COP26: Could Brazil hold up climate talks for a third year in a row?

Countries have gathered to negotiate the final details of a global bid to keep the planet under 1.5-2C. Olivia Wannan reports from Glasgow.

Brazil wants to have its climate cake and eat it too – and for two years delegates have stymied progress with rules of the Paris Agreement to get its way.

The South American nation, led by far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro​, is openly opposed to a key facet of the carbon trading: that if one country sells carbon credits to another, both cannot claim credit for the atmospheric benefits.

After years’ of stalemate, there are clues the Brazilians may be softening their stance during the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. But there’s still plenty of dodgy carbon accounting being suggested, experts warn.

Under the Paris accord, each country will create emissions tallies, which might be produced annually, or every couple of years. They’ll also track their progress towards their emissions-cutting pledges, known as Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs.

For example, country A plants forests that sucks up 100 million tonnes of carbon by 2030. In its pledge, country A promised to save 50m tonnes by 2030.

Country A could choose to sell its ‘spare’ 50m tonnes to New Zealand (which is on the lookout for carbon credits to meet its own NDC), via the international carbon marketplace – or potentially a direct deal.

Following the sale, New Zealand’s carbon accountants can remove 50m tonnes off its tally. Most countries would argue that country A would need to increase its tally by 50m tonnes to balance that out.

However, Brazil disagrees.

It believes the seller should be allowed to keep its emissions as-is. Most people accuse Brazil of promoting “double counting”, which the Paris Agreement frowns upon.

Eraldo Peres/AP Under far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian officials are fighting for loopholes so it can double count carbon credits.

The “rulebook” for how carbon trading would work under the landmark 2015 accord was nearly finalised at the 2018 COP24 conference in Katowice, Poland, said Kiwi climate law PhD student Injy Johnstone​, who is attending this year’s talks. “Ultimately, parties gave a lot of concessions and came up with a proposal, but that one was not robust.”

The COP25 conference also failed to find a resolution. This meant the Paris Agreement officially came into force in 2020 with some rules left undecided.

Most people intuitively understand double counting would undermine global efforts, said Phoebe Nikolaou​, the co-founder of Students for Climate Solutions, who is also a delegate at the Glasgow summit.

“If you write the rules in a way that in fact doesn’t achieve what designed to be achieved, it’s a very ineffective mechanism. At worst, with double counting it can actually lead to a rise in emissions.”

As the host of forestry projects producing large volumes of carbon offsets, Brazil would benefit from rules that allow it to claim emissions savings paid for by others.

In a 2018 letter to The Guardian, Brazil’s climate change secretary Thiago de Araujo Mendes​ attempted to change the definition of double-counting, arguing it only applies in the example if New Zealand chose to on-sell its carbon credits to a third party, without adjusting its carbon tally.

Since then, the Brazilian government has come under increasing pressure to stop hindering climate efforts.

Mario Tama/Getty Images The Amazon rainforest – an important carbon sink – is threatened by the development plans of the Brazilian government.

Its lead negotiator suggested Brazil will soften – though perhaps not relinquish – its position on key issues. Leonardo Cleaver de Athayde, Brazil’s chief negotiator, told Valor Economy: “In all conversations with other delegations, we have clearly signalled that we are more flexible to make the agreement viable.”

COP26 negotiating rooms release draft documents, which offer clues to what Brazil and others are suggesting.

Some proposals rule out double counting altogether. The New Zealand negotiating team supports this position.

In a statement, Kiwi officials said they’re promoting balanced accounting – where the host country adjusts its figures when selling credits. “This is key to ensuring we deliver higher ambition.”

Asked how the negotiations at COP26 are progressing, the team said: “While the dynamic in negotiations has been constructive, a small number of countries oppose this accounting. This undermines environmental integrity and ambition.”

Pedro Martins Barata​, of the Environmental Defense Fund, said Brazil had held a “strange” interpretation of the carbon trading arrangements, even though they’d helped to write the relevant article of the Paris Agreement.

From the COP26 draft documents, those arguing for double counting appear to have narrowed their focus to two areas: carbon credits sold to anyone other than a government, and carbon credits in sectors not covered by a country’s NDC.

123RF If an airline has paid for a carbon credit, can the country hosting the project claim credit for the environmental benefits?

Carbon-neutral products and services, which rely on carbon credits, are becoming increasingly popular. In addition, airlines will also need to source carbon offsets to cover their emissions increases, under a new international arrangement.

These efforts are intended to be additional to government action. But Brazil is keen for a loophole so that credits sold to non-government entities count towards its own NDC.

The Brazilian delegates have also proposed a (perhaps temporary) loophole for sectors not covered by a country’s NDC. For example, if the forestry sector wasn’t part of its Paris pledge, a country could sell forestry credits without having to tweak its maths.

A grace period, where double counting would be allowed on the carbon marketplace until 2025 or 2030, is also being floated. But Martins Barata said such a compromise could risk countries seeking an extension in future talks.

It also conflicts with the Paris Agreement’s “no backsliding” principle, he said.

“You can start with your NDC small… but you are meant to progress to covering economy-wide. At some point, we want all emissions in the world to be covered by commitments. So if we allow for an economic benefit to come to a country for not included a sector, then when are you going to have a transition?”

At COP26, Brazilian negotiators have eased their demands “to a certain extent,” Martins Barata said. He’s hopeful they’ll abandon the fight for these loopholes.

Notably, Brazil isn’t the only country happy to claim efforts paid for by others: the US team is also backing a loophole.

Similarly, they’re focusing on carbon credits sold to businesses and other organisations, but within the US. Let’s say a US airline buys a carbon credit from a forest planted in California.

Here, the carbon credit isn’t crossing international boundaries. Therefore, the argument goes, the US shouldn’t have to adjust its carbon maths. Instead, the airline’s cash will help to achieve the Paris pledge made by the US.

“It’s really wrong-headed,” Martins Barata said.

Beyond the headline-making contentious issues, there is plenty of other dodgy accounting popping up in the draft rulebook from the negotiations, Martins Barata said. For example, one proposal to average carbon credits offers countries – such as Japan and the US – with a single-year NDC an easier road than countries such as New Zealand with multi-year targets.

Another issue with carbon trading arises because the Paris Agreement allows a huge variety of NDCs.

New Zealand promised to cut emissions by 50 per cent by the end of the decade, which is relatively easily translated into savings of 149 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. Meanwhile, a key proposal in India’s NDC is to have 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

123RF New Zealand argues a carbon trade is like any other. The balance in one account goes down, and in the other it increases.

For example, if New Zealand bought carbon credits by funding a wind farm in India (or vice versa), the maths for each country would need be adjusted to determine if each is meeting its NDC.

Martins Barata warned some suggestions to allow carbon trading between countries with different styles of NDCs could overestimate the emissions savings of projects, such as a new solar farm in a country with a relatively green grid.

“You could almost say it’s greenwashing, but on a country scale,” he said.

These provisions could be made permanent in the Paris Agreement, designed to take the world to carbon-neutrality. Dodgy accounting could mean countries achieve this climate goal on paper, but not in reality, Martins Barata said. “If the accounting sucks, then the outcome will suck.”

During the first week of negotiations, officials from different countries attempted to reconcile their differences and produce an agreed draft for the outstanding rules under the Paris Agreement. However, at the midpoint of the talks, this attempt has failed – though this isn’t unexpected.

This week, the government ministers and officials from all 193 countries signed up to the Paris Agreement will arrive. With them, negotiations on the areas of disagreement will continue. Another failure could once again leave significant gaps in the Paris rulebook.

To stay up-to-date with COP26, and broader climate topics, the Forever Project newsletter will give you a weekly update. Sign up here.