Cyclone Cody: High winds cause flare-ups at huge Far North scrub fire

Fine weather carries on over much of the country until Cody makes a mark. For places in the west and south which Cyclone Cody doesn't impact greatly, fine weather continues into next week as well.

Firefighters working to extinguish a huge scrub fire in the Far North are dealing with flare-ups caused by ex-tropical Cyclone Cody.

The 2401 hectare fire in Waiharara, north of Kaitāia has twice caused the evacuation of the seaside town of Kaimaumau since it started on December 18.

Firefighters say the blazes is one of New Zealand’s most challenging and complex fires in decades, on par with some of the country’s biggest wildfires, including the 5000ha Lake Ōhau fire in 2020, the 2300ha Nelson Pigeon Valley fire in 2019 and the 2000ha Port Hills fires in 2017.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller Nigel Dravitzki explains why the Waiharara fire is so hard to contain.

While no buildings have been lost at Waiharara, a significant amount of endangered flora and fauna at the Kaimaumau wetlands have been affected and could take 10 to 15 years to recover.

Fire and Emergency NZ/Supplied Drones with thermal imaging cameras are being used to provide live information on the fire at Waiharara in Northland.

The remnants of Cyclone Cody, which has already battered Fiji, are expected to hit the North Island’s east coast from late Sunday and early next week. MetService has warned of heavy rain, strong winds and large waves from Northland to Hawke’s Bay.

On Saturday, Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller Peter Clark said there had been higher winds and gusts on the fire ground caused by the cyclone.

“As we are dealing with peat fires burning underground, these winds have resulted in flare-ups on the fire ground, but these have been within our control and containment lines,” Clark said.

FENZ had undertaken “extensive planning” for the cyclone, which included a helicopter dropping fire retardant over the fire.

FENZ/Supplied Helicopter footage from January 6 shows the extent of the Waiharara fire, which covers 2400ha.

“The retardant strengthened the existing bulldozed fire control line to help contain and reduce any risk of unwanted fire spread,” Clark said.

There are also eight helicopters on standby and a drone with a thermal imaging camera flying above the fire ground at night to give real-time information on any flare-ups.

“In the unlikely event that the winds cause the fire to spread and breach our containment lines, we have contingency plans in place to evacuate residents between the fire ground and Houhora.”

Residents can expect to see flare-ups and increased smoke and helicopter activities, FENZ posted on social media.

“This is not something to worry about. If you are affected by the smoke created from these flare-ups, keep your windows and doors shut.”

Anyone concerned for their health should phone Heathline on 0800 611 116