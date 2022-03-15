Ministers, public given false information on carbon budgets

A Government proposal to loosen New Zealand's first-ever carbon budget is based on misleading information, Stuff has discovered.

A faulty explanation from government officials could result in two million extra tonnes of carbon pollution, released between now and 2025.

Under the Zero Carbon Act, a series of carbon budgets will reduce the country’s emissions to net zero by 2050. Last year, the Climate Change Commission proposed the country’s first three budgets, covering the years to 2035.

The Government can accept these, or propose alternatives.

In October, the Government suggested the first budget (2022-25) be loosened, with later budgets tightened, citing a survey of forest owners as justification. But Stuff discovered the data does not support official statements.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) drafted the faulty explanation in documents provided to the public and Cabinet – who pre-approved the change to the country’s draft budgets. In a statement, the ministry admitted the mistake, which it attributed to “genuine human error”.

The error could mean the 2022-25 budget is brought back in line with the commission’s original advice, after Stuff raised the issue with officials and the Climate Change Minister.

While the public was told that newly planted forests were to blame for the extra pollution in the 2022-25 budget, because the planting would release soil carbon, ministry data shows that an increased appetite to chop down trees is the driving factor.

This also undermined the rationale for increasing the first budget: that it was necessary to achieve gains that would be made in later years.

Stuff More forestry owners than previously expected want to permanently clear trees – but that’s not what the public was told.

The road to net zero, by the numbers

At the end of May, the commission delivered its final advice to the Minister for Climate Change. This included three proposed emissions budgets:

2022-25: 290 million tonnes

290 million tonnes 2026-30: 312m tonnes

312m tonnes 2031-35: 253m tonnes

The Government was due to respond in December, with an Emissions Reduction Plan. Due to time constraints from the pandemic and mixed capabilities across agencies, the plan’s release was delayed until this May. In the meantime, the Government launched a public consultation with a revised set of budgets:

2022-25: 292m tonnes

292m tonnes 2026-30: 307m tonnes

307m tonnes 2031-35: 242m tonnes

The decision to raise the first budget, and decrease the two budgets from 2026 was explained by a forestry survey.

The survey tracks the intentions of two groups. The first is forest owners who plan to chop down their existing trees and use the land for other purposes, from housing to farming. This is recorded in the survey as deforestation. When it occurs, carbon emissions rise.

The second is people who plan to plant new trees (known as afforestation). In the long run, new forests absorb more carbon dioxide and reduce carbon emissions, but there is some early loss of soil carbon during planting.

The survey separates exotic afforestation – such as pine trees – and native planting, but adds the two together to work out the climate impact. A separate equation again happens for deforestation.

However, the public and ministers were told that people who wanted to plant trees were responsible for all three changes to the budgets: the 2 million extra tonnes out to 2025, and the reduction of 5m tonnes to 2030 and 11m tonnes to 2035.

Their release of carbon dioxide from the soil was blamed for the extra 2m tonnes in the early years.

In this way, a bad news story (extra emissions) was transformed into good news (baby trees will eventually become carbon-sucking forests).

But Stuff’s investigation found this was untrue.

The ministry was correct in concluding there were key differences between the commission’s numbers and the survey findings:

On how many hectares of new exotic forests would be planted out to 2025, the commission predicted 97,836ha while the survey estimated 132,500ha – an increase of 34,664 ha

while the survey estimated – an On the new native forests planted, the commission predicted 23,937ha , but the survey concluded only 12,100ha – a decrease of 11,837ha

, but the survey concluded only – a On how much existing forest would be cut down with the land switched to other uses, the commission predicted 5426ha, while the survey found 7299ha – an increase of 1873ha

Notably, these numbers were not provided in the consultation document.

Instead, the public was led to believe deforestation was decreasing: “The survey identified an overall intention… to increase afforestation and decrease deforestation,” said the consultation document.

So when Stuff asked for the calculations behind the 2m tonne increase, the maths showed deforestation was higher than the commission assumed, and the forest-chopping landowners bore all responsibility.

Dishing the dirt

Officials also aren’t wrong to say that carbon dioxide is released from the soil when new forests are planted.

According to research, forests have less carbon stored in their soils than other types of land, including pasture for farms. One hectare of soil sitting under forest contains (on average) 92 tonnes of carbon dioxide, according to data from the latest Greenhouse Gas Inventory, compared to 105 tonnes for grassland.

So if paddocks are planted in pine trees, the 105 tonnes of stored carbon slowly changes to 92 tonnes – a release of 14 tonnes. That’s emitted fairly steadily. In the accounting, this matters most in the early years. Because baby trees don’t hold much carbon as wood, young forests are treated as carbon emitters for the first four years of their lives.

In later years, the carbon sequestered by the trees more than makes up for the early release.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The soil under forests holds less carbon compared to the soil under other types of land, according to scientific research.

What officials failed to mention was the survey had found a mixed bag on new forests. Exotic afforestation was a booming industry, but native afforestation will fall short of the commission’s expectations.

In addition, people were planning to clear more forest than the commission expected.

All three factors affected the carbon maths.

Numbers tell a different story

The Ministry for the Environment (MfE) calculated the effects on emissions out to 2025 like this:

An increase in exotic tree planting will decrease emissions by 0.2m tonnes

A decrease in native tree planting will increase emissions by 0.2m tonnes

An increase in deforestation will increase emissions by 1.5m tonnes (The government likes round numbers for carbon budgets, so this gets rounded up to 2m tonnes)

Essentially, the changes in exotic and native afforestation cancel each other out. The increased desire to chop down trees is what drives the impact on emissions.

Despite being the primary driver, deforestation is not named in the official explanation for the change to the 2022-25 budget: “[Emissions] are now projected to rise… by about two million tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent due to initial carbon emissions from changing land use and planting new forests”.

Instead, officials indicated there will be a “decrease [in] deforestation”. Deforestation had dropped between the 2018 and 2021 forestry surveys, but not in comparison to the commission’s numbers. The latest survey concluded deforestation would be about one-third higher than the commission’s projections.

Andy Jackson/Stuff When trees are felled, the carbon accounting system counts the carbon stored in the forests as being released to the air.

In a joint statement, MPI and MfE admitted the explanation was inaccurate. “The drop was attributed by MPI to an increase in afforestation (new forests being planted), when it should have been attributed to deforestation (forests converted to a different land use).”

The explanation would be corrected when the final Emissions Reduction Plan is released, the ministries said.

Faced with 2m tonnes of extra emissions, the Government could introduce policies targeting the forest owners planning to chop down their trees, limiting these carbon losses. These would be unlikely to suppress the activities of the new forest planters, allowing the Government to have its climate cake and eat it too.

Asked if the identification of the error would result in a change to the 2022-25 carbon budget, the ministries said all three budgets could still be altered.

“Final decisions [are] to be taken by Cabinet before the release of the Emissions Reduction Plan,” the statement said. “A range of information will be provided to support the final Cabinet decisions.”

Although 2m tonnes is a small proportion of emissions, the extra carbon pollution could be emitted during a critical decade: a leading scientific report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that carbon dioxide emissions would need to nearly halve by 2030 to give the world a decent shot at limiting global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw received the incorrect explanation, alongside Cabinet members, from officials.

“Mistakes of this nature are unfortunate, but not unheard of,” he told Stuff in a statement.

Shaw will help to decide whether to revert the 2022-25 budget back in line with the commission’s recommendations. Asked for his intentions on the matter, Shaw noted all three budgets had not been finalised.

“I am grateful to have been made aware of the error, and I am currently awaiting advice on precisely what it means for our proposed budgets.”