Cyclone Dovi the wildest weather event of spring and summer – IAG

In an intensifying climate, Cyclone Dovi has taken the top spot for the most-damaging national weather event in a six-month period, according to new data from insurer IAG.

The ex-tropical cyclone was responsible for more than 40 per cent of the 8293 weather-related claims received by the company’s three brands, between September and February. The nearly 8300 claims lodged are a 32% rise compared to the same six-month period a year earlier.

The data comes shortly after the Government released its National Adaptation Plan, a list of actions it will take to prepare the country for the storms, droughts, fires and sea level rise that climate change will bring.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the effects were already here: “Just in the last few months we have seen massive floods, such as those in Tairawhiti; storms such as those experienced recently in Westport; fires in the Waituna wetlands in Southland; and droughts right across the country.”

IAG NZ chief executive Amanda Whiting​ agreed warming is already having an impact on Aotearoa.

“We see first-hand the impact of climate change through changing weather patterns on our communities,” she added. “Our claims data clearly shows that severe weather is becoming more frequent and more damaging to people’s homes and property. We expect that these events will only increase as our climate warms.”

Across the spring-summer season, 10 major storms hit the country. Here are the five wildest weather events:

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cyclone Dovi whipped up massive spells as it hit New Zealand in February. It was responsible for more than 3500 claims.

1. Cyclone Dovi. February 11 to 13, 2022.

Total number of claims: 3524

Region with most claims: Waikato

What happened: After hitting New Caledonia and Vanuatu as a tropical cyclone, Dovi was downgraded before it arrived on New Zealand shores in mid-February. Even so, it still did plenty of damage, including knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes. Wind gusts of over 150 kilometres per hour were recorded in Auckland. Wellington recorded its wettest-ever February day, with torrential rain causing flooding and slips. One person was seriously injured in Waikato after a tree fell onto a vehicle.

POLICE/SUPPLIED A truck and trailer were blown over by severe winds on the Milton Highway in Otago – during a springtime storm event.

2. Springtime “thermal winds”. September 9 and 10, 2021.

Total number of claims: 1254

Region with most claims: Canterbury

What happened: One spring evening, a particularly powerful weather front ran up the country, producing gusts of 146kph at the summit of Wellington’s Remutaka Hills, 135kph in Dunedin and 126kph in Christchurch. The storm formed when a large high-pressure system sitting over the top of the North Island encountered a low-pressure system to the south. The pressure difference between the two whipped up the powerful winds, which knocked out power to almost 7000 homes, damaged buildings and toppled trees. This type of weather is most likely to happen in spring, when the Antarctic is at its coldest, creating “thermal winds”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff In the middle of December, torrential rain in the lower North Island caused flooding in the Manawatū township of Feilding.

3. Pre-Christmas torrential rain. December 13 to 16, 2021.

Total number of claims: 856

Region with the most claims: Manawatū-Whanganui

What happened: Torrential rain struck the lower North Island, from Wellington up to Feilding. On the Kāpiti Coast, up to 60 millimetres of rain fell. There was also an intense burst of 20mm in 20 minutes recorded in the Wellington region, driving a landslide that damaged homes. Palmerston North recorded more than 45mm of rain. The flooding at some Manawatū properties was made worse when “disaster tourists” drove around to take a look at the damage.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Mike Stevenson works to protect the sleep-out at his home in Westport, ahead of the arrival of torrential rain in the area.

Summer storms. February 2 to 10, 2022.

Total number of claims: 623

Region with the most claims: Auckland

What happened: In early February, a low pressure system first arrived on the West Coast of the South Island, dumping significant amounts of rain. The storm pulled warm moist air down from the tropics, which added to the deluges. A state of emergency was declared in Buller, and more than 300mm of rain was recorded at one weather station. State Highway 6 was closed due to surface flooding and slips. After dousing the south, the system slowly made its way up the country, dominating the country’s weather for a whole week. The North Island – particularly Taranaki – experienced a warm, wet and humid spell in the run-up the Waitangi long weekend. There was a brief clear spell, before the heavy rain returned.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Wild winds in September caused trees to fall, damaging property. The wild weather event was responsible for 506 claims.

Springtime winds, take two. September 12 to 14, 2021.

Total number of claims: 506

Region with the most claims: Canterbury

What happened: Just days after one bout of wild winds, a second springtime blast hit the country. Fire added to the problems: lightening strikes were thought to be responsible for sparking wildfires in Canterbury and Otago, with winds whipping up the blazes. The gusts also lifted roofs off houses in Invercargill and Dunedin. Power lines were knocked down and falling trees damaged property.

The data is based on all weather claims received by IAG brands AMI, State, and NZI Insurance.

IAG’s longer-term data is also showing a rising trend in claim numbers. In the five years from 2017 to 2021, the insurer received double the weather claims compared to the previous period, 2012 to 2016. Whiting said every single claim represents “a family, individual or business needing to rebuild after the heart-breaking devastation of a storm”.

