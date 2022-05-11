One city's mission to electrify its bus fleet

The days of diesel-powered buses trundling around Hamilton’s streets are numbered as transport bosses signal a major overhaul of public transport across Waikato.

The short-term future of the city’s bus services has come under increasing scrutiny following a 30% drop-off in passenger numbers when compared with pre-Covid figures.

Compounding difficulties has been a crippling shortage of bus drivers. Hamilton bus services have been running on a reduced timetable since late February as operator Go Bus tries to fill a 20 per cent shortfall in drivers.

Regional councillor Angela Strange,​ who chairs the regional connections committee, said an immediate focus was getting passengers back on city buses. The way to do this was to offer a network of frequently serviced routes.

Complementing this change, the regional council – which runs the city’s bus network – will also be piloting new on-demand services. The council is trialling an on-demand bus service from the central city on Friday and Saturday nights, and from the Hamilton Transport Centre to Hamilton Airport seven days a week.

Over the next few years, passengers will see a major transformation of public transport as the regional council moves to a fully electrified bus fleet.

“The regional public transport plan is being reviewed at the moment and we have got a very clear plan to create a fleet with low emissions,” Strange said.

“The [regional connections] committee has given clear direction that it wants the plan to have a real climate action focus.”

Waikato’s bus fleet is made up of about 115 buses, with about 90 servicing Hamilton and its neighbouring towns.

Recharging 115 buses overnight uses the same amount of electricity as 1000 households use in a day.

“It sounds like a lot of power, and it is, but it is phenomenally less than the amount of energy required and the cost of fuelling that fleet with fossil fuels,” the regional council’s strategic project lead, Andrew Wilson,​ said.

“Funding permitted, we could have most of the region’s bus fleet at zero emissions by 2027 potentially. If we achieve that, I think we will be one of the first regions in New Zealand to do that.”

The Government has signalled that only zero emission buses will be able to be purchased by 2025. It wants to decarbonise the country’s public transport bus fleet by 2035.

A new electric bus costs about $600,000 compared with $300,000-$400,000 for a new diesel bus.

“The global industry for buses is retooling now and it is actually hard to get a new diesel bus – and increasingly more expensive,” Wilson said.

“The pathway is really clear, even if we wanted to we couldn’t stick with diesel buses and that is a good thing.”

Hamilton city councillor Sarah Thomson,​ who sits on the regional connections committee, said research showed electric buses encouraged people to use public transport, as it was quieter and “feels cleaner”.

Thomson is hopeful the Government’s Budget announcements will include financial support to help electrify public transport.

Strange said electric buses would need access to a depot for overnight charging. The regional council wants the depot to be in different ownership to whoever provides the bus fleet.

“We really believe the depot land for charging infrastructure needs to be in public ownership. We don’t want the bus company that provides our services to also own the depot because then they have got a monopoly and smaller providers can’t jump in,” Strange said.

Thomson said the city council had a role to play in public transport by providing quality bus infrastructure.