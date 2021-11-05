COP26: Audience with Attenborough, Biden, Prince Charles to share Samoa's beauty, climate inaction 'betrayal'

Speaking to a sea of powerful, famous faces – like David Attenborough, US President Joe Biden and Prince Charles – seems like a daunting task. But it was a challenge climate activist Brianna Fruean​ went into with confidence.

Fruean represented Samoa when speaking at COP26 in Glasgow this week, urging world leaders to do better to save not just the Pacific Islands from the growing threat of climate change, but the whole world.

She took the stage and started her speech with something she knew well, a Samoan proverb: E pala le ma'a, a e le pala le upu​ (Even stones decay, but words remain).

Speaking to Breakfast on Friday, she said she chose to share with these world leaders “a little piece of Samoa through the beauty of our language”.

“I thought to myself, if I could speak to anyone in the world what would I share with them, and I just knew it would be Samoan culture ... It just so happened that these people in the world were world leaders like David Attenborough, and Joe Biden and Prince Charles and Camilla and all our other distinguished world leaders.”

During her speech at the second ceremony, Fruean, who was an early speaker, stressed the importance of words, asking world leaders to do better.

“In your words, you wield the weapons that save us or sell us out,” she said.

She repeated this message when talking to Breakfast, saying a lot of the time, words spoken at the UN climate conference COP26 were thought to be “just words”, but that wasn’t the case.

“They’re promises, and a lot of the time, broken promises. If we can really be intentional with how we wield words in these spaces, those are really the compass of how we will move forward in this climate crisis.

“We are currently living with the consequence of inaction, and we can't just continuously have these COPs have these conversations and use words that aren't as ambitious as we need them to be.”

Fruean spoke of the power of voters and how younger, more climate-conscious voters were coming into this power every year.

“I think one of the biggest allies to the Pacific climate movement are climate activists from these countries that haven't been showing the ambition that we want to.

“If we just keep putting pressure on [leaders], keep reminding them that they're being watched by voters, by people who collectively have power over them, then they would have no other choice but to act.”

She also saw the need for the wider movement to stop framing the conversation as “we’re saving the Pacific”.

“No, we’re saving the world. If we can save the Pacific Islands, we can save the world.

“This movement gets bigger by the day ... because it’s not an issue that would just impact a few people and other people feel empathy for them,” she told Breakfast.

Fruean saw inaction in this space as “betrayal”.

“That’s the ultimate betrayal to humanity if we’re able to just say goodbye to an island.

“Humanity’s done a lot of horrible things in history, but we’ve always been able to rebuild from it. But once we lose our islands, there’s no coming back from that.”

Fruean was among a chorus of young climate activists pushing for change and greater efforts to save and protect their future.

Māori campaigner India Logan-Riley​ addressed the summit at the opening event, representing Indigenous communities.

The Kiwi activist had to commit to be “brave in terms of calling out the host country, which also caused these harms to my community”.

Txai Surui​, a 24-year-old activist from the Brazilian Amazon, delivered a powerful speech at the summit’s opening, calling for Indigenous people to be put at the centre of decisions addressing climate change.

“My father ... taught me that we must listen to the stars, the moon, the wind, the animals and the trees.

“Today, the climate is warming. The animals are disappearing. The rivers are dying, and our plants don’t flower like they did before ... The Earth is speaking, she tells us that we have no more time.

“It’s not 2030 or 2050. It’s now.”