COP26: James Shaw says climate lawsuit will be 'very interesting'

Countries have gathered to negotiate the final details of a global bid to keep the planet under 1.5-2C of warming. Olivia Wannan reports from Glasgow.

Student action against the Government’s decision to issue oil and gas exploration permits is a “healthy” way to test the system, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

This week, Students for Climate Solutions announced it was suing Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods. The group of young people claim she acted unreasonably – and breached the Zero Carbon Act – when her ministry issued permits allowing two oil and gas companies to prospect until 2031.

READ MORE:

* COP26: Students sue Megan Woods over oil and gas exploration

* COP26: Could Brazil hold up climate talks for a third year in a row?

* 'Hodgepodge' climate proposals could hang over climate minister's trip – activists



Shaw, who is currently attending the UN climate talks in Glasgow, said the Zero Carbon Act allows New Zealanders to hold the Government to account for action on climate change.

“I think it’s healthy to test the system that way,” he said. “We are seeing a significant increase in climate-related litigation all around the world.”

Shaw said it will be a “very interesting case” that would have implications for Government decision-making.

Phoebe Nikolaou, the co-founder of Students for Climate Solutions, said the decision to issue permits was completely unreasonable. “For so long, we have had indisputable science that extracting fossil fuels needs to stop now.”

The country’s reliance on natural gas, which is not imported, has been used as an excuse to continue exploration. It can take a decade to discover reserves and begin extraction. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) estimates current reserves hold 10 years of natural gas, based on current usage rates.

Gas demand could fall as companies switch out gas boilers. In addition, Methanex –the country’s largest natural gas user – may continue to mothball its factories as the price of gas rises.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw says citizens have the right to question Government decisions in court. (File photo)

Asked if the Government has the stomach to end oil and gas exploration completely, Shaw responded notice had already been given. “When we did the offshore oil and gas ban in 2018, we did say that we would be doing a review for onshore. I don’t know where MBIE is at with that, but we have clearly signalled that we need to be out of fossil fuels as fast as we possibly can.”

He said the country’s continued reliance on domestic fossil fuels was caused by underinvestment in renewable energy in the previous decade. “The Government of the day didn’t focus on building up our renewable electricity generation. Our current energy security does depend, still, on the use of fossil fuels. That’s not a good thing. I don’t like that, but before you can take those offline, you’ve got to build the new renewables.”

At the time it banned oil and gas exploration for all offshore reserves, the Government pledged to review onshore oil and gas exploration in 2021. But it has delayed this decision. Minister Woods said there remains “a range of factors that will have to be considered”.

However, the publication of a major report from a global energy authority – the International Energy Agency – in May changed the equation, the students argue.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Industry estimates found current reserves hold 10 years’ worth of natural gas. The lawsuit argues that’s more than enough.

The report, Net Zero By 2050, charted a roadmap for the world to successfully limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In 2021, the goal remained possible, but a massive investment in renewable energy would be required, the report concluded. That uptake in renewables would mean the world would not need any more fossil fuels. Therefore, the report noted that from 2021, no new oil and gas fields, new coal mines or mine extensions should be approved.

This report was released six weeks before MBIE announced two companies had been granted 10-year permits to explore for new oil and gas in Taranaki.

After investing in exploration, oil and gas companies will expect the government to let them extract and sell the discovered fossil fuels – so activists argue that ending exploration breaks this chain.

Asked if the permits created a problem for the government in 10 years’ time, Shaw responded: “That’s why there’s a court case. I think it’ll be really interesting to see what the outcome of that is.”

The lawsuit will ask the court to determine whether the minister’s actions were reasonable. If not, Students for Climate Solutions wants the permits to be overturned.

The Government could attempt to settle the suit. But Nikolaou said there was no reason to drop the case as long as the permits remained valid.

To stay up-to-date with COP26, and broader climate topics, the Forever Project newsletter will give you a weekly update. Sign up here.