McDonald’s beefs up its sustainability programme

Aware of the responsibility that comes with being one of the world's leading food retailers, McDonald's has made it a global priority to help its suppliers work more sustainably.

By 2030, McDonald's aims to have helped its diverse global network of suppliers to establish sustainable food production systems and resilient agricultural practices that will reduce their carbon emissions.

They're focusing first on the areas where they believe they can have the largest impact, and because beef and dairy farming make up a significant portion of McDonald's global carbon footprint, beef production is one of those priority areas.

Tackling these big issues calls for a multi-layered approach – much like building a burger. Here are four ways McDonald's is making change:

Net-zero by 2050

McDonald's has set a global goal to decarbonise its operations, including its supply chain, with a target of net-zero by 2050.

The company has joined the United Nations Race to Zero campaign and is working with the Science-Based Targets initiative(SBTi) to develop best practices that will help it reach its net-zero target.

In 2011, McDonald's co-founded the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, which brings together key players from across the beef industry to accelerate sustainability initiatives throughout the sector.

Already, the company has reduced emissions from its restaurants and offices by 8.5 percent, and its supply chain by 5.9 percent – but there's much more to be done.

SUPPLIED McDonald's has been working with Kiwi beef farmers to figure out how to make beef production more sustainable.

Working with Kiwi farmers

New Zealand is one of the top 10 countries supplying beef to the McDonald's world, so for more than 10 years McDonald's has been working with Kiwi beef farmers to figure out how to make beef production more sustainable.

One of those farmers is Richard Scholefield, manager of the world-class Whangara Farms in the Tairāwhiti region north of Gibsorne.

Working in partnership with McDonald's and New Zealand Beef + Lamb, Whangara Farms has become the benchmark for sustainable farming in New Zealand. Their work has been so successful that they were the first beef farm outside Europe to be invited to join the McDonald's Flagship Farmers programme and share their learnings with peers and fellow farmers from the company's 10 key beef sourcing regions.

This global programme offers an online resource that can be accessed by producers worldwide who are looking for innovative, proven solutions for issues such as soil health, sustainable grazing techniques, animal welfare, biodiversity, ecosystem protection and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Proof that it's possible

Customers are increasingly wanting ethically sourced and sustainable products, which requires an independently verified sustainable supply chain.

In 2020, the McDonald's supply chain was used as a test case in a year-long pilot study that aimed to address issues such as water quality, water use, animal welfare and farm environmental management in order to produce beef patties sustainably from farm to table.

New Zealand's first verified sustainable beef proof-of-concept trial saw McDonald's work with six farms, processing companies ANZCO Foods, Greenlea, Silver Fern Farms and Beef + Lamb New Zealand working collaboratively to figure out how to meet the sustainable principles of economic, environmental and social responsibility. It involved an independent audit and verification of the supply chain's sustainability, including on-farm, meat processing and patty production.

The trial proved that it is possible to create better and more sustainable farming businesses while also protecting and enhancing our natural resources and incorporating socially responsible and ethical farming practices.

SUPPLIED McDonald’s are helping work on alternative grazing methods so that nutrients are cycled through the soil more evenly than with conventional grazing methods.

The future of farming

In 2021, McDonald's New Zealand and AgResearch joined forces on a two-year regenerative farming trial that aims to improve soil health and reduce carbon emissions.

The Hawkes Bay pilot study is focused on finding alternative ways of managing stock grazing so that nutrients are cycled through the soil more evenly than with conventional grazing methods. The study hopes this will result in a better soil structure and higher water retention capacity, leading to increased plant growth as well as lower emissions.

Change on a global scale doesn't happen overnight, but as the layers of the burger begin to come together, McDonald's is on track to build a better future.

