Government sets stricter carbon budgets after Stuff unearths error

The Government has shaved 6 million tonnes off the first-ever carbon budgets, following a Stuff investigation. That’s about the pollution emitted by the Huntly power plant over two years.

Stuff discovered the Ministry for Primary Industries wrongly claimed new forests could not be planted without significant deforestation. This could have resulted in the first carbon budget being loosened, compared with the target proposed by the Climate Change Commission.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw pledged to look into the issues raised, and corrections have now been made to all three budgets.

Now, Aotearoa will be allowed to emit no more than 290 million tonnes of net emissions between 2022 and 2025 (a four-year block), 305m tonnes in the five years between 2026 and 2030, and 240m tonnes from 2031 to 2035. All three budgets are exactly 2m tonnes stricter than those proposed last year in the Emissions Reduction Plan consultation document.

Even so, the new budgets fall well short of what’s required of New Zealand from a science or equity perspective, a climate expert says.

READ MORE:

* Yes, there’s still time to limit climate warming to 1.5C – major report

* Ministers, public given false information on carbon budgets

* 5 + 13 = 3: Climate Commission relies on "irrational" maths to justify advice, lawyers argue



With the newly updated figures, the Government’s agreed first carbon budget – 2022 to 2025 – is the same 290m tonnes proposed by the Climate Change Commission in its final advice.

Last year, the Government suggested this be extended to 292m tonnes.

Stuff unearthed that Government ministers had been misled: told that newly planted forests were to blame for 2m tonnes of extra pollution. In reality, these emissions would come from foresters wanting to permanently chop down existing trees.

When Stuff raised the forest data issue in March, Shaw promised to look into it.

In a speech today, the Minister announced that “having reviewed the evidence”, Cabinet had chosen to revert to the commission's recommended budget for 2022-25 – essentially disregarding the flaws in the advice from officials. Shaw said today there was “considerable uncertainty around forestry projections”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced the first carbon budgets, covering emissions between 2022 and 2035.

The Cabinet-approved budgets covering the subsequent decade are notably tighter than the commission’s.

The 305m-tonne allowance from 2026 to 2030 is 7m tonnes tighter than the commission proposed. The 2031 to 2035 budget of 240m tonnes is 13m tonne stricter.

Ministries thought the Climate Change Commission had underestimated the appetite to plant exotic forestry, after a survey concluded that planting intentions exceeded the commission’s expectations.

These exotic forests will absorb carbon dioxide as they grow. The carbon budgets count net emissions – balancing all the sources of carbon pollution plus any sequestered carbon dioxide. Because the forests will absorb more carbon dioxide than originally expected, the Government shrank the allowances.

In addition, these later budgets have also undergone a correction since the consultation document was released by the Government. The 2026-2030 budget was 307m tonnes in October, but is 305m tonnes today. The 2031-2035 budget was adjusted from 242m tonnes to 240m tonnes.

In his speech, Shaw said: “The overall budgets out to 2035 are proposed to be slightly tougher than the Government originally intended.”

The 6m tonnes saved is roughly equal to turning the coal-burning Huntly power plant off for at least two years: the station produces 5.6m tonnes of emissions in 2020 and 2021.

The three budgets will be debated in Parliament on Thursday, before the Government announces the ways it plans to achieve those budgets – its Emissions Reduction Plan – next Monday.

Climate expert Paul Winton​, the founder of the 1point5 project, thought the budgets aren’t aligned with the science.

Leading climate science body the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded in a report earlier last month that, globally, net carbon dioxide emissions would need to roughly halve – compared to 2019 levels – by the end of the decade, for a 50:50 shot at limiting global heating to 1.5C.

This was an update from its 2018 report – which gave a slightly different target (a 45% fall in carbon emissions by 2030) and baseline (2010 net emissions).

Winton believes New Zealand should emit no more than 400m tonnes of emissions between 2022 and 2030, if it wants to align with the best science – a figure based on the 2018 report. Based on the carbon budgets, the country will emit 595m tonnes.

The tighter budgets move the country closer to halving carbon dioxide levels, Winton said. But the Government’s budgets aren’t “even on playing board” of what's required, he added.

“The Government is taking a politically easy path that is putting future generations at a massive disadvantage.”

Because New Zealand’s net emissions in 2019 were significantly higher than net emissions in 2010, the latest IPCC report could change the level of ambition required for the Government’s budgets to be considered aligned with the best science.

Notably, the IPCC reports present the average of what all countries should do. As a rich, developed country, New Zealand has pledged to take the lead in the fight against climate change, Winton said.

“Countries that have benefited from high emissions in the past and that are in a position – because of their wealth, versus other nations – to move more quickly, should do so,” he added. “We should go even further.”

In his speech, Shaw questioned the level of ambition: “Is it enough? No, it isn’t. We’re just getting started. Tackling climate change is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a future that is more equitable, more prosperous, and more innovative – and all within planetary limits.”

Our weekly email newsletter, by the Forever Project's Olivia Wannan, rounds up the latest climate developments. Sign up here.