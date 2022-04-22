Moves to limit pine would force landowners, Māori to forego ETS cash

The once-unpopular pine tree has received fresh support – particularly from Māori landowners – after the Government moved to limit planting.

In a public consultation, the Government proposed that exotic trees in permanent forests would not be eligible to earn and sell carbon units. This followed rural community protests against farm-to-pine conversions and Climate Change Commission recommendations favouring native forestry over exotics in the long term.

If the proposal holds, only native permanent forests and exotic harvested forests will be eligible to earn carbon units under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

Yet farm-to-pine opponents appear to have been comparatively silent during the consultation, while exotic forest proponents including Māori leaders have expressed their strong disapproval of the idea, which would affect the amount of money that landowners could earn on marginal land.

READ MORE:

* Forestry proposal will trash Tai Tokerau's Māori landowners

* Carbon farming land will be 'losing money in 100 years' – East Coast report

* Urgent action needed to limit the spread of carbon forestry and save sheep and beef land, farmers say



The controversy exposes a clash between the economic interests of landowners (which can favour permanent exotics) and expert advice on the way the country should reach its goal of net zero by 2050 – and the role forestry should play in this journey.

Exotic trees grow quickly, absorbing all the carbon dioxide they’ll hold within a few decades. Dollar for dollar, exotic forests are an effective solution to get net emissions down.

But the commission and the Government are concerned about the wider and longer-term costs: unlimited exotic planting could reduce jobs and export earnings and leave future generations with fewer options to offset remaining pollution.

The consultation document highlighted concerns that widespread, lower-cost carbon units from forestry could keep carbon pollution higher. “The resulting increase in the supply of [carbon units] to the NZ ETS from these forests is likely to dampen medium-term carbon prices… This risks curtailing investment and uptake of low-carbon technologies to reduce emissions.”

The proposal will significantly affect the Māori economy – Ngā Pou a Tāne, the National Māori Forestry Association, estimates the cost is $7 billion – yet the Government has failed to properly consult its Treaty partner, said Ngā Pou a Tāne chair Te Kapunga Dewes​.

“[The Government] hasn’t talked to us about it. It’s given us five weeks to round everybody up who’s affected by this… And this permanent category was only agreed last year, and now we’re doing it again.”

By sharing the concerns about exotic forests, could ministers have partnered with iwi to find a solution that was workable for everyone?

“Had the Government – and dare I say it’s their obligation – facilitated a conversation in that space then Māori would have absolutely participated. But when the government consults, the most they do is put out a few webinars, without compensation, without resource.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Forestry Minister Stuart Nash co-introduced the policy to limit permanent pine forests, with Climate Minister James Shaw.

In a statement, Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said he takes his responsibilities under the Treaty of Waitangi very seriously. “We know iwi-Māori have significant interests in permanent forestry, and we want ensure they are not unfairly impacted, which is why we have been particularly keen to hear from Māori landowners.”

Economics of pine

Dewes said the legacy of colonialism and land theft meant about half of all land owned by mana whenua is currently of little economic value.

Of the approximately 1.6 million hectares owned by Māori, large tracts are in well-established indigenous forest. This land could not be significantly developed under government regulation and legislation, Dewes said. “The second-biggest owner of indigenous forests in New Zealand are Māori, after the Government.”

This land has not received any compensation for its value, for example under the ETS, which Dewes said was an “insulting” historical choice by successive governments.

In addition, a large proportion is classified as marginal land: areas that are steep and prone to erosion. Often this land is also distant from towns and ports, making the economics of planting and harvesting trees less financially viable.

From a landowner perspective, planting this land in exotic trees, leaving them unharvested and selling the carbon dioxide that’s absorbed as units in the ETS is often the most attractive economic choice.

It’s become a more desirable option as the price of an ETS carbon unit has risen. In February last year, people were buying carbon for $40 a tonne. The price is now $75 a tonne, and peaked at $85 earlier this year.

With the proposal to take the permanent exotic option off the table, the remaining options – planting exotics and then harvesting the trees for wood or planting native species – can be less economically appealing, Dewes said.

Harvested exotics forests will qualify for fewer ETS carbon units, compared to exotics that are never felled. That’s because the Government will start to reward units for the average amount of carbon held in the forests over time. The absorption of the growth stages is balanced out by the times after harvest when the newly planted trees are re-growing, with an averaged line drawn through these zigzags.

Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment The amount of carbon dioxide absorbed by planting a hectare of radiata pine forest and replanting it after each harvest.

The revenue from selling logs from marginal and remote land doesn’t make up for the lost opportunity to sell additional carbon units, Dewes said. “The cost of harvesting and logistics just simply doesn’t stack up. That’s particularly relevant for Māori land, because of the distances to ports and the type of terrains,” he said.

Dewes said landowners are already able to earn carbon units for harvested forests under the ETS, yet Māori land is still sitting as underutilised hectares.

A rising carbon price might make this option slightly more economic, but Dewes doubts it will translate into huge amounts of new plantation forestry. And the country may be counting on these exotic trees to meet the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050: under the Climate Change Commission’s pathway, the country will plant 25,000 hectares of exotic trees every year.

“How is that going to happen without the permanent exotic category?” Dewes asked.

In its consultation, the Government has proposed a category for exotic trees that are harvested at a later age. Since these forests would hold on average more carbon, this would allow landowners to earn a higher number of ETS carbon units at an earlier date.

“This is better and will probably open up a little bit more land that’s a bit further away from ports or processing,” Dewes said.

Bruce Mercer/Waikato Times The Climate Change Commission recommended that exotic forest planting is ramped down after 2030, in its final advice.

Need for natives

The final option, planting exotic forest, was more expensive and higher-risk. Dewes estimated planting 100 hectares of pasture in natives would cost at least $1.5 million – 10 times the cost of planting exotics.

Natives – particularly when planted in pasture – are also temperamental and high maintenance, requiring fencing and pest control. “Putting natives on grass requires a lot of TLC.”

At today’s carbon prices, fast-growing exotics will earn their keep after three years, Dewes said. “Maybe 40 or 50 years from now, I can recover my costs [for natives] – maybe.”

Even with government grants, native planting doesn’t stack up.

“It costs a lot more and the earnings rate based on carbon sequestration is just too low to make it a viable economic investment,” he said. “No one needs to sell us [Māori] the idea of natives. We are on board. We just sit there asking: How do you want us to get going?”

Notably, Māori landowners have limited options in raising capital, Dewes said. “You can’t mortgage Māori land, because there’s no security.”

But there are investors happy to partner with mana whenua to provide the capital required to plant exotic species, he said.

At this stage, no investor is interested in the long, slow rate of return and the risks that permanent native forest would offer.

Ageing forests

There is a risk permanent exotic forests could become a long-term cash burden for landowners. After an initial boom in carbon profits, land left in pine trees could end up unable to cover its own rates bills, a report by BDO Gisborne concluded.

Dewes didn’t share that concern. At their end of the life spans, exotic forests can be managed so they transition to native bush, he said.

“We advocate going from pine trees as a nurse crop through a managed transition into natives. We have plenty of research that shows this is a natural progression,” he said. “But there is going to be a place for some fast-growing species to simply be planted to stop erosion, improve water quality and sequester carbon.”

In its consultation, the Government floated the option of exceptions to the ban, under specific circumstances.

One example would be permanent exotic forests that would be transitioned to native forests. Achieving this transformation and accurately counting the carbon sequestration could be a challenge, the document noted.

Dewes opposed the proposals for exemptions. The Government had a long history of dictating the best use for land in Aotearoa and then changing its mind, he said. “We’re just getting a bit sick and tired of a paternalistic government telling us what we can and can’t do on our land.”

Minister Nash said no decisions had been made. “I expect officials to provide updated advice after the consultation is complete, which ministers will closely consider.”

Limited support

Meanwhile, some submitters didn’t think the permanent exotic ban went far enough. Activist group 50 Shades of Green – which arranged a protest at Parliament attended by hundreds of farmers in 2019 – didn’t want any exotic forestry, including harvested blocks, to be eligible for ETS carbon units.

Groundswell leaders also called for current and proposed incentives for planting pine to be scrapped.

50 Shades of Green had submitted its views as part of the consultation, said president Andy Scott. “We’re totally against the ETS in its current form because it’s rewarding investors that don’t give a toss about the climate.”

The scheme should be reformed to focus on lowering the sources of greenhouse pollution, he added.

Asked if the proposal had made a splash in rural communities, Scott said: “I think a lot of people have just given up. It’s been a very long-winded affair. I think a lot of people are just very frustrated.”

The consultation closes today (Friday).

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate developments. Sign up here.