Homegrown poo-eating bugs that will make wastewater treatment greener

The team at the Māngere Wastewater treatment plant hope micro-organisms they are growing will reduce the plant’s carbon footprint.

In the bowels of the Māngere Wastewater Treatment Plant, a team of engineers diligently grow small poo-eating organisms which will help pave the way to a greener future.

It’s the first time anammox bugs have been farmed in New Zealand on such a scale, and the team behind the project are hoping the micro-organisms drastically reduce the energy needed during part of the wastewater treatment process.

Everything that goes down the loo and through the plant has to be treated in a multi-stage, energy-heavy process before it can be flushed out into the Manukau Harbour.

Anammox is short for anaerobic ammonium oxidation. The bugs known by this name remove nitrogen and ammonium from wastewater, using only a quarter to a third of the energy current processes need to do that.

Once operating at full scale, anammox could save around 220 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

But it hasn’t been easy to get to this point.

Because of New Zealand's strict biosecurity laws, the team couldn’t import the bugs, and instead had to find them within their own plant where they occur naturally in very small quantities.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The team started off with only a small glass beaker of bugs, but now have vats totalling more than 10,000 litres.

After harvesting the few anammox they could, they were left with a small glass beaker’s worth – about half a litre all up.

But to get the project running, they will need about 2 million litres of water with the bugs in it – they are sitting somewhere between 10,000-15,000 litres worth right now.

“Because everything's not known about it, you can’t just go to a text book and there's a recipe in there saying, ‘Add these herbs and spices and you’ll be able to grow these things,’” said project lead Kevan Brian.

“You’ve got to develop some of this stuff yourself.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chemical engineer Kevan Brian has been growing the bugs at the Māngere plant for the past three years.

The bugs grow notoriously slowly, doubling in number every two weeks or so – a snail’s pace when compared to other bacteria in the plant, which might have doubled in number by the time you finish this article.

But the mahi is worth it, as Watercare works towards reducing net emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and an eventual goal of energy neutrality.

Unsplash Make these easy changes to household habits and you'll shave about 10 per cent off your annual carbon emissions.

Dr Lokesh Padhye, a senior lecturer at University of Auckland’s school of engineering, said about 5 to 6 per cent of a developed nation’s energy budget is used up by water and wastewater processes, so there was a lot to be gained from streamlining them.

Wastewater, he said, was an important area of research as it both used up energy, but had the potential to provide energy as well.

He said New Zealand’s water sector could stand to “be more forward looking”, but projects such as this showed it was slowly changing and adapting.

As for Brian, he said he and his team would continue their work and hoped once they had enough bugs they could see what other applications there might be for them.