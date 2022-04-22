Free bus services needed to help meet emissions reduction deadlines, group says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Cabinet will be reducing the fuel excise duty and road user charges by 25 cents a litre, as well as halving the price of public transport for three months. Video from March 23.

Travelling by bus, bicycle or foot instead of by car is the most effective thing individuals can do to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum.

But the citizen-led group said the region’s bus services were still not frequent or widespread enough to help bring about the urgent shift required, and employers and schools needed to help people cut the carbon they emitted commuting.

Chairperson Joanna Santa Barbara said New Zealand had pledged to halve its net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - a target the IPCC this month said must be achieved globally, to have a 50% chance of keeping warming to 1.5 degrees by century’s end.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff More frequent buses and more bus routes are in the pipeline for Nelson and Tasman district, but there are calls for some free services to help the region halve transport emissions by 2030.

That meant each region and sector in New Zealand faced cutting almost 10% of emissions a year over the next eight years, she said.

Nelson and Tasman districts stood a greater chance of reaching that target if residents travelled by public and active transport, Santa Barbara said.

Stats NZ figures showed Tasman district emitted the most household emissions per capita nationwide, with transport emissions making up most of household emissions across the country.

Nelson-Marlborough had the highest rate of light vehicle ownership in New Zealand – a country with one of the highest rates of car ownership in the OECD.

But buses only ran once an hour on several urban routes in Nelson Tasman outside of peak times, and there weren’t enough routes across the region, with no commuter service between Nelson and Motueka for example, Santa Barbara said.

Plans from Nelson City Council (NCC) and Tasman District Council (TDC) to start changing that from next year needed to be implemented as quickly as possible, with bus fares made cheaper, or free, to help increase patronage, she said.

“The [IPCC] report says that cities like Nelson and Richmond can achieve net zero status, if they go into rapid, deliberate action on intensifying [urban areas] rather than sprawling, public and active transport, retro-fitting current buildings for energy efficiency, keeping commerce and industry close to housing to reduce transport, and enhancing carbon storage in the city with parks and trees.”

“Excellent” council plans to make it easier and safer to cycle and walk should be swiftly implemented, with people facing up to “uncomfortable changes” like fewer street parking spots, Santa Barbara said.

Monique Ford/Stuff There are calls for free bus services in Nelson and Tasman district to help people in the region, with New Zealand’s highest car ownership rate, switch to public transport.

Businesses, and places like Nelson Hospital, Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and schools could also help people work out less carbon intensive ways to get to work and study with “personal transport plans" like carpooling, or companies paying off e-bikes, she said.

TDC spokesman Chris Choat said the council and NCC had brought forward their Regional Public Transport Plan (RPTP) by three years, in recognition of the need to increase frequency of bus services and provide wider routes.

The RPTP identified improvements from 2023 in three-yearly stages, with the first stage including low emission buses, half-hourly services in Nelson and Richmond between 7am – 7pm, seven days a week, and the introduction of a commuter service from Motueka and Wakefield to Richmond, with express services between Richmond and Nelson.

NCC group manager infrastructure, Alec Louverdis, said July 2023 was the soonest the proposed improvements could be introduced, due to funding constraints and commitments to existing contracts.

“All public transport in New Zealand is partially funded by Waka Kotahi, and the Nelson/Tasman subsidy is 51% of the cost of the services.

“Waka Kotahi do not support the introduction of free fares, and would be unlikely to subsidise our bus services if we made them free. The Nelson/Tasman ratepayers would then have to fund the entire cost of the services,” Louverdis said.