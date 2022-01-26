The utes parked at EV charging stations

An EV owner found a curious attachment to the Hastings supercharger over the weekend: a fossil-fuelled ute.

The Tesla charging cord was placed underneath the bonnet of the parked Toyota Hilux. With plenty of spots in the car park that day, it was puzzling to see a ute at the charging station, which is situated next to the Karamu golf club.

This behaviour is on the rise, particularly since the announcement of the feebate scheme offering rebates for electric and hybrid cars and fees for high-polluting vehicles, according to EV drivers.

Although this can happen in a crowded car park, EV owners are particularly frustrated when charging stations are occupied while other spots are free.

Tesla Owners Club NZ president John Fitness​ said members are increasingly finding unoccupied petrol or diesel cars in designated charging spots since the clean car scheme was announced in June.

Wellington is a problem spot, Fitness said, particularly the Tesla supercharging station at Johnsonville.

Rob Birnie/Supplied A fossil-fuelled ute parked at the Tesla supercharging station at a supermarket in the Wellington suburb of Johnsonville.

Ute drivers are the most common offenders, Fitness said.

It’s irritating to arrive at a charging station to find it blocked by a fossil-fuelled vehicle, Fitness said. The driver could be gone for hours.

“You do need to have a sense of humour about these things. But it’s got old super quick.”

There’s a risk the charging cord could get damaged by the weight of the bonnet, he added.

Fitness said any EV owner would expect to get criticised for doing a similar thing. “It would be like taking a Tesla to a petrol pump… and then locking the car up and buggering off,” he said.

Matt_NZ The ute – parked at a Hawke's Bay golf course on Saturday at midday – had the charging cord tucked under the bonnet.

The ute parked at the Hastings supercharger was a company vehicle, owned by Freedom Strategies. The company manager, Adam Fyfe​, said the vehicle was being used by a group of people at the weekend, one of whom was an employee. The ute was not being used for business at the time. Fyfe said he does not endorse the behaviour.

Fyfe asked Stuff not to name his company, and threatened legal action to prevent publication.

Electric utes were hitting car showrooms in other countries, but had not yet arrived on New Zealand shores.

Kathryn Trounson​ – the chair of EV enthusiast group Better NZ Trust – thought ute owners could get a pleasant surprise by the technology when electric versions become available. “Most people who buy an EV just wonder why they didn’t do it sooner.”