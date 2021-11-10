COP26: Reentry of US a 'gamechanger' says James Shaw as he arrives at climate talks

Countries have gathered to negotiate the final details of a global bid to keep the planet under 1.5-2C of warming. Olivia Wannan reports from Glasgow.

The success of the climate summit now rests on the shoulders of government representatives, including Climate Change Minister James Shaw, who has arrived for the UN talks in Glasgow. Over the coming days, he and his counterparts will debate the unfinished “rulebook” of the Paris Agreement, carbon-cutting promises and carbon finance.

Successful talks could start the world on the path to under 2 degrees Celsius of warming. To get there, ministers will need to reach a compromise on a number of areas of contention. At the same time, concessions that allow countries to trade “hot air”, double-count emissions savings or to provide incomplete reports on their Paris pledges would also see the talks branded as a failure.

However, Shaw challenges the idea that the 26th Conference of the Parties (otherwise known as COP26) will either be a success or a failure. “Every COP, even the really bad ones, have successes within them.”

But compared to the previous two climate summits – where delegates didn’t achieve consensus on key rules – Shaw thought the mood felt more constructive. “There is a sense that this is it.”

The pressure and impatience – coming from activists, but also leaders and companies – is adding to the momentum, he added. But there are still significant areas of disagreement between negotiators on how the Paris Agreement will work, Shaw added.

“So in some ways it feels very familiar,” he said. “But even they are acknowledging it’s got to land.”

Shaw thinks success could come if “the really big players”, such as China and the US, go into a room and thrash out their differences, as occurred when the Paris Agreement made it across the line in 2015.

The reemergence of the US makes the talks “utterly different,” Shaw said. At the last COP in 2019, the US was in the process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. Now the country has rejoined under president Joe Biden. “The Americans are playing a colossal role here. They’re pouring huge resource and effort into rebuilding the Paris consensus.”

Jericho Rock-Archer Climate Change Minister James Shaw has arrived in Glasgow to continue the negotiations for the COP26 talks. (File photo)

Alongside meetings with other countries, one of Shaw’s first tasks was delivering a speech on behalf of New Zealand and Tokelau. With the Government announcing its new pledge under the Paris Agreement and updating its climate finance contribution before he left, the speech contained no major new commitments.

In the speech, he outlined the Government’s recent passing of legislation requiring companies to disclose their climate-related risks and its introduction of the feebate scheme. “Is it enough? Not even close. That is why next year we will publish an emissions reduction plan that will set direction for climate action in New Zealand for the next 15 years.”

Shaw spoke of the effects of climate change on the Pacific. “We are also ready to agree to new opportunities for increased support for Pacific countries suffering loss and damage.”

Loss and damage is a buzzword at the summit, covering the idea that developed countries are responsible for a large proportion of climate change, while vulnerable countries will disproportionately bear the costs of damage and lives lost.

In his speech, Shaw stressed that a just transition was required that left no country, community or person behind, he said. “What we do here in the next few days will have a profound effect on the type of world that our children and grandchildren will inherit from us.”

Shaw has been given the job of co-facilitator for the negotiations on the outstanding transparency rules. These will determine what information countries must publish on their progress towards their carbon-cutting pledges under the Paris Agreement. One member of Shaw’s team, negotiator Helen Plume, is an expert on this subject.

Shaw will stay in Glasgow until at least Friday, when the talks are scheduled to finish – but based on previous meetings, negotiations are likely to stretch a couple of days over time.

