The case for the airport's expansion: Can climate change activists and the airport company find common ground?

The runway extension is on pause, the bid to expand to the east is headed for the Environment Court, and on Thursday, the Wellington City Council spent two hours debating whether to publicly support it.

On Monday, a group of climate and community activists are heading into five days of mediation with Wellington International Airport to seek middle ground on the issue of the airport’s growth.

In last week’s meeting the council voted against officially opposing the expansion. The airport’s new chief executive, Matt Clarke, who started in the role only two weeks ago after 12 years as chief commercial officer, called it “a good result from an unnecessary process”.

The vote wouldn’t have changed anything tangible – the airport doesn’t need the council’s permission to grow, despite the council owning a 34% share. It doesn’t even need public support. The airport is primarily a business, and it wants to grow.

Its “2040 vision” will cost several billion dollars, and include a doubling of passengers to 12 million a year, the number of daily flights increasing from 250 to 375, and an increased land footprint to the east.

But how does this fit alongside the capital’s ambitious carbon emissions targets?

Clarke said in an interview on Friday it fitted just fine. “We've committed to a 30% reduction in our own emitting activity by 2030,” he said. “The Climate Change Commission recognises that aviation is so vital to New Zealand, because of its geography, that [it recommends] the way to address aviation emissions is not to limit the use of aviation, but to work to introduce new technology.”

A four-day hearing in September last year resulted in an independent panel recommending in favour of a zoning change to the east of the airport, formerly owned and still occupied by the Miramar Golf Club, to allow it to be converted into tarmac. “It was ruled in favour because it was necessary infrastructure,” Clarke said.

Local residents are challenging that decision, with the airport and those who made submissions against the re-zoning beginning mediation on Monday, and the case headed for the Environment Court if mediation is unsuccessful.

Guardians of the Bays, a non-profit group of community volunteers, was one of those submitters. Spokesperson Benoit Pette said up to this point, the airport had shown “zero social licence”.

“We’re hoping as we enter mediation they will finally live up to their own statement that they want to be a good neighbour ... that as we go and sit at the table, we will get an airport that is prepared to make significant changes in its approach to the community and the climate.”

The group has a fundraising target of $120,000 for the court case. On Friday it had reached just $2415.

One of their key concerns is that carbon emissions targets do not take into account the emissions of the airlines, of which the airport is not so much the cause but the enabler.

What responsibility should the airport take for the emissions caused by its airlines, then? Clarke said he was confident emissions reductions goals were universal, and he didn’t expect to get to 2050 without airlines complying and exceeding those goals of their own accord.

Fortunately for emissions reductions goals the world over, sustainable aviation technology is at a cross-roads. Small electric planes are in the air and airports are changing. But with battery technology in its teenage years, short hops between regional airports are about the extent of electric aviation’s capabilities.

In November 2021, a two-seater Pipistrel Alpha Electro,​ owned by Christchurch-based company ElectricAir, touched down at Wellington Airport – the first battery-powered, emission-free plane to cross Cook Strait.

At Thursday’s council meeting, Guardians spokesperson Dr Amanda Thomas said according to research by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, those changes wouldn’t come soon enough.

Hydrogen fuel was “not expected to have a significant contribution to aviation by 2050”, and “if all aviation was electrified, it would use all of Aotearoa New Zealand's electricity production”, she said.

“Even the most ambitious plans using biofuels would only supply 8% of fuel demands.”

Meanwhile, resource consents for a new western sea wall were still in progress, Clarke said, and the notorious runway extension – the prospect of which caused council to pull funding for the sea wall for fear it was an extension under a different guise – was “on pause” until the sea wall could be renewed.