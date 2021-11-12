Call to reject 'essentially useless' climate action plan progress report

Tasman District Council helped plant more than 85,000 plants and trees around the region in the year to September but hasn’t completed its baseline inventory of emissions.

Tasman District Council's progress on its Climate Action Plan has come under fire after news its baseline inventory of emissions has not been completed.

Bruno Lemke, who is involved with the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum and on the executive committee of the Māpua & Districts Community Association, called on councillors to reject a staff report outlining the council's performance over the past year against the short-term actions in the plan.

Speaking during the public forum section of a strategy and policy committee meeting on Thursday, Lemke said the report was “essentially useless ... as it shows no significant quantifiable progress on the short-term 2019-20 emissions reduction”.

The report explains that as the baseline inventory had not been completed, the council could not “quantify the emission reductions our actions to date have achieved”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The York Valley landfill, pictured in 2016, is the council’s biggest emitter.

“This [inventory] was meant to be done in 2020, now it's not due [until] 2022,” Lemke said.

He also raised concern about some other areas of the report including a statement that the council had worked with the community to plant more than 85,000 plants and trees around the region.

“But there's no mention at all of all the trees that have been cut down.”

Councillor Celia Butler also raised concern about the inventory.

“I just think that we really need to be moving the wheels a bit faster on this ... because we can't really start to do the important stuff until we know that and the way that things are at the moment, I'm not really prepared to accept this report,” Butler said.

Council policy adviser Anna Gerraty said competing priorities meant “we've not really been able to do this yet, but we actually are in the middle of finding that information now to analyse”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Councillor Celia Butler says the wheels need to move faster to produce the council’s baseline inventory of emissions.

Staff had an indication of the emissions from the council's two biggest emitters – the landfill and the wastewater plant at Bell Island. A first rough estimate had also been done of the council's other wastewater plants.

“The landfill is 10 to 20 times more than any of our other emissions ... and wastewater is pretty high up there as well,” Gerraty said. “So we have some information, and we're under way.”

Butler said that information needed to be in the report “so we really know why these things are happening”.

Committee chairman, councillor Kit Maling said the Nelson Regional Sewerage Business Unit, which oversees the Bell Island plant, was looking at installing a solar-powered unit “which will make a big difference”.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff The installation of a solar-powered unit at the Bell Island wastewater treatment plant will make a big difference, says committee chairman, councillor Kit Maling.

Strategic policy manager Dwayne Fletcher added that the Nelson Tasman Regional Landfill Business Unit had a new gas flare system for York Valley while the old system would be transferred to Eves Valley, moves that would provide a “massive boost from an emissions' reduction perspective”.

The delayed timeframe with some aspects of the climate action plan was on “management’s mind”.

“We are looking at getting additional resource into this area longer term to help us make sure that we stay on track,” Fletcher said. “This is our first attempt at a climate action plan and warts and all it was still a good first attempt, but it's not necessarily as good as we could get.”

Mayor Tim King said a lot of time and energy could be spent trying to monitor “every last little thing when we know that there's only two or three things that make up the vast bulk of our emissions profile”.

“We just need to target those, understand what those are and do what we need to do as much as possible to either offset or reduce them.”

As a region, Tasman accounted for roughly 1 per cent of the country’s emissions, of which the council’s emissions were a “tiny percentage”.

Regional emissions were reducing despite growth in households and businesses, which King called “a really good news story”.