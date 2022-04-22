Protesters call on Wellington City Council to publicly oppose airport expansion

Tamatha Paul addresses the small crowd gathered in Midland Park for Earth Day on April 22, 2022, saying she opposes the airport expansion, and those in power need to do more to combat climate change.

An airport expansion, private cars and the fallacy of net-zero were on the hit list as a group of climate activists gathered in central Wellington to mark Earth Day.

About 50 people met at Midland Park on Friday, for a short programme of speeches and a song, followed by a march to the council offices, and then on to Parliament.

Paul Bruce, of the Guardians of the Bays residents’ group, said it was inconsistent for the airport, of which Wellington City Council owns a 34% share, to attempt to expand when the council had itself declared a climate emergency.

The airport’s 2040 vision includes a proposition for a new, larger terminal building, runway and taxiway system improvements, new freight facilities, additional aircraft parking stands and a fire station, and will accommodate rapid transport from Wellington’s city centre.

READ MORE:

* Climate funding for business boot camp labelled 'green washing'

* Airports of the future: With electric planes and vertiports in the suburbs, what might our airports look like in 50 years?

* Wellington City Council votes to keep ownership of international airport



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The march ended at Parliament, where 350.org presented their petition, signed by 18,000 people, to ban new fossil fuel boilers in the state sector to Jan Logie from the Green Party.

The land for the eastward expansion has already been bought off the neighbouring golf course, and residents have voiced their concern and intention to take the matter to the Environment Court to keep planes off their doorsteps.

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul said she opposed the expansion, which was irresponsible “in the middle of a climate emergency”.

“We need to take climate change seriously and that means not expanding an airport in a climate crisis – it makes no sense,” Paul said.

Kate Green/Stuff Protesters gather at Midland Park on Friday to celebrate Earth Day, and call for better action on climate change from those in charge.

The biggest polluters needed to be held to account, she said – by councils, central Government and voters. “There’s no place for an airport expansion in this city, or anywhere on this planet.”

The protesters delivered a letter to Wellington City councillor Iona Pannett on Friday, which called on the council to publicly state it did not support the expansion plan, and instead to support low-carbon alternatives, like intercity rail and virtual conferencing.

Fridays for Future member Caz Sheldon said it was up to those in power to enable better alternatives to fossil fuels and enforce restrictions on big corporations. “As long as the majority of voices are the corporate voices, and the think tanks they finance, we’re stuffed,” she said.

Kate Green/Stuff Caz Sheldon from Fridays for Future, pictured holding the flag, centre, says those in charge should not be enabling polluters like the airport.

The letter reads: “As aviation is overwhelmingly dependent on fossil fuels and will be for decades, these plans – if they succeed – will result in a major increase in Wellington’s greenhouse gas emissions and make it impossible for Wellington City Council to implement its Te Atakura – First to Zero emissions reduction plan.

"Expansion of Wellington Airport runs directly contrary to the IPCC’s recommendations as well as Wellington City’s emissions reduction goals.”

Freshwater ecologist Mike Joy also spoke, telling the crowd the often-repeated goal of net-zero emissions was a fallacy, manipulated by which emissions were taken into account and which were ignored – namely, international travel by air was not included in the city’s data.

Pannett will ask for council’s support in denouncing the airports plan to expand at a meeting on May 12.