Climate change making hayfever season worse

Hayfever season and Covid-19 are about to collide.

If you think your hayfever is getting worse and lasting longer, you might be right.

Warmer, windier weather, and more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere due to climate change is not good news for hayfever sufferers.

Local and international studies showed that plants which produced allergy-stimulating pollens are thriving in modern conditions.

There is “mounting concern that the prevalence of allergy diseases will increase under climate change”, according to a recent paper by Professor Rewi Newnham​ of Victoria University of Wellington.

“Rising atmospheric CO2 levels, altered patterns of precipitation and greater interannual variability, are likely to impact upon pollen allergen levels in New Zealand in a variety of ways and across different timescales.”

Newnham said other factors in New Zealand such as land-use change were contributing to more prevalence of species which produced wind borne pollen.

“We are modifying our landscape all the time. We’re introducing new plants, we’re replacing native vegetation with other land uses and that all has an effect on the pollen loading in the atmosphere.”

His research also highlighted the need for more pollen monitoring in New Zealand to get a better handle regional allergen distribution.

“New Zealand is lagging well behind other regions... by failing to implement a programme of routine aeroallergen monitoring at major population centres.”

SUPPLIED Professor Rewi Newnham of Victoria University.

Spring and summer saw widespread dispersal of grass pollens, which were whipped up by seasonal winds and spread far and wide.

More pine plantations also produced vast amounts of pollen in spring.

The Centres of Disease Control and Prevention in the United States said climate change would potentially lead to both higher pollen concentrations and longer pollen seasons, causing more people to suffer more health effects from pollen and other allergens.

Penny Jorgensen​ of Allergy New Zealand said grass pollen was a big driver of allergies across the country this time of year.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Clouds of pollen were blown from growing swathes of pine plantations across the country every year.

“It’s a very fine pollen particle which is very easily airborne, so we have a big problem with it in New Zealand because we also have such windy conditions that it blows around.”

She said pollen occurs earlier in the north than the southern regions of New Zealand.

“There's about a month’s variation in the timing.”

“There is research that’s showing the impact of climate change and higher temperatures are contributing to grass growing a lot faster and they actual pollen itself could be more allergenic.”

The MetService includes a pollen forecast level monitor on its regional web pages and also highlights some of the plants that are pollinating at the time.

supplied Ryegrass was one of the main producers of allergenic pollens in New Zealand.

Jorgensen said if people had problems with allergic rhinitis, which was the most common seasonal allergic reaction, they should talk to their GP or pharmacist about what may work best for them.

A runny nose, sneezing, itchy eyes and difficulty sleeping could all be associated with allergies.

She said the combination of antihistamines and intranasal corticoid spray was one of the most effective tools in the battle against allergic rhinitis.