for this blow-out. If required, the automatic cancellation and adaptation levy would eat into the cash it received for these units.

123rf At $100 per tonne of emissions, the Government may pay $6.4b to meet its NDC, the Climate Change Commission found.

One compromise has been put forward: countries that trade carbon directly by setting up their own agreement will be “encouraged” or even “strongly encouraged” to provide a share of the proceeds and cancel a set number of units for the good of the planet.

As the COP26 conference progresses, negotiators will narrow down the options – a concession on one issue might promote agreement with a different section of the Paris rulebook. Next week, ministers and government officials – including Climate Change Minister James Shaw – will be brought into the debates. They will ultimately support or oppose the final draft.

Negotiators have been trying to find a consensus on how carbon trading should operate since early discussions began in 2016, at COP22 in Marrakech. An agreement would be a major relief and achievement.

