COP26: UK gets a lukewarm win on coal, but the runs are adding up

Countries have gathered to negotiate the final details of a global bid to keep the planet under 1.5-2C. Olivia Wannan reports from Glasgow.

The leader of the COP26 climate talks set out to convince the world to ditch coal. Of nearly 200 countries in attendance, summit president Alok Sharma​ signed up just 23 new recruits. But these and other pledges may be tipping the climate scale closer towards 1.5 degrees.

Two months before the Glasgow summit, Sharma announced his intention to consign coal – which produces more greenhouse gas than any other fossil fuel – to history. The goal was a “personal priority,” he said on Thursday (Friday NZ time), when unveiling a coalition of 190 members that had pledged to phase out coal power. But this included organisations as well as countries.

More than 40 countries joined the Power Past Coal Alliance. Yet only 23 were making the pledge for the first time. Large economies will need to aim to phase out domestic coal-fired power by 2030, while smaller countries have until 2040.

SUPPLIED At the Glasgow climate summit, 23 countries agreed for the first time to get rid of coal, including Indonesia and Viet Nam.

Sharma’s biggest get was Indonesia – one of the 10 largest consumers of coal in the world, according to the International Energy Agency. South Korea, Poland, Viet Nam and Chile also signed up.

The world’s biggest user, China, did not pledge to phase out coal-fired electricity, nor did India and the US.

Organisations comprised the vast bulk of the 190 signatories. A number of major banks also made the commitment, including HSBC, Lloyds Banking and NatWest.

The move aligns with a couple of finance promises. The G20 countries, including China, Japan, the UK and the US, promised to stop financing coal power plants overseas, during the run-up to the UN talks. Separately, 20 countries – including the UK and US, but not Japan and China – agreed to stop fossil fuel funding of all kind in other countries.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Activists protest against Japan's support of the coal industry near the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

South Africa, another large user of coal, secured US$8.5 billion (NZ$12b) from other countries earlier in the week to transition away from coal.

All up, a total of US$18b (NZ$25.3b) to swap coal for green energy had been pledged during the summit, Sharma said.

The combined victories left coal “well and truly choked off,” Sharma said. “I think we can say with confidence that coal is no longer king.”

Since the Paris Agreement, 1000 gigawatts of planned coal plants had been cancelled, he added.

The International Energy Agency has been tracking the pledges made by each country during the conference, plugging them into its climate modelling. Executive director Fatih Birol​ said early analysis suggested the various commitments – if met – would put the world on track to 1.8C of warming.

“A big step forward, but much more needed!” Birol said on Twitter.

Altaf Qadri/AP Flames rise out of fissures in the ground above coal mines in a village near Dhanbad, an eastern Indian city in Jharkhand state. (File photo)

The Paris Agreement aimed to limit global warming to “much less” than 2C and, ideally, 1.5C. The agency’s analysis is the first time countries have committed to a viable pathway under 2C.

Modelling from a different group, the UN Environment Programme, looking at countries’ long-term pledges prior to the Glasgow summit found the world was on track to 2.2C.

