Just 'doing our bit': Heritage-listed Christchurch hotel goes green

Eliza’s Manor, an historic Victorian homestead built in 1861, is now a boutique hotel on Christchurch’s Bealey Avenue.

From sugarcane straws to honeybee hives, and offsetting its suppliers’ emissions – an historic Christchurch hotel is going the extra mile to protect the planet.

Over the past four months, Eliza’s Manor on Bealey Ave has undergone substantial changes to how it operates, and has just earned a “climate positive” certification from carbon forestry firm Ekos.

Owner Francesca Voza, who recently took over the eight-room boutique hotel with husband James Voza, said they now offset 120 per cent of the hotel’s emissions.

The couple, who also own cafe Miro on Oxford Tce, viewed the 160-year-old manor house just before the August lockdown, and decided shortly after to buy it.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff New owner Francesca Voza has gone to great lengths to achieve their climate positive certification.

“We just fell in love with the property,” Francesca Voza said.

With sweeping refurbishments, they have since turned the heritage-listed Victorian mansion into a five-star luxury boutique hotel.

They have also gone to great lengths to make it accessible to the public, opening up the newly renamed in-hotel restaurant Miro at the Manor to everyone.

But Voza said shaking up their environmental impact was also important to her.

As well as growing their own cocktail herbs, edible flowers, microgreens, and tomatoes, the hotel has set up a composting system, three worm farms, and a bee hive.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Eliza’s manor grows many if its own edible flowers, cocktail herbs, and microgreens.

They had almost eliminated single-use plastics, she said, and had signed on with Hotel Weka so all the plastic bottles their toiletries came in were recycled and turned into construction material.

“We try to get all of our deliveries in either cardboard boxes or returnable crates... and we work with small, local suppliers, [so we can] calculate and offset their emissions.”

The hotel also donates five dollars from every guest night to Forest & Bird, and Voza was a particular fan of their advocacy work for native forests and clean waterways.

“We really wanted to work with them closely, and we started donating straight away.”

But, she said, it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s ridiculous, we’ve worked seven days a week since we took over, but it’s absolutely worth it.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff From left: Co-owner James Voza, head chef Cameron Woodhouse, Francesca Voza, general manager Nikki Molony, food and beverage manager Melissa Campos, executive chef Liam Summers, and chef Annika Kiviniemi.

She hoped the effort would appeal to customers, too.

“People do have a choice where they stay, and I think they look for sustainability. It’s something that’s becoming more and more important to people, and to the planet.”

Voza encouraged other business owners to move towards a more sustainable way of operating – no matter what size.

“I think it really does make a difference. If we all do our part, however small, it’s cumulative.”

They were one of the smaller businesses working with Ekos, she said.

“If we can make these changes so quickly, it just goes to show how easily these changes can be rolled out.

“For us, I just like to think we’re doing our bit.”