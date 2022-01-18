Covid-19: Omicron and the threat it poses to Auckland climate action

Meeting Auckland's goal of halving carbon emissions by 2030 "will be tough", but it is achievable, the mayor says. (Video from May 2021)

OPINION: A fleeting upside of Auckland’s long experience of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions was the cleaner air the city enjoyed as traffic volumes plummeted.

But the political and economic disruption caused by the pandemic poses additional risks to the region’s already Herculean task of meeting its goal of halving carbon emissions by 2030.

Covid-19 snapped the trend – a global trend, but particularly solid in Auckland – of rising public transport use, just at the point where the trend needed to accelerate.

Instead of ever more services, the challenge for Auckland Transport (AT) has been to try to scale back frequency in face of lower demand without upsetting the integrity of the public transport network.

Behind that lies money. Fares contribute about 40 per cent of the cost of running public transport – reduced patronage means less funding.

Through the initial outbreak and the Delta variant of 2021, the Government underwrote that revenue loss, but has ended that financial support to councils around the country.

That will put more pressure on council finances at a time when they are similarly hit. The public is soon to be consulted on the 2022 Auckland Council budget, which still has a big hole in it.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland's hot summer reminds us that climate change will not pause while Covid-19 is dealt with.

AT itself has been forecasting a $50 million deficit by the end of the financial year, needing council back-up.

Part of this year’s proposed council budget is a Climate Action Targeted Rate of $57 a year for an average value home. The mayor has pitched it as generating $1 billion over a decade.

But that $1 billion includes unspecified and uncertain government co-funding and an assumption that by 2032, 14.7 million bus trips annually – over and above the current forecasts – will contribute funding.

Even if all that came true, much of that money is to buy things like electric buses and ferries which will make a direct, but in the scheme of things, small contribution to emissions reductions.

Fewer people on board buses means less money in Auckland Transport coffers. (File photo)

Having a budget is one thing, being able to spend in volatile times is another – let alone whether the spending actually makes a difference.

Of $10 million allocated to climate action in 2021-22, only one per cent – a mere $100,000 – was able to be spent in the first quarter of the year, largely due to Covid-19 disruption.

New budgets can take time to start delivering action, but the Covid-19-related factors behind that low spend – inability to recruit and get programmes under way – may well still be at play.

Todd Niall/Stuff More than 150 new electric buses will replace diesels in coming years in Auckland. Here, Mayor Phil Goff cuts the ribbon on a new electric bus.

Whether even the politically sensitive Climate Action Targeted Rate can be considered a serious start to cutting Auckland’s transport emissions by 64 per cent in the next 98 months is open to debate.

Progress on a new piece of work called the Transport Emissions Reduction Plan will be reported to the council in March. It is intended to be a blueprint of how that 64 per cent cut will be delivered.

But even if, as expected, that plan calls for an earlier, steeper trajectory of real action, how much political backing will it get when Omicron may be occupying attention and further constraining economic activity, council finances and political courage?

It may seem acceptably empathetic to say Aucklanders should not feel the pressure of delayable change if they also have to deal with a new Covid-19 outbreak.

What the summer heat – and the news that 2021 was the hottest year on record for Aotearoa – has reminded us of is that behaviour and habits need to change if global warming is to slow.

The next couple of months will provide important forks in the climate change road – mayoral candidate intentions, the findings of the Transport Emissions Reduction Plan work, and significantly, the Omicron script for Tāmaki Makaurau.