$1.2b transport clean-up includes a subsidy to scrap 'dirty' cars, less driving

Targets to cut the use of light vehicles, a subsidy to help low-income households get rid of polluting vehicles and a possible future rebate for electric bikes are among the moves mooted in the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan.

Legislation to allow congestion charging will be “considered” late this year, initially with Auckland in mind, but discussions will begin with Wellington councils on a scheme in the capital if that proceeds.

The Government is committing $1.2 billion over the next four years to transport from the Climate Emergency Response Fund, unveiled on Monday ahead of Thursday’s Budget.

Of that, $350 million is aimed at getting New Zealanders into what the government calls “cleaner transport choices” and includes the provision of 100km of safer urban cycleways.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw announces emissions reduction plan measures.

More than half a billion dollars is earmarked for a scheme to help low-income households scrap “dirty” vehicles for cleaner alternatives such as electric vehicles. A “social leasing” scheme will lease “clean” vehicles to low-income people.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says tens of thousands of families could be helped to swap their petrol or diesel vehicles for “cleaner” transport choices. (File photo)

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the scrap-and-replace scheme could eventually extend to “tens of thousands of families”, with the eligibility threshold around the median household income, which was $89,127 in 2021.

With its focus on action up to 2025 – covering the first of three nationwide emissions budgets – many transport initiatives are not yet certain.

One policy to be agreed on this year is a target to reduce Vehicle Kilometres Travelled (VKT) to meet a 20% nationwide cut by 2035 – and how to achieve that.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The ERP calls for a 20% cut in the distance travelled by light vehicles by 2035. (File photo)

Ideas floated but still to be explored include the role of parking charges and VKT “pricing”, as well as creating low-emission zones.

“Every positive change in habit helps us as a nation move a step closer to achieving our required carbon reductions,” Wood said.

Another aim for 2035 is to have 30% of the country’s light vehicle fleet be zero-emission.

All new vehicles must be “low or zero emissions” by 2035.

Any new buses used for public transport will have to be zero-emission by 2025.

Auckland Council has already committed to that measure from now onwards.

Robert Steven/Stuff All new vehicles must be “low or zero-emission” by 2035. (File photo)

A nationwide public transport strategy is to be developed by 2025 and there is to be progress on major infrastructure including mass rapid transit schemes in Wellington and Christchurch, as well as existing plans in Auckland.

There is a programme to improve cycling and walking to and around 75-100 schools and encouragement for the development of scooter and cycling networks more widely.

The plan includes many ideas already under way, such as the Clean Car Upgrade rebate for low-emission vehicles and existing investments in public transport and active modes.

The plan talks about working with local bodies on “more affordable” public transport, but gives no insight into what is planned after the three-month half-fare initiative ends on June 30.

It also refers to establishing “a high threshold for new investments to expand roads, including new highway projects, if the expansion is inconsistent with emissions-related objectives”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Expanding cycling networks is a transport priority in the Emissions Reduction Plan. (File photo)

Other initiatives include regulations to make it easier for local bodies to re-allocate road space, as well as changes to maintenance funding to allow roads to be upgraded to better accommodate walking and cycling, rather than having to be rebuilt as they are at present.

Future transport investments will be assessed against criteria such as their impact on VKT, mode share and transport emissions.

The struggle to recruit and retain bus drivers will get a boost with $61 million earmarked to fund a nationwide multi-sector agreement for better working conditions, where long split-shifts play a part in high driver turnover.