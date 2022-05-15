'Blue carbon' study grows along with national recognition

Innovative blue carbon monitoring is being carried out at Farewell Spit looking at the carbon storage potential of seagrass.

Research is under way to help find out how much carbon is stored in New Zealand’s largest area of seagrass, as part of a project highlighted by the Government to demonstrate how communities are taking action to cut emissions and respond to climate change in Aotearoa.

The study of Farewell Spit is part of a pilot project in the top of the South Island, which is one of several case studies included in the greenhouse gas Emissions Reduction Plan the Government is due to release on Monday.

The “Core and Restore” project, initiated by the Tasman Environmental Trust (TET), began in Waimea Inlet off the coast of Nelson in December, after overseas studies showed coastal ecosystems – like the inlet’s saltmarsh, and seagrass – stored much more carbon (“blue carbon”) than the same amount of forest on dry land.

Carbon credits have been awarded for coastal habitat restoration projects in some countries, and the feasibility of setting up a similar carbon market in New Zealand, in areas including Farewell Spit and Waimea Inlet, is being assessed in a study initiated by an American-based NGO.

STUFF James Shaw, Minister for Climate Change and Green Party leader, announces carbon budgets.

Core and Restore project lead Lauren Walker hoped the top of the south pilot would eventually help people in other parts of New Zealand measure carbon in their coastal wetlands and estuaries, highlighting the value of those areas and helping communities protect and restore them.

Representatives from six local groups including iwi on Wednesday helped take samples of sediment from seagrass meadows at the base of Farewell Spit – home to what’s thought to be about a quarter of the country’s seagrass – Walker said.

The 10-strong team, including scientists from Cawthron Institute, took 12 sediment cores from areas of varying seagrass density, she said.

Supplied/DOC Farewell Spit in Golden Bay at the top of the South Island is home to the largest remaining area of seagrass in New Zealand, information from the Department of Conservation shows. Samples from the seagrass meadows are being tested for carbon levels, as part of efforts to protect and restore New Zealands’s coastal margins – and potentially set up a market for carbon stored in coastal ecosystems, known as “blue carbon”.

NIWA would analyse how much carbon they contained, Cawthron would interpret the results, and TET would release the findings, along with those from the Waimea Inlet – later this year.

Involved in the Farewell Spit pilot were members of Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, engineering and consultancy firm, Beca, DOC, and Onetahua Restoration partners; Manawhenua Ki Mohua – an organisation representing Ngati Tama, Ngati Rārua and Te Ātiawa – with HealthPost Nature Trust providing “a big part” of the funding.

Andy MacDonald/Supplied A team on Farewell Spit extract sediment cores to be tested for "blue carbon".

The Nelson Tasman Climate Forum also provided funding for this week’s research.

Two different methods of coring were tested, and it was hoped the project would extend to several more estuaries in Te Tau Ihu (the top of the South Island), Walker said.

Protecting and restoring coastal wetlands not only protected flora and fauna, but provided greater protection to people living near the coast from sea level rise and storms, Walker said.

Many coastal habitats have been lost to urban development and agriculture.

Water quality remained a big threat to remaining seagrass in New Zealand, Walker said.

She only knew of one other study of carbon levels in seagrass meadows in New Zealand; in the Coromandel.

Andy MacDonald/Supplied A regional team, led by Tasman Environmental Trust, heads out to seagrass habitat on Farewell Spit as part of a pilot project to monitor blue carbon.

Scientists said “environmental variables” could influence carbon storage even within the same site, and studies of other coastal areas were needed to give a clearer picture of how much carbon was stored in those areas in Aotearoa.

Walker said the Core and Restore pilot wouldn’t have been possible without the funding and in kind contributions of the people and organisations involved.

A spokesperson for Ministry for the Environment said the project would be included in the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan as one of several case studies demonstrating “the range of action being taken across communities, government, the private sector, local authorities and elsewhere to reduce emissions, respond to climate change and support the transition to a low-emissions economy”.