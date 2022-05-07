Shock at 'unlawful' proposal to oppose Wellington Airport expansion

A motion asking council to oppose the $1 billion expansion of Wellington Airport into the Miramar Golf Course land has left councillors “shocked” and “irritated”. (File photo)

Five councillors – Iona Pannett, Sarah Free, Teri O’Neill, Tamatha Paul, and Laurie Foon – put forward the controversial proposal in light of the climate emergency and the impact of carbon emissions from flights.

O’Neill said it was about asking the airport to work on reducing emissions, which would not happen if, as planned, the expansion doubled its flight capacity by 2040.

“We want to see action on carbon zero. I haven’t seen an ounce of good work for genuine climate justice from Wellington Airport,” she said.

Councillor Simon Woolf described the motion as “activism instead of governance”. It was “inflammatory” and against the Winder report, which sought to address the rifts within the often-divided council.

“This method causes instability and reputational damage,” he said.

Staff advice, which Woolf described as “pretty damning”, said the motion to oppose the expansion was possibly unlawful and would detrimentally affect the council’s position as a 34% shareholder in the airport.

The airport expansion was already approved last year by independent commissioners representing the council, but the decision is being appealed by environmental group Guardians of the Bay.

The council staff advice said if councillors agreed to the motion, they would be seeking to override the specialist Resource Management Act (RMA) decision without sufficient evidence or expertise.

On Friday, Wellington Airport lost its case in the High Court for an interim injunction to stop the Cobham Dr pedestrian crossing.

O’Neill said the airport suing Waka Kotahi over Let’s Get Wellington Moving – a sustainability-focused transport project – went against climate action.

Monique Ford/Stuff Simon Woolf has called the motion “inflammatory”. (File photo)

Mayor Andy Foster said notices of motion sometimes had unintended effects and this was one of those times.

“The advice is very, very clear,” he said. “Whatever political aspirations are behind this, the councillors need to take a step back, carefully consider the advice and reword or withdraw the notice.”

Councillor Jenny Condie said, as accredited RMA commissioner, she was shocked Free, Pannett and Paul – also accredited commissioners – would attempt to interfere with an RMA decision now before the courts.

Councillor Jill Day said seconding guessing regulatory decisions would be a “slippery slope”, especially given the debate in Wellington on housing.

Monique Ford/Stuff Iona Pannett says the motion is not related to the RMA decisions and is a purely political call. (File photo)

Pannett said she did not accept that the motion was unlawful or interfering with decisions already made.

“This is a political call – it’s about sending a strong message that the airport needs to reduce emissions.

“Council need to pull all the levers we can to deal with the climate crisis. I don’t want my children to be fighting these same battles.”

O’Neill and Pannett both believed councillors could make this call as elected representatives, not in their capacity as RMA regulators.

Fleur Fitzsimons said the council should use all appropriate means to ensure the expansion was sensitive to environmental concerns, but thought the motion was “poor practice and likely unlawful”.

Rebecca Matthews said there needed to be more scrutiny of the impact of the airport expansion – both in terms of emissions and community impact. She did not indicate which way she would vote on the motion.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Five councillors – Iona Pannett, Sarah Free, Teri O’Neill, Tamatha Paul, and Laurie Foon – put the controversial motion to the council in light of the climate emergency and the high level of carbon emissions from flights. (File photo)

Nicola Young believed the move was abuse of council processes by Pannett and Free, both of whom were not endorsed by the Green Party this year, “to remind voters that they’re green, despite losing the official endorsement”.

Diane Calvert described the motion as “inappropriate action ... with little thought to the potential greater damage on our relationship with a key strategic partner of the city”.

Laurie Foon and Sarah Free did not respond when contacted for comment.

Is the motion likely to pass? Not currently. Council will vote at Planning and Environment Committee on Thursday.

Likely for: Pannett, Free, Paul, O’Neill, Foon

On the fence: Matthews

Likely against: Woolf, Young, Calvert, Fitzsimons, Day, Condie, Foster