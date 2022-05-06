The Government removes coal from schools, leaving out the biggest polluters

Climate campaigners welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that all schools burning coal will make the switch to green energy by 2025.

The Government will allocate $10 million to co-fund the lower-carbon tech for schools. But activists say the biggest and most-polluting boilers in hospitals, prisons and universities have not received funding – and should also be urgently replaced to reduce emissions.

And with boiler conversion engineers in high demand, the Government could struggle to meet its proposed deadline without investing in building the .

By 2025, the entire public sector will need to be carbon-neutral – a pledge the Government made when it declared a climate emergency in December 2020.

For any remaining emissions, ministries and departments will need to purchase offsets.

But by this point, the 180 schools burning coal today will have been switched to an electric heating system or one burning wood, Ardern said.

It was fitting that the public sector transition to lower-carbon energy focused on schools, Ardern said, considering young people’s high degree of concern about climate change. “Coal boilers have no place in our future in New Zealand. It’s time to start removing them.”

The Government will put $10m to this project and the Ministry of Education will contribute another $10m.

Tim Jones of Coal Action Network Aotearoa said the announcement was very good news. “It’s excellent that the Government is committed to getting all coal boilers out of schools… In a climate emergency, we absolutely should not be burning coal.”

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images By 2025, the Government wants a carbon-neutral state sector. That now includes removing all coal boilers from schools.

The announcement covered the 180 primary and secondary schools currently burning coal for heating systems. But according to government estimates, another 150 burn diesel and an estimated 800 burn LPG or natural gas (the fossil fuel form of methane). These boilers, particularly the “really dirty” diesel ones, must also be tackled, Jones said.

Asked about removing diesel boilers in schools, Ardern did not give a target for replacing them.

Climate activist Alva Feldmeier​, the executive director of 350 Aotearoa, said green energy is better for the health of school communities.

“Any coal boiler being replaced is good news,” she added. “We’ve heard from schools that have transitioned out of coal already, and they’ve reported cleaner air for them to breathe. In the job of cleaning out those coal boilers, school caretakers are exposed to very toxic waste.”

But schools typically have small heating systems, Feldmeier said. The largest state-owned boilers in the country were in hospitals, correctional facilities, universities and councils, she added. For example, Victoria University’s campus is heated by burning diesel and natural gas.

“These are the big polluters we’re really concerned about [and] aren’t included in today’s announcement,” Feldmeier said. “It’s a cop-out. It’s an embarrassment, really.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff There are 180 schools that still burn coal – the most-polluting type of fossil fuels – to create warmth for their classrooms.

On the two-and-a-half-year timeframe for the conversions, Jones said it was critical to set ambitious targets. But achieving the 2025 deadline would require investment into people as well as equipment, he added.

Ardern admitted the conversions would be “a significant operation”.

Jones said the government contracts would help to build up a workforce of engineers and other specialists who can conduct boiler swap-outs. “That capacity might start out working on the state sector, but it can work right across the country to get coal and other fossil fuels out of the economy.”

The Fossil-Free State Sector Coalition, which includes groups such as 350 Aotearoa and Coal Action Network Aotearoa, has lobbied for the Government to provide funding for all state-owned fossil-fuelled boilers to switch to green energy.

After crunching the data, Feldmeier estimated this would require up to $1.6 billion of funding.

Today’s cash “doesn’t even scratch the surface of the challenge we’re facing,” she said.

NZ Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton warned that, unless the cap on the Emissions Trading Scheme was adjusted down, the Government’s spending could simply allow pollution to be emitted elsewhere in the economy.

At the moment, the education sector might be feeling the pinch as the rising carbon price inflates the cost of coal. But typically these upgrades would be the school board’s decision, and their options wouldn’t be constrained to biomass or electricity, Crampton said.

“Replacing end-of-life boilers with cleaner options is one thing and is very likely cost-effective. Bringing forward replacement of boilers that are not yet at the end of their lives could make sense, if running costs are high enough.”

In the funding, the Government might be reacting to the carbon price, or looking to announce 35,000 tonnes in emission reductions, Crampton said.

“It would be great if – instead of highlighting the number of tonnes of emissions that might be prevented – the minister noted the money that might be freed up in school budgets when they do not need to spend as much on carbon credits.”

The announcement also included $120,000 for Dunstan Hospital to replace one diesel boiler with a heat pump, plus funding for energy efficiency projects and the purchase of electric vehicles.

