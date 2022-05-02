Climate activists protest coal mine expansion

Plans to open a new coal mine on council land are a betrayal, say protesters who have halted operations at another company mine in Southland.

Thirty climate activists are on site at Takitimu coal mine, owned by Bathurst Resources, near Nightcaps. Police are also at the mine.

The protest is aimed at Bathurst’s new project: the company is exploring for coal at a Southland District Council-owned forestry block at Ohai.

A world-leading climate science body recently concluded coal use would have to fall by about 75% before the end of the decade to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The council’s decision to grant an exploration permit is currently being challenged in the courts.

Extinction Rebellion activist Erik Kennedy said, in the “game of profit or planet”, Bathurst consistently chooses profit. “Instead of letting their mines reach the end of their natural lives, they try to open more mines.”

Takitimu has a “limited” lifespan remaining. “If Bathurst is able to mine at this new site… they could be pulling coal out of the ground for a decade or more.”

Leading climate science body the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently concluded the currently discovered reserves of fossil fuels would, if combusted, put enough carbon dioxide into the atmosphere to exceed the global goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The International Energy Agency came to a similar conclusion, stating that fossil fuel exploration and expansion must stop immediately to put the world on a path to 1.5C.

Kennedy said it’s time to hold Bathurst to account. “You can’t be expanding operations at a time like this”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Climate activists have halted coal mining operations at Bathurst-owned Takitimu coal mine to protest plans for expansion.

The protest is aimed at the decision-makers, those in boardrooms and elected to central and local government, Kennedy said. The miners themselves are not the focus.

“They’re doing a job. They have careers that enable them to care for the people that they love: their families, their community. Similarly, we care for our families and the global community that is going to have to deal with climate change, the whenua itself. We’re all on the same side in that we care about things.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff The protesters used giant puppets to bring an element of fun to their criticism of company and council decisions on coal.

The Government has also failed if communities such as Nightcaps feel there are limited career options outside of fossil fuel extraction, Kennedy said. Central and local governments can’t keep kicking the can down the road.

“These jobs won’t last forever.”

No one has created a plan, even at the highest level, to help these workers transition, he added.

“What’s supposed to happen when the coal mine closes, who knows? Does Bathurst have a plan? Is the Government investing in Southland to make post-coal life attractive? We need Government, the [Southland] District Council and Bathurst to step up and make it clear what’s going to happen when coal’s done. Because it is going to be done.”

Police are monitoring the protesters’ activities, a spokesperson said. “At this stage there have been no issues or arrests.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff To halt operations at the fossil fuel-mining site, protesters say they have secured themselves to a coal conveyor belt.

The protesters have also criticised Fonterra, which burns coal to dry milk into powder.

In 2020, the dairy giant converted one coal boiler in Te Awamutu to burn on wood pellets. This year, another small site will switch from coal to wood. Fonterra aims to end coal use by 2037, which aligned with the Climate Change Commission’s draft path to reach net zero by 2050.

Bathurst Resources and Fonterra have been contacted for comment.