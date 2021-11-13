COP26: Should developed countries pick up the bill for climate disasters?

Countries have gathered to negotiate the final details of a global bid to keep planetary warming under 1.5-2C. Olivia Wannan reports from Glasgow.

Wildlifes in California, floods in Germany, cyclones in Fiji – all caused death and destruction. But developing countries argue one of these is not like the other.

Across history, the US and Germany have large carbon footprints, and therefore contributed significantly to the 1.1 degree Celsius of warming that is causing these extremes. But Fiji has not.

The Western (or “Global North”) countries also have large economies and, therefore, are better able to absorb the shocks of these disasters and pay for adaptation efforts to minimise the risks. Once again, developing countries argue, they do not – and so they want rich, large emitters to shoulder this growing bill for the mess that’s been made.

This idea stems from the legal idea that if one entity does something dangerous and reckless, and another gets hurt as a result, then the former owes the latter for losses and damage.

For example, if your neighbour in an apartment building leaves their water running, which floods your downstairs home, you can take them to court to be compensated for the repair bill, plus the hotel room you had to stay in the night of the flood. (Or your insurance will pay these and then pursue the neighbour for the cash.)

The pursuit of climate loss and damage puts this on a global scale.

Activists including Lavetanalagi Seru​, a Fijian member of the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network, hoped the 26th Conference of the Parties (or COP26) would put this issue permanently on the agenda.

Particularly at previous meetings, developed countries haven’t engaged with the concept. One counterargument was that developed countries had already vowed to provide $100 billion each year by 2020 (though as of the time of writing, this goal is yet to be achieved). Half of this cash was intended for adaptation.

SAVE THE CHILDREN Cyclone Harold caused major damage in Vanuatu in 2020. Are developed countries partially responsible for the clean-up?

Jamie Livingstone​, of Oxfam Scotland, said adapt is the key word. For example, this cash might be used for infrastructure to help villagers or farmers survive drought or flood conditions.

“Increasingly, what we’re seeing is the climate crisis has reached that level that it’s no longer possible to adapt lives and livelihoods. It is leading to irreversible damage – displacement, for example, people forced to leave their homes,” he said.

One study found Fiji already loses, on average, 5.8 per cent of its GDP due to natural disasters. By 2050, this could rise to 6.5 per cent.

When the effects of climate change cross into permanency, this different form of compensation would apply, Livingstone said.

“It’s simply not just for communities – many of whom did very little to drive the climate crisis – to be abandoned by the rich nations who fuelled the crisis, and yet aren’t stepping up to show solidarity.”

Currently, there’s one loss and damage proposal reaching fruition at the summit: the creation of a network to connect academics and experts to governments, communities and aid agencies on the ground. It’s not supposed to be a big cumbersome agency, but a helpful body to quickly connect people, to help vulnerable countries and communities get the technical help they need when they face the permanent effects of climate change.

Seru supported the establishment of this network.

It’s important to get the design right, Livingstone said. In the draft documents signalling the likely outcome of the summit, the operational costs of the scheme will be provided by developed countries.

Based on briefings, the New Zealand delegation supports work to get this network up and running as soon as possible.

But technical assistance means little if countries don’t have the funds to pay for projects. The Kenyan delegation joked that affected countries don’t need consultants flying around the world teaching them about loss and damage, during a public session on the last day of talks.

Seru said developing countries and advocates have lobbied for a new fund, specifically for loss and damage, to be established. Developed countries would pay reparations into it. “It will support front-line and vulnerable countries with the economic and non-economic losses and damage.”

Collectively, the 193 countries in the Paris accord are on track to at least acknowledge that loss and damage is occurring. However, the latest version of the COP26 draft proposes payments will only be discussed during a workshop at the next summit, COP27 in Egypt.

That’s frustrating, Seru said. “There are no substantive new or additional commitments that we’ve seen from developed countries,” he added. “We need more than words on paper.”

Livingstone thought a last-minute development was not yet out of the question, but he hadn’t seen meaningful progress on the finance side of the issue during COP26 – beyond his own leader.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Early at COP26, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged £1 million, as symbolic reparations for loss and damage.

The first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon​ became the first to answer the call when, in the opening days of the COP26 summit, she pledged £1 million (NZ$1.9m) specifically towards loss and damage. On Thursday, the Scottish government doubled that.

That makes Scotland the only developed country to have made a loss and damage pledge. The act was symbolic, with the aim to put this type of finance on the agenda, Sturgeon told an Oxfam event at COP26.

“The rich, developed, industrialised countries – that have caused climate change, that have built their prosperity, their economies, their wellbeing on the climate emissions that we have pumped into the atmosphere – have a responsibility to step up, recognise that and address it. And to do so, not as some act of charity but as a fundamental basic act of reparation to the countries that have not caused climate change.”

Seru said the minister’s words mattered as much as the money. “That was a good thing to come out of the COP.”

Sturgeon acknowledged that the amount was small. “I hope [it] will spark other countries over these final hours to step up too,” she said. “We have a moral obligation to step up and do the right thing.”

While the UK is officially a “party” (or member) of the Paris Agreement, Scotland is not. If a party – such as New Zealand – were to make a similar pledge, it would be a game-changer, Livingstone said.

“Small countries can make a very big difference in global climate action. We need to see that type of progressive alliance,” he said.

Phil Noble/AP Fijian prime minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama lobbied for a new finance pool addressing loss and damage at COP26.

The New Zealand negotiating team did not respond to requests for comment on its position on loss and damage, including calls for dedicated finance.

Livingstone warned that this assistance must be additional. The pledge to provide $100b in climate finance unearthed a lot of shortcomings: including countries who decided to simply reallocate their current foreign aid into a climate finance pot, Livingstone said.

“We’ve seen much too much of that money that is mobilised for climate finance and adaptation going in the form of loans, that simply are heaping more debt onto least developed countries.”

To avoid these issues, developing countries are asking for a new system to determine a fair amount to compensate for losses, based on evidence, and a way to ensure the money offered is additional.

“We need a robust mechanism… but it needs to happen fast. These irreversible impacts are not waiting around for rich nations to come up with an agreement on this,” Livingstone said. “The losses and damages are now, so the money needs to start flowing now.”

The government of Vanuatu is currently seeking reparations on another front: asking the International Court of Justice to issue an opinion.

Mario Tama/Getty Images The government of Vanuatu has asked the International Court of Justice to give its views on the topic of loss and damage.

Island nations are already suffering intensifying tropical cyclones, lengthening droughts and seawater intrusion affecting farming, Seru said.

“Ordinary Fijians are footing the bill,” he said. “Ordinary people have to withdraw their pension funds to be able to rebuild their homes, rebuild their livelihoods. The concern is that by the time they retire, there will be nothing to fall back on.”

There are some losses that are hard to put a price on.

“Communities are already experiencing some of the non-economic loss and damage, including loss of ancestral sites, loss of traditions and language, losses of identity,” Seru said. “There needs to be increased political will.”