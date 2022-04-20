Climate change behind push for permanent ski huts on remote mountain slope

A Canterbury company wants to build ski accommodation on a remote, high-altitude slope as climate change puts increasing pressure on the snow sports industry.

Alpine Huts has applied to the Department of Conservation (DOC) to build a permanent, eight-person hut in the Mt Potts Conservation area.

The company has also asked for permission to set up two temporary shelters or ‘yurts’ during the winter ski season, as well as a storage shed and toilet facilities.

Mid Canterbury’s​ Mt Potts is home to one of the South Island’s highest snowfields. The area was previously used for back country snow sports, but was only accessible by either helicopter or snowcat.

READ MORE:

* Many of New Zealand's 'skeletal' glaciers will be gone in a decade

* Battle lines drawn over massive Remarkables ski area expansion plan

* Will climate change mean the end of the snowy weather?



In its application, Alpine Huts said demand for ski touring and on-mountain accommodation was growing.

But while the area’s Conservation Management Strategy recognised ski areas provided important snow sport opportunities, such opportunities were “increasingly under threat due to the effects of climate change”.

“A fresh approach needs to be taken to continue to provide snow sport opportunities which is precautionary ... any infrastructure may ultimately be removed and is light in terms of its environmental footprint.”

If climate change made skiing on Mt Potts redundant, the permanent hut could either be used for year-round accommodation, or removed.

In 2020, a New Zealand ski field shut for a week. Why? It was so warm, the rain-soaked snow was falling off the slopes.

The huts would be public, and managed with an online booking system.

“These are not private huts.”

It said Mt Potts had been abandoned as a ski area since 2014, and would likely be uneconomical to run as a traditional skifield​.

“There is an opportunity to re-invent Mt Potts as a back country ski area destination for ski touring and split boarding with minimal investment and infrastructure – accommodation, limited guiding [and] back country instruction, and incidental helicopter access.”

Alpine Huts was approached for comment.

The potential impacts of climate change of New Zealand’s skiing industry have been well-documented.

In 2020, Wānaka’s Treble Cone skifield had to close for roughly a week in the height of ski season, after rain-soaked snow slid right off the slopes.

Seven of New Zealand’s 10 warmest winters on record have occurred since 2000. A 2012 study found climate change could lead to less snowfall, shorter snow seasons, and more moisture falling as rain, which creates slushy conditions.

It could drive snow lines higher up mountains, and ski runs more than 1000 metres above sea level could lose between 20 and 50 days of snow cover.

Without rapid worldwide emission cuts, maximum daily temperatures for the South Island’s Southern Alps could rise 4C by the end of the century.

Don Scott/Stuff The set of Edoras for the movie The Lord of the Rings, filmed in the upper reaches of Rangitata, near the foot of Mt Potts. (File photo)

Federated Mountain Clubs (FMC) president Jan Finlayson said back country skiing was incredibly popular, but climate change posed a looming threat.

“Snow sports face real challenges with climate disruption.”

It was changing back country recreation as a whole, but that was not necessarily always a loss, she said.

“It comes down to people doing things differently, keeping their eyes open for new opportunities [and] ways of doing things.”

She was not sure erecting permanent structures on remote snowfields was the solution though.

“At all times it has to be remembered the land is public land, and it’s being held for its pristine natural values.”

While FMC had yet to fully analyse the application, Finlayson said she had some concerns about “project creep”, where applicants gained a minimal concession on conservation land and then extended the operation in increments.

“Given the challenges of climate change [to ski operations], it is a possibility.”

Alpine Huts’ application is open for public submissions until May 16. Submissions can be emailed to permissionschristchurch@doc.govt.nz