Farmers offering to pay $137m for their greenhouse pollution. Is that fair?

The farming industry-government partnership has a proposal to pay for agricultural emissions. But the Climate Change Minister remains unimpressed at the example rates. Stuff breaks down the debate.

The agriculture sector has presented its preferred options to address the greenhouse gas it produces: systems that would cost between $27 and $53 million to operate yet by the end of the decade, emissions could fall by less than one percent.

That’s because the system will begin with low prices for each tonne of emissions. But collectively, the cash might add up: the sector could pay out as much as $137m in 2025. Minus admin costs, the funds could be recycled into greenhouse-cutting research and development and approved technologies.

By investing at least $31m from this pot, the partnership says, the Government’s emissions-cutting goals could be met.

I thought farmers were protesting climate regulation and “ute taxes”, not creating an emissions plan. What have I missed?

In October 2019, the Government announced an emissions pricing scheme would be created by farmers, for farmers. Two weeks later, the Zero Carbon Act – which requires the country to cut biological methane by 10 per cent – became law.

The agricultural industry, working with government and Māori representatives, helped to design a programme under which every farm in the country could calculate the emissions its produces every year, pay a price for each tonne of greenhouse gas and create an emissions-cutting plan.

Key industry groups, including Beef + Lamb, Dairy NZ, Dairy Companies Association, Federated Farmers and Horticulture NZ, are all involved.

Since then, the partnership – which is called He Waka Eke Noa – has been developing the nuts and bolts of that scheme. Late last year, they presented three options, none of which will cut agricultural emissions by the magnitude required under the Zero Carbon Act. That earned scathing criticism from environmental groups and the disappointment of Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

In response, the group did some more work on what would happen if the revenue raised from farmers was directed into research targeting agricultural gases or subsidies for greenhouse-cutting products. Emissions could fall around 4 per cent, the modelling suggested.

Right now, the group is taking its preferred options out to farmers for feedback.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Cows belch methane – a byproduct of the process in which small microbes in their stomach break down grass matter.

So how much are farmers being asked to pay?

In its modelling, the partnership uses roughly $110 for every tonne of methane produced by farms and $1126 for every tonne of nitrous oxide.

If every tonne of agricultural gas was subject to those prices, according to the consultation document, the scheme would raise about $137m in its proposed first year, 2025.

But this figure may not eventuate, because farmers could have the option to offset their emissions using the carbon absorbed by vegetation on their land. In this case, the likely government revenue could be closer to $71m.

Then, the Government will need to factor in the set-up costs (which could be as high as $141m) and the annual running costs (up to $53m each year).

From the leftovers, about $10m would be allocated for research and development, and $21m would subsidise emissions-reduction technologies, such as low-methane breeds or a methane-cutting food additive, during the scheme’s first year.

This “recycled revenue” would cut methane emissions by between 3.9 and 4.3 per cent, the partnership concluded. Add on the 4.4 per cent cut expected from other policies – such as the new freshwater regulations – and a 1.7 per cent reduction in methane from landfill and the wider waste sector, and the country could achieve its 2030 methane target.

However, if promising methane-cutting tech came to naught, the country could overshoot its targets.

If $31m in research and subsidies could reduce methane emissions by 4 per cent, why not just spend that and scrap the complex reporting system?

He Waka Eke Noa programme director Kelly Forster​ said the whole system is needed. “Those emissions reductions are a combination of both emissions pricing and the additional tech.”

Farms would need to measure and report gases to understand their emissions footprint and to claim the greenhouse reductions made, she said.

So is the agriculture sector proposing to pay its fair share?

The He Waka Eke Noa partnership hasn’t made any formal recommendations on price. At the moment, it’s using standardised numbers to compare the options, such as the amount of revenue that might be raised and how that might change farming behaviour.

But the guesstimate reveals an expectation that farmers will get a sweetheart deal. He Waka Eke Noa’s calculations, essentially, give farmers a 95 per cent discount.

That’s a reflection of a pledge made in the Labour-NZ First coalition agreement, as to what would happen should agriculture enter the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

When filling up at the petrol pump, drivers pay about $75 for each tonne of carbon dioxide, based on today’s carbon price in the ETS.

John Bisset/Stuff Each time you fill up with petrol, the retailer charges a little extra to cover the costs under the Emissions Trading Scheme.

By 2025, the partnership expects that to reach $85. But He Waka Eke Noa’s maths have the sector paying just five per cent of that – or $4.25 per tonne – for the equivalent amount of methane or nitrous oxide. (Converting agricultural gases into carbon dioxide is a controversial topic, however.)

That price could shave 5 to 6 per cent off the average farm’s profitability, according to the partnership’s calculations. Yet it won’t prompt enough behaviour change to shift the emissions dial, the partnership admitted.

The price would have to be about 10 times higher to achieve methane cuts consistent with the Zero Carbon Act. That could put a 40 per cent dent in the profits of sheep and beef farms.

Asked about setting the price higher, Forster said that could trigger a wave of farm conversions into forests. “We’re trying to get something that will actually drive change, but not put people out of business.”

Meanwhile, Climate Change Minister James Shaw stressed the price on agricultural gases “must be a significant driver of change”.

And while farms would get a large discount on the methane and nitrous oxide they produce, the set-up allows agribusiness to cash in the full value of the sequestration of forests, shelter belts and riparian planting. A farm could pay just $4.25 per tonne for equivalent nitrous oxide, while claiming offsets of $85 per tonne for the carbon dioxide absorbed by its vegetation.

Jericho Rock-Archer Climate Change Minister James Shaw wants the agricultural emissions price to incentivise all farms to change behaviour.

But if the emissions price is yet to be determined, what is the group actually proposing and consulting farmers on?

The key question at the moment is who does the maths. Individual or collective farms could take on this responsibility, or the onus could fall on the milk and meat factories.

Originally, milk and meat factories were going to take on this work, as part of the plan to introduce farming into the ETS from 2012 (though the requirement to pay never eventuated). The set-up was criticised for sending a blunt price signal, with a lower-emissions farm receiving the same financial penalty as a higher-emitting neighbour.

But processor-led system is a simpler option, administratively. The partnership calculates this type of scheme could run on a Government budget of $2m each year.

In comparison, the Government could spend $48m to $53m monitoring emissions payments from 23,000 farms. It’s also a costly prospect for farm managers. The time spent calculating and planning could be as high as $1600 per farm, the partnership estimated.

As a second option, He Waka Eke Noa have presented an ETS-like system where the milk and meat factories are in charge of paying for the tonnes of greenhouse gas associated with their products. These companies are already required to report the emissions associated with milk and meat, as part of the ETS.

But the partnership proposes farmers could be rewarded for using greenhouse-cutting techniques, by signing an emissions management contract. The revenue paid to the Government from milk and meat factories could help fund approved activities under these contracts. But this would add to the Government’s costs, with the contract system requiring at least $25m each year to run.

The scheme could also incorporate some of the ag industry’s favoured policies: pricing that treats short-lived methane differently to long-lived gases such as nitrous oxide and a way for farmers to claim credit for carbon dioxide absorbed from on-farm vegetation.

The country could also begin with a processor-level system and graduate to a farm-led approach, the partnership suggested.