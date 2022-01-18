Most Aucklanders not planning to drive less, despite climate fears – survey

Great Barrier Island sits just 90 kilometres northeast of Auckland, in the Hauraki Gulf. With its exposed coastline, it’s an area susceptible to coastal erosion, with everything from the roads to cultural sites in peril.

More than half of Aucklanders surveyed don’t believe their transport choices have an impact on the environment.

Fewer than half (43 per cent) said they either were reducing, or considering driving less, as their contribution to climate change action.

The findings of the Auckland Transport survey show the challenge ahead in persuading motorists to drive less, a prerequisite for the city to meet its goal of cutting transport emissions by 64 per cent by 2030.

At the broader level, Aucklanders clearly believed in climate change (82 per cent), backed immediate action (78 per cent), and agreed it would impact their lifestyle (59 per cent).

A net 78 per cent believed public transport would help cut emissions by getting more cars off the road.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Aucklanders favour better public transport, but mostly for others to use. (File photo)

It was when the survey got down to individual actions that the commitment to change appeared to waver.

Only 43 per cent said they would reduce driving in the coming year, or at least consider it – even though one estimate is that private motoring will need to shrink by 40 per cent by 2030.

A lack of alternatives was cited by 22 per cent, and the options to driving were said to be too slow for another 12 per cent.

Only 37 per cent believed private vehicles contributed most to global warming, with 45 per cent picking trucks as the main culprit.

Auckland has pledged to halve carbon emissions by 2030, and be net carbon neutral by 2050, but an initial report on the challenge of achieving that reported progress had been “insufficient”.

The most popular initiatives to reducing the impact of climate change were found to be those east to bring in or “have less disturbance on individual lives”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Aucklanders favour measures to reduce traffic volumes but are less convinced they can change their driving habits. (File photo)

Making public transport cheaper and more reliable was the top pick (85 per cent), following by better fuel efficiency (78 per cent) and encouraging remote working for those who could (77 per cent)

Least favoured were measures likely to hit the individual motorist, such as higher parking charges (23 per cent), taxing petrol and diesel vehicles more highly (26 per cent) or peak-hour road charging (28 per cent).

Richard Hills, who chairs Auckland Council’s Environment and Climate Committee, took heart from the strength of backing for action to curb global warming.

“There’s strong support for central and local government to make the changes needed to allow people to change how they travel,” Hills said.

“Significant number support the ‘carrot’ approach – better public transport (85 per cent) and cycling and walking (63 per cent), but not the ‘stick’ approach – such as congestion charging (28 per cent),” he said.

A September 2021 AT presentation of this and other surveys of attitudes concluded there was an “opportunity to help educate Aucklanders about climate change” and the role of transport choices.

The previously unreleased survey was based on 507 responses to questions posed in May 2021, when Auckland was between Covid-19-related restrictions.