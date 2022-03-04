Climate Commission and Minister defend slower, steadier carbon cuts for NZ

The Government does not have a legal duty to align with leading scientific advice on the carbon cuts required to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Crown lawyers say.

The temperature target – which is named in the Zero Carbon Act, the Government’s declaration of a climate emergency and in the Paris Agreement – is more of an aspiration, counsel argued at a hearing Friday.

In the High Court this week, the Climate Change Commission and Crown Law, acting for the Climate Change Minister, defended plans to introduce slower, steadier national emissions cuts rather than the faster, deeper action out to 2030 recommended by experts cited by a group of climate-concerned lawyers.

Last year, the commission suggested three carbon budgets, which would cut emissions by 7 per cent by 2025, 20 per cent by 2030 and 35 per cent by 2035. It also recommended the Government increase the level of ambition in its international pledge under the Paris Agreement. The Government indicated it will broadly follow the carbon budgets and increased the pledge to save 149 million tonnes of emissions by 2030.

The commission and the Government have said both the domestic budgets and the NDC are in alignment with the global goal of 1.5C.

Lawyers for Climate Action – a group of more than 300 climate-concerned legal professionals – argue these claims are misleading. The group requested a judicial review of the several of the commission’s choices, arguing the maths used to make the claims was so irrational it should be declared an error of law.

The commission and the Climate Change Minister disputed they made errors. The decisions in question may be debatable, counsel argued, but that does not mean they are unlawful.

Short on time? Here are four key points:

The commission says lawmakers gave it the power to decide how the country will count carbon – so it chose a system that excludes older forests and smooths natural troughs and peaks. That smoothing might make the country’s task a little easier over the next decade, but it’ll make it tougher out to 2050, the defence argued

Crown Law acting for the Climate Change Minister proposed the mention of 1.5C in the early sections of the Zero Carbon Act didn’t impose a duty on anyone. Instead, the temperature goal was an aspiration

Many of the issues raised in the case were well-known, and the commission rightly and legally evaluated the evidence and made a decision, the minister’s lawyers argued

There is no verdict, but a judgment will be issued in the coming weeks.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw did not appear at the hearing. But he was represented by Crown Law. (File photo)

In one part of its suit, Lawyers for Climate Action is attempting to convince Justice Jillian Mallon​ that the commission did not have the right to choose the type of “carbon accounting” used.

In its advice, the commission noted there are two systems that could be used: Greenhouse Gas Inventory (GHGI) accounting or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) accounting.

The former is used when the Government submits an annual inventory on the emissions produced each year to the UN. The figures include all forests (pre and post 1990) and is a more realistic picture of the greenhouse gases added to and subtracted from the atmosphere in a set year.

For these reasons, Lawyers for Climate Action argue this is a more accurate, and therefore better, system. Because a number of plantation forests are coming up for harvest, New Zealand’s net emissions are currently on the rise during a critical decade where emissions need to fall dramatically in order to achieve the 1.5C.

Any system that obscured that rise could paint a false picture of the action required of the country to align with 1.5C, the law advocacy group said.

Lawyers for Climate Action also argued that the Zero Carbon Act requires this system to be used, as the inventory is mentioned in the law.

But the commission challenged the claims in their defence. Victoria Casey QC reviewed Cabinet papers and ministerial reports relating to the drafting of the legislation. Originally, there was an instruction for the commission to choose an accounting methodology, though this was altered to decisions on “rules that will apply to measure progress”.

Lawyers for Climate Action argue this meant Parliament limited the commission’s power to choose an accounting system, while Casey said this was an expansion of power.

It was “untenable” to conclude that Parliament would create an expert body and then not have that body make the call on one of the most complex and difficult technical issues within the field, the defence argued.

Casey said the merits of the two systems could be debated, but disputed that NDC accounting is worse. She said the emissions of plantation forests went down and up, similar to how the tide goes in and out. To measure change, these cycles needed to be averaged out, she argued.

Casey agreed this averaging would keep net emissions totals out to 2030 lower – but that the opposite was true out to 2050. When the forestry cycle switched and started absorbing vast amounts of carbon dioxide, NDC accounting would also smooth this out. Commission senior analyst Paul Young​ said the system’s parameters meant more emissions cuts would be required to achieve the net-zero target in 2050.

Young also thought the GHGI system was a fundamentally poor way of tracking progress.

Casey said that even if the courts decided the commission had made an error and required it to use NDC accounting when setting the domestic budget, this would not change the commission’s position about the level of action the country should take out to 2035.

It would mean the budgets would simply be expressed in an alternative style, she said. (Whether the change might affect the wider advice, including the assessment of national efforts against the 1.5C global target, was debated later in the hearing.)

Closing the defence, Casey said the action had been an unfounded attack on the reputation of the commission.

Because Climate Change Minister James Shaw receives the commission’s advice and works with the Government to set carbon budgets and the NDC, Crown Law is also defending his actions as part of the judicial review.

Representing the minister, deputy solicitor-general Aaron Martin​ said many of the issues that Lawyers for Climate Action are challenging have been long-running contentious subjects.

Some of the commission’s analysis compares gross emissions (which excludes emissions from forests) against net emissions (which includes the carbon dioxide absorbed by trees). This is known as “gross-net accounting” and is challenged as an apples-to-oranges comparison.

Martin said the minister had received a briefing on gross-net accounting and its strengths and weaknesses, and Cabinet had also considered the topic.

The minister – similar to defence witness and Ministry for the Environment scientist Andy Reisinger – believes that neither gross-net nor net-net are the single correct way. Instead, it’s a judgment call, Martin argued.

Martin also argued that even if the choices were found to be errors, any corrections wouldn’t make a substantial difference. If the latest NDC – which includes both national carbon-cutting activities and action intended to be purchased offshore – was converted into net-net comparisons and used GHGI accounting, it would be a budget of 476m tonnes of emissions over this decade, according to calculations by Reisinger.

Following Lawyers for Climate Action’s preferred approach to get a starting point for the domestic budgets, the commission would have calculated 511m tonnes, counsel argued. (Lawyers for Climate Action neither accepted nor disputed these figures.)

Climate Change Commission/Supplied In its final report, the commission showed carbon dioxide projections – both for gross (blue) and net (green) emissions.

Crown Law counsel Polly Higbee​ also appeared via video link for the minister.

She disputed the headline purpose of the Zero Carbon Act – to “contribut[e] to the global effort under the Paris Agreement to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5C” – placed an obligation on the commission. Appearing in the purpose of the Act, this wording is a “broad, aspirational” statement rather than a duty, Higbee said.

Lawyers for Climate Action claim this purpose requires the commission to use a leading global scientific report by an expert climate body as a central resource in setting the country’s first three carbon budgets, as well as the NDC.

Higbee noted that the Conference of the Parties – the annual meeting of countries signed up to the Paris Agreement that sets rules and norms – regularly negotiates concessions.

She argued the Paris Agreement doesn’t place a legal obligation on New Zealand, or any country. She pointed to an analysis concluding the language around the 1.5C or 2C goals in the international accord creates expectations, not requirements.

Higbee also challenged claims that the NDC or domestic budgets were at odds with the right to life under the Bill of Rights Act or tikanga Māori.

Monique Ford/Stuff Justice Mallon was the presiding judge at the hearing, which ran through the week. She reserved her judgment. (File photo)

Lawyers for Climate Action was allowed to respond to the defence. Jenny Cooper​ QC challenged the argument that gross-net accounting was justified due to its use in the international Kyoto Protocol accord. She pointed to witness evidence that the international agreement was full of concessions, to ensure political agreement.

Cooper also responded to a defence claim that many countries use gross-net accounting in their NDC. The expression of New Zealand’s Paris pledge was not being questioned – the focus was the use of gross-net in the analysis using the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) special report on 1.5C. There’s no evidence that any of the countries compared their pledges to the IPCC report in a gross-net way, Cooper added.

She also stressed that the IPCC report used figures to represent what the atmosphere sees each year, making GHGI accounting the most appropriate measure in comparisons.

In response to arguments that ambitious action would be economically painful, Cooper argued that a faster transition would be a fairer one. The impacts of climate change will disproportionately fall on vulnerable communities. However, rapidly switching away from fossil fuels would bring numerous health benefits, she argued.

Cooper pushed back on claims about the Paris Agreement, noting it requires countries to “pursue domestic mitigation measures”. However, the legal action was seeking to uphold the Zero Carbon Act, which references the accord.

Overall, Lawyers for Climate Action said the commission’s budgets would reduce greenhouse emissions, but not to a sufficient degree to ensure New Zealand played its fair share.

Justice Mallon reserved her judgment. It will take several weeks to be finalised, and is likely to come out shortly before the release of the Government’s final budgets and Emissions Reductions Plan, which is due out by the end of May.

