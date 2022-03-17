Calls for fare-free public transport after Government halves ticket prices

Climate and community activists have called for fare-free buses, trains and ferries, after “surprisingly cheap” estimates for the costs to halve public transport fares.

The Government said it will cost between $25 to $40 million to cut public transport ticket prices in half for three months. That’s led some to speculate that a fully funded public transport system could cost as little as an additional $200m per year.

But experts warn the three-month estimates are likely based on current passenger numbers, which are suppressed due to Covid-19 outbreaks. If people flocked onto public transport, that extra demand would push the costs higher.

The announcement prompted a flurry of responses on Twitter, with some social media users responding that it was “surprisingly cheap” to reduce public transport fares.

Based on the lower range, a year of free public transport could cost as little as $200m extra, some people hypothesised.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick​ compared the policy’s upper estimate of $40m to the $350m cost to reduce excise tax on petrol by 25 cents.

On that basis, extending those costs to a full year and making public transport fare-free could total $320m, she calculated: $30m less than the three-month tax cut.

Fare-free public transport has also been backed by Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins, who called the policy “the first and best way” to address the city’s emissions.

This week, the Government hinted the reduced fares on public transport may be extended. The policy’s three-month duration will last until the new financial year, when a new Budget will take effect. The Government has said climate action will be a major focus in this year's Budget, with $4.5 billion allocated.

Even before the fare cuts, the Government contributes significant cash to public transport: with at least $390m to be spent in 2021/22 for services and improvements.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson declined to say what would happen to fares after the three months was up. But he added: “Public transport is quite clearly an investment that will play a significant role in reducing emissions.”

If fare-free public transport is on the table, it’s likely to cost more than $200 million. According to Auckland Council estimates, the City of Sails would require at least that much, if not significantly more.

In 2018, the council calculated it would cost $236m to provide fare-free buses, trains and ferries. That would rise to $382m for the Auckland area alone by the end of the decade, according to more recent calculations.

The different estimates were partly explained by the council’s expectation that demand would jump if no one had to pay a cent to use public transport.

Additional passengers filling up empty seats on buses, trains and ferries may not affect services – but eventually, a rise in users could mean the councils have to put on extra services, hire new staff and potentially purchase new vehicles.

In 2019, Greater Wellington Regional Council pushed back against a plan to reduce fares for 900,000 lower-income people, concerned the extra demand might overwhelm the network.

Between March and July 2020 when the country was in lockdown, the Government fully funded public transport fares. Until June 2021, it also topped up revenue gathered from passengers, since the country is in the midst of a sustained period of low patronage.

All up, the two policies cost $230m, according to Waka Kotahi.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Since the pandemic began, passenger numbers on buses – alongside those on ferries and trains – have fallen significantly.

The Government forecast of $25m to $40m is based on the revenue collected from fares during the last four years, said the Ministry of Transport.

This includes fares in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 years, which were affected by the pandemic.

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson said the estimate doesn’t factor in increased demand from people switching to public transport during the three-month period. “The current Covid environment creates too much uncertainty for an accurate estimate.”

(Since the Government is “topping up” fare revenue currently, this may not affect the overall spend.)

Passenger numbers were rising before 2020, but the outbreak of Covid-19 caused a large drop. Journey numbers have not yet rallied to pre-Covid levels.

With Omicron in the community, it’s unlikely that passenger numbers will rise significantly during the three-month period when fares are reduced.

But longer-term investment – such as a permanent decrease or full subsidy – could change that.

Transport campaigner Matt Lowrie​ supports the Government announcement, particularly as fares are relatively high compared to those charged in other countries.

Considering the teething issues – some systems will need updating to accept the cuts – it might have been easier to cut fares entirely for three months and simply “turn the machines off”, Lowrie said.

Beyond the three months, Lowrie supported targeted fare cuts to support people who need it most, such as Community Services Card-holders. But if the Government was going to spend big money on public transport to reduce emissions, then a portion should be directed to boosting the frequency, reach and reliability of services, he added.

“There are a number of factors that drive public transport usage, and fares probably isn’t even in the top three,” Lowrie said. “If it [the fare reduction] is successful and gets a lot of people to use buses and trains and ferries, then the challenge becomes that those services become overcrowded, and not very attractive to use. You have to have investment in providing more services.”

The cultural perception that only poor people use buses, trains and ferries must also be addressed, he added.

Monthly and annual passes – which could be offered by employers as a fringe benefit tax-free perk – could also encourage people to maximise public transport trips, Lowrie said.

Transport poverty is a “scourge”, says public health researcher Kirsty Wild. Fare-free public transport would be a big help.

University of Auckland public health researcher Kirsty Wild​ backs the complete removal of fares for everyone, for about-town and inter-city travel. While this could reduce emissions, Wild also focuses on the social impacts. “There’s decent evidence that it will make a different to transport poverty.”

The current system, which compels people to own a car and even prioritise petrol over food, was a “real source of misery for a lot of New Zealanders”, she said. Even before this month’s skyrocketing fuel prices, transport costs had already doubled for low-income households over the last five years.

Those who can’t afford a vehicle are often forced to walk. “Someone who’s walking home from the supermarket at night with their kids and their shopping – that’s not the sort of active transport we want.”

Fare-free public transport is “a basic foundation for a just transition”, Wild added.

The additional cost will be “a drop in the bucket” compared to the $12b allocated to Auckland’s city rail link and upgrades, or the $15b light rail investment, Wild said. “There’s good evidence that free is a particularly attractive price.”

The policy would reduce social isolation – boosting public health – and potentially benefit the local economy. “The less money people spend on transport, the more money they’ve got to spent in their communities.”

To boost the effectiveness, fare reductions could be paired with policies to reduce driving, such as congestion charges. The latter could help to pay for the former, and to ensure buses weren’t caught in traffic jams, Wild added. “[Private cars] really reduce the quality of public transport.”

Investment in safe walking and cycling infrastructure would assist efforts to promote green transport, she said: “They’re a great combination.”