The complex ways climate change is impacting our mental health

For many, the existential nature of the climate crisis inspires anxiety. But the toll of dislocation from land and culture can affect wellbeing differently. Laura Walters asks what we can learn from indigenous populations when responding to the mental health impacts of climate change.

David Higgins thinks about his ancestors all the time.

“I look at their photographs lining the walls of my marae and reflect on the future of our marae and whānau.”

SUPPLIED David Higgins is Upoko of Te Rūnanga o Moeraki. He talks about the difficult decisions facing his community, due to climate change, and the potential for this to cause hurt, pain and dislocation from culture.

Higgins grew up in Moeraki, where he is now Upoko (traditional head of the hapū) of Te Rūnanga o Moeraki. He hopes Moeraki will be his final resting place.

But things have changed in Higgins’ lifetime.

Growing up, he remembers bitterly cold winters, where the puddles froze over, and long hot summers. He remembers when and where they harvested the tuna from Waimataitai Lagoon, and the eel that sustained the community. He remembers the coastal areas where he walked and rode horses.

But the weather, the climate, and the landscape are changing.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Higgins loves Moeraki. He’s lived there his whole life, and wants to be buried here near his tīpuna. He also understands his last resting place could very well be swamped by the ocean.

During the past couple of decades, the storms have increased in frequency and ferocity. Species used in mahinga kai have been depleted or become extinct, and sea level rise and coastal erosion mean those areas that Higgins once trotted along are no longer available for his mokopuna.

“It’s incredibly sad that they won’t enjoy visiting these same places in the future,” he says.

While the Moeraki marae is not at risk from climate change, many around the country are. In the Ngāi Tahu tribal area alone, 16 of the 18 marae are coastal.

Meanwhile, historic pā sites, archaeological sites, and urupā are on borrowed time. In Moeraki lies one of Ngāi Tahu’s most influential tribal leaders, Matiaha Tiramōrehu. His final resting place may soon be underwater.

Higgins is one of the kaitiaki responsible for taking care of the leader’s resting place, and says the wider whānau has considered exhuming the contents of their urupā. The goal is relocating their tīpuna, such as Matiaha, to a site that isn’t at risk of climate change.

But it’s not that simple. Some whānau are more than happy for the ocean to claim the urupā. Their ancestors migrated to New Zealand across Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, and in this way their tīpuna would return to the sea.

SUPPLIED Higgins says the sad reality is during the next few decades there will be some hard decisions to make in Moeraki, and across the motu.

Higgins says the sad reality is during the next few decades there will be some hard decisions to make.

“Losing our urupā will have a huge impact on our hapū, mentally and emotionally,” he says.

“Imagine the stress and strain knowing you are burying your whānau and there is no guarantee that within the next decade their burial site won’t be swamped by the sea.”

Higgins loves Moeraki. He’s lived there his whole life, and wants to be buried here near his tīpuna.

“I also understand my last resting place could very well be swamped by the ocean within the next decade if the sea levels continue to rise.”

When discussing how climate change impacts mental health and wellbeing, much of the focus thus far has been on eco-anxiety. It’s that overwhelming feeling of dread and anxiety created by a crisis of existential proportions.

A recent Covering Climate Now newsletter to international media reporting on the crisis starts: “If you’re not scared by climate change, you’re not paying attention.”

In December, the Lancet Planetary Health reported that a survey of 10,000 people aged 16 to 25, from 10 countries, found 75 per cent think the future is frightening.

For the first time, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released in February labelled its health chapter, health and wellbeing. For years, the focus has been on medical and public health – any discussion of mental health had measured poor outcomes like hospital admissions or suicide. Now the report delves into how broader wellbeing is impacted, and what can be done to support good mental health.

As New Zealand and its neighbours increasingly experience the more overt impacts of climate change, the variety and severity of mental health impacts will vary.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

Western Australians living in the wheat belt are feeling this acutely. The rain is falling in the sea and the soil is blowing away. There have been heart-rending accounts of what that means for communities. People feel responsible for their livestock perishing; for their lost livelihoods. Then there are questions around climate equity, and just transition away from industries that contribute to climate change.

New Zealand may not have experienced the wildfires and drought on the same scale just yet, but recent floods in the south and on the East Coast, and fires in the north, remind Kiwis we will not be spared.

To exacerbate issues, those living in rural areas, who rely on the land and the climate, often have poorer access to mental health services. In recognition, insurance companies are including mental health benefits in their rural policies, and the Ministry for Primary Industries has set up a fund to support existing mental health services focussed on rural communities

The idea that aspects of climate change can adversely impact mental health is not new. But when it comes to understanding the complexity of why and how those effects are felt, we are just starting to scratch the surface.

Situations that force people from their homes, or significant cultural areas, are more likely to create a sense of loss – lost connection to place, lost connection to ancestors, lost connection to culture, and to someone’s ability to provide for their family and community.

The emerging term solastalgia – the distress produced by environmental change, which impacts a person’s connection to their home environment – goes a long way to starting more profound conversations about this aspect of wellbeing.

And in exploring the idea of solastalgia, indigenous world views and vocabulary help bring a depth of perspective.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai has watched the climate and landscape change in the past 50 years, and knows it will continue to change. But with the right education and planning, communities don’t need to be caught feeling lost and hopeless.

Last July, during her address to the Otago Foreign Policy School, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere chair Lisa Tumahai said Māori will be disproportionately impacted by climate change.

But Tumahai, who is also the deputy chair of the Climate Change Commission, says with knowledge, and working to a multi-generational timeline, it is possible to mitigate the impacts.

“If we don't take the right climate action, I worry about my grandchildren. I do really worry about their future, and their environment,” she says.

“It’s up to the leadership of today to make the right bloody decision for our young people.”

When Ngāi Tahu began work on its climate change strategy in 2015, the iwi commissioned Niwa to look at the projected changes in environment out to 2090.

”That’s how we think about timelines,” she says. It’s about planning for their grandchildren’s grandchildren.

With time and knowledge, communities have the ability to make collaborative decisions on how to adapt; they can keep cultural connections, and any migration will come about through informed decisions, not through force.

The conversations and decisions will be hard, but Tumahai says her people are adaptive and resilient – it’s not the first time they’ve had to move.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Dr Jemaima Tiatia-Seath is leading a groundbreaking study looking at how climate change is affecting Pacific populations.

The Pacific is often seen as the poster child for climate change; the canary in the coal mine. But the world doesn’t often hear Pacific voices, says University of Auckland co-head of Te Wānanga o Waipapa Dr Jemaima Tiatia-Seath.

“Traditionally, we have heard that outsider view. But have we really delved into the lived experiences of Pacific people living, breathing, and trying to maintain livelihoods?”

Tiatia-Seath is leading groundbreaking research on how the mental health and wellbeing of Pacific people is impacted by climate change. The study also explores how New Zealand can ready its health system to support those needs, when people are inevitably forced to relocate.

This is the first time a Pacific-led, predominantly Pacific team has obtained a local context on these issues.

Pacific people have a deep connection to the land, the ocean, and the environment, which is seen as an ancestor by some, Tiatia-Seath says. For many, it’s also the umbilical cord.

“When you’re having to move away from that, or physically disassociate yourself from the land you’re born and bred on, there can be a sense of displacement, of loss.”

UNICEF/Supplied Philip was only one when his family left Vanuatu’s Ambae Island due to the volcanic eruption. Two years later, his family was forced to rebuild again after category 5 tropical cyclone Harold hit Vanuatu. These types of events are becoming increasingly frequent in the Pacific, and each has the potential to negatively impact people’s mental health.

Like Māori, those forced to leave their communities, ancestors’ gravesites, nations, or culture will face stress and anxiety that comes with moving to a new environment, Tiatia-Seath says.

“How can we be more prepared for the influx of people who are having to move their homeland and establish a new life, due to climate change? How can we care better for their wellbeing, and what kind of distinct issues should we be addressing?”

Tiatia-Seath believes communities hold the solutions, but they often don’t hold the power or the wealth needed to take action.

Tiatia-Seath - who also sat on the panel of the Government’s Mental Health and Addictions Inquiry, and is now a member of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission - says it’s promising to see Pacific people featuring as a priority population in the national mental health strategy.

Now, if climate change can be considered alongside mental health, that would be a gamechanger.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Tiatia-Seath says the complex connection to land and place means when Pacific people are forced from their homes and communities, there are a myriad of issues that impact their mental health and wellbeing.

University of Auckland public health doctor and IPCC author Alistair Woodward says the sense of dread and negative mental health outcomes are understandable when dealing with something that is operating on a big scale, which seems irreversible, and that threatens to cross significant thresholds.

“We’re dealing with a planet, which is not the one we knew, and we don’t know how it’s going to turn out.

“If that’s what’s on your mind every day, how do you commit to a positive future? One that involves education, one that involves going out and getting a job, one that involves community networks?

“If people don’t feel a sense of attachment to the future of their communities and their countries, then they tend to get sucked into destructive and dark corners.”

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope.

FENZ The Waiharara fire near Kaimaumau is the biggest vegetation fires seen in decades in Te Tai Tokerau. District Manager Wipari Henwood explains why it’s such a complex operation. (Video first published January 19.)

The Covering Climate Now newsletter – the one that basically said anyone not living under a rock should be scared – also went to pains to point out the importance of talking about solutions.

“Fear alone, unleavened by the knowledge that this crisis can be fixed, is bad both for people and the planet,” it says.

“Fear can easily spiral human beings into anxiety and despair, which paralyses them from the civic and political engagement urgently needed to defuse the crisis.”

Woodward agrees, and like others, he reckons the solutions are already out there

“The job is to make hope practical, rather than despair convincing,” he says.

Of course, it starts with trying to restrict global warming and mitigate the effects of climate change. And while there is still a long way to go, New Zealand has some core frameworks in place to allow it to get on and do the work, Woodwards says.

When it comes to addressing poor mental health and wellbeing, there is no need to reinvent the wheel.

Urban development and city planning needs to emphasise connections to nature, to clean water, and to community, because the natural environment is so intrinsically linked to wellbeing.

Woodward also advocates for policies that strengthen the connection between an effective healthcare system and climate change adaptation.

And close partnerships with indigenous people are essential when thinking through solutions.

Everybody feels a connection to where they are from, and a sense of dislocation when that is taken, he says. But indigenous cultures are more explicit in communicating these concepts.

The concept of kaitiakitanga means people have a responsibility to the environment; they are defined by the quality of that place. It’s an understanding that our wellbeing is synonymous with the wellbeing of our environment.

