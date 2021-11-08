Climate Change: 152 new electric buses for Auckland's inner city routes

Waiheke Island has got six new fully electric buses to add to its fleet, with more coming over the next 12 years.

Auckland’s move towards a clean green bus fleet has taken its biggest step forward with an agreement to bring 152 electric buses onto routes serving the inner city.

The deal is described as the biggest in Australasia, and has been struck between Auckland Transport, (AT) and operator NZ Bus which already has electric buses on the downtown City Link run.

The buses will arrive over the next four years, with the first in October 2022 on the Tamaki Link route between Glen Innes and the central city.

AT said the order would replace around 12 per cent of the region’s current diesel-powered fleet of commercial buses, and boost the 33 electric buses already in service.

READ MORE:

* Waiheke Island gets Auckland's first electric bus fleet

* Electric Buses: No more diesels for Auckland's commuter fleet

* Auckland gets its first downtown electric bus fleet



The 152 replacement electric buses was expected to reduce AT’s greenhouse gas emissions by around 11 per cent a year – equivalent to almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The buses being replaced are some of the oldest in the Auckland fleet, meeting only the Euro 3 emission standard, rather than the Euro 6 standard met by the newest diesels.

The buses are also the largest single-deck buses in Auckland and will be replaced by similar sized electric buses, with dual rear axles, a model currently being trialled in the city.

The council aims to have a zero-carbon public transport fleet by 2040, which will also involve replacing commuter ferries, which account for 18 per cent of public transport emissions.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland Transport’s Stacey van der Putten, mayor Phil Goff; NZ Bus CEO Barry Hinkley CEO NZ Bus; and councillors Richard Hills Pippa Coom at the April 2021 launch of the City Link E-bus fleet

“Within the last 18 months we’ve introduced 33 new electric services in the city, Waiheke Island, as well as the new AirportLink service connecting with electric trains at Puhinui Station for a carbon-free trip to Auckland Airport,” said Shane Ellison, AT’s chief executive.

Auckland Council is committed to the city halving carbon emissions from 2016 levels by 2030, something which is estimated to need a 64 per cent cut in transport emissions in the region.

Auckland Transport said the 152 buses were funded by re-negotiating an existing contract with NZ Bus, helped by council and Waka Kotahi contributions towards transitioning to zero carbon services.