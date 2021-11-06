The West Coast town building a wall to defend from the sea

Beachside residents in a small West Coast town are battling to protect their homes against the rising sea level and continued erosion

Since Warren Boland bought his beachside home in Hokitika 33 years ago, it has disappeared bit by bit, year by year, swallowed up by the sea. KRISTIE BOLAND reports.

Warren Boland lives right on the shoreline on Revell St, Hokitika. In the last three decades, he has lost more than 16 metres of his beach-fronting property.

On a mild spring day looking out at the calm, flat sea at the back of Boland’s property, it’s hard to believe that just a few weeks earlier a severe storm and high tide sent waves right up against the sand dunes that separate his immaculate lawn from the sloping bank to the beach. The September storm was the first time he had been worried about the sea coming into his property.

“I saw some really big waves smashing against the bank here. One night there I couldn’t sleep … you could just hear it.”

Boland sat inside and watched a “massive” wave splash about 3m above the existing bank.

The West Coaster is among thousands of other New Zealanders experiencing the devastating effects of climate change and sea level rise.

Since the late 1880s, the sea level around New Zealand has been steadily rising at an average of nearly 1.8 millimetres a year (or 18 centimetres a century). Rising sea levels and more intense storms mean towns like Hokitika are subject to the unwavering threat of erosion.

Climate scientist Dr Chris Cameron, of consulting firm Pattle Delamore Partners Ltd, says a couple of metres of sea level rise over time is inevitable, and a couple of metres for most of the coastal communities is devastating.

The West Coast Regional Council recently reported Hokitika’s shoreline had eroded by almost 4m between July 20 and August 30 alone.

Supplied Warren Boland’s Hokitika beachside yard in October, after a chunk was lost in a recent storm.

In 2013, a seawall was constructed along Beach St to protect properties along the shoreline and slow down erosion. About $500,000 of emergency work to extend the wall down to Richards Drive has recently been completed.

Seawalls and groynes are only a short-term fix though. Consultants BECA Ltd warned the Westland District Council in a December 2020 report that climate change and projected sea level rise meant neither groynes nor seawalls could protect Hokitika in the long term.

Westland District councillor Paul Davidson says the council has a $7 million long-term plan (co-funded by the Government) to upgrade the floodwall from Kaniere to Hokitika and the seawall from Beach St down to Richards Drive. The work is expected to be completed in November next year.

There is no design for the new seawall yet, but it will be similar to the current one, which is made of rocks and has a mattress footing at the bottom, he says.

Davidson, who is also part of the Hokitika Joint Seawall Committee, says his job is to make sure the people on Revell St are protected.

Supplied Boland’s Hokitika beachside yard in August 2020, before a chunk was lost in a recent storm.

The council’s long-term plan will highlight the areas at risk of coastal erosion and flooding, meaning they won’t be able to be built on any more.

In the meantime, they need to protect what they have there.

“When you get the high seas with the nor’wester coming in it’s fairly uncomfortable - those people are very exposed. I can understand them being frightened about it.”

But not all locals are happy about the proposed new seawall.

Mark Mellsop-Melssen, chair of the Hokitika Coastal Protection Alliance, says the plan doesn’t really give long-term protection and will destroy the beach.

Supplied Mark Mellsop-Melssen is chairman of the Hokitika Coastal Protection Alliance.

“You’ve got no beach access; the actual natural values of the beach are completely destroyed by what you’re doing. It’s a lose-lose.”

The alliance has applied to the district council to build a seawall against the shoreline houses, rather than closer to the sea like the existing wall. It says its wall will be a “last line of defence”, and will be built when erosion reaches within 10m of at least five adjoining beachfront properties.

“It negates the need for emergency work, which brings about unplanned, poor-quality solutions,” Mellsop-Melssen says.

Davidson says the council wants to work with everyone to come to a solution.

“Those properties along there are fairly important and those people, they deserve to be protected.”

Supplied Big rocks form the current seawall in Hokitika.

Revell St resident TJ Ryan has watched the shoreline come in and out for 52 years.

“It’s a natural progression, it doesn’t really worry me.”

The shoreline’s current position isn’t the worst it has been, he says.

“Thirty-five years ago it was worse, and it came in a bit closer. Having said that, if they hadn’t of put those rocks in it probably still would have kept coming.”

The Hokitika Joint Seawall Committee has said it won’t give in to the sea, it will defend.

Cameron says change is inevitable though and the important thing is how it is dealt with.

It’s about managing what the risks might look like, not just now but decades down the track, he says.

“We can respond in a number of ways, one of which is to say we’ll protect at all costs and the other end of the spectrum is to say we understand that we can’t do that … and we need to look to how we transition away from those at risk places.”

Despite the known inevitability of further sea level rise, new buildings are going up on Revell St.

Dave and Bev Warren built their new home on the street last year. They had no problem getting consent or insurance.

“The seawall has given us some sense of security,” Dave Warren says.

Supplied Council consent has been granted for new shops to be built on Hokitika's Revell St, right on the shoreline.

Another new development on Revell St will add a range of new shops to the town. It has already been granted consent from the council.

A planning department spokesperson says the development is allowed under the council’s district plan.

“Under the Hokitika Policy Unit there are no restrictions on building location with regard to Mean High Water Springs.”

Despite the ongoing risks, Boland feels better protected with a seawall in place.

“Now that we have a temporary rockwall, I feel confident enough to plant more bamboo that I used to have here.”